Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mixicon
BUSINESS20/04/20200

Solar power grows 28-fold in Vietnam's energy mix

In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.

 
China limited the Mekong's flow. Other countries suffered a drought.

China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.

icon17/04/20200
Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water

Kon Tum's river depleted as hydropower plants store water

icon09/04/20200
Chaleun Sekong Group acquires two hydro power plants of HAGL

Chaleun Sekong Group acquires two hydro power plants of HAGL

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

Chaleun Sekong Group has spent $97.83 million on buying up Hoang Anh Gia Lai Hydro Power JSC, despite news that the company operates without profit.

Completing policies to ensure benefits for resettled people and immigrants

Completing policies to ensure benefits for resettled people and immigrants

SOCIETY
03/12/2019

Taking care of accommodation for people in the planned areas is a matter of proper care, ensuring a balance between the effectiveness of the projects and the legitimate rights of the people.

Vietnam considers new policy to operate hydropower plants on Da River

Vietnam considers new policy to operate hydropower plants on Da River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/07/2019

Running across the northwest highlands of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La and Hoa Binh before going down to Phu Tho to merge into the Red River, DA River makes a great contribution to the national grid system.

Should all electricity be purchased from Vietnam Electricity Group?

Should all electricity be purchased from Vietnam Electricity Group?

BUSINESS
25/06/2019

Buying electricity directly from private companies running renewable energy power plants, and not through Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), is being considered.

Vietnam owns abundant potential for renewable energy development

Vietnam owns abundant potential for renewable energy development

BUSINESS
22/06/2019

Vietnam has set a target of raising renewable energy production from 58 billion kWh in 2015 to 101 billion kWh in 2020, 186 billion kWh in 2030, and 452 billion kWh in 2050.

Hydropower plants will seriously damage the Red River, scientists say

Hydropower plants will seriously damage the Red River, scientists say

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/06/2019

National Assembly deputies have expressed their concern about Lao Cai provincial authorities desire to build two hydropower plants on the Red River.

What does Sa Pa need – water or hydropower?

What does Sa Pa need – water or hydropower?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/05/2019

The serious water shortage in Sa Pa is attributed to the excessive number of hydropower plants.

 
 
