In the first three months, EVN mobilised 2.76 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 2.31 billion kWh of solar power, signifying a 28-fold increase on-year.
BUSINESS
18/12/2019
Chaleun Sekong Group has spent $97.83 million on buying up Hoang Anh Gia Lai Hydro Power JSC, despite news that the company operates without profit.
SOCIETY
03/12/2019
Taking care of accommodation for people in the planned areas is a matter of proper care, ensuring a balance between the effectiveness of the projects and the legitimate rights of the people.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/07/2019
Running across the northwest highlands of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La and Hoa Binh before going down to Phu Tho to merge into the Red River, DA River makes a great contribution to the national grid system.
BUSINESS
25/06/2019
Buying electricity directly from private companies running renewable energy power plants, and not through Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), is being considered.
BUSINESS
22/06/2019
Vietnam has set a target of raising renewable energy production from 58 billion kWh in 2015 to 101 billion kWh in 2020, 186 billion kWh in 2030, and 452 billion kWh in 2050.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/06/2019
National Assembly deputies have expressed their concern about Lao Cai provincial authorities desire to build two hydropower plants on the Red River.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/05/2019
The serious water shortage in Sa Pa is attributed to the excessive number of hydropower plants.