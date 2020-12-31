 
#Đại Hội Đảng XIII
illegal migrants

Over 400 Vietnamese enter Vietnam illegally in last two days
Over 400 Vietnamese enter Vietnam illegally in last two days

Over the last two days, the local border guard forces discovered that 438 Vietnamese citizens entered Vietnam illegally through small pathways.
 
Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident

Another arrested, charged with manslaughter in Ireland in connection with Essex lorry incident

SOCIETY
21/04/2020
A man wanted in connection with the death of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in Ireland, according to Essex police.
Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty

Essex lorry incident: Driver Maurice Robinson pleads guilty

SOCIETY
09/04/2020
Driver Maurice Robinson, accused in the deaths of 39 people from Vietnam found in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Essex, near London last October, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter on April 8.
 
 
