illegal migrants
tin tức về illegal migrants mới nhất
Over the last two days, the local border guard forces discovered that 438 Vietnamese citizens entered Vietnam illegally through small pathways.
SOCIETY
21/04/2020
21/04/2020
A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.
SOCIETY
09/04/2020
09/04/2020
Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.