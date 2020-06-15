Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
ILO

tin tức về ILO mới nhất

COVID-19 crisis could result in an increase in child labouricon
SOCIETY15/06/20200

COVID-19 crisis could result in an increase in child labour

Children need to be protected from child labour more than ever due to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, experts said during a virtual interactive panel discussion held in Hanoi last week.

 
ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour

ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour

icon09/06/20200
NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour

NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour

icon08/06/20200
VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NAicon

VN to adopt anti-forced labour convention, extend agricultural land use tax incentive: NA

POLITICS
30/04/2020

Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday. 

Vietnam participates in promoting and guaranteeing human rights at the Third Committee of the UN General Assemblyicon

Vietnam participates in promoting and guaranteeing human rights at the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

In 2019, Vietnam joined the Convention 98 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on the application of the principles of organizational rights and collective bargaining, 

Job quality remains a challenge for Vietnam: ILOicon

Job quality remains a challenge for Vietnam: ILO

SOCIETY
29/11/2019

The jobless rate in Vietnam is low, but the quality of jobs remains a challenge for the country, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a recent report.

ILO applauds Vietnam’s adoption of revised Labour Codeicon

ILO applauds Vietnam’s adoption of revised Labour Code

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Vietnam’s adoption of the revised Labour Code on November 20, saying that the code will held everyone gain fair benefits of economic growth.

What do Vietnamese business people think about proposals on working hours?icon

What do Vietnamese business people think about proposals on working hours?

BUSINESS
02/11/2019

National Assembly Deputies spent the whole day on October 23 discussing the draft of the Labor Code.

50% of workers oppose raising retirement age: surveyicon

50% of workers oppose raising retirement age: survey

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

Policymakers amending the Labor Code want to lift the retirement age but a survey has found that 50.7 percent of polled workers oppose the idea.

Labor Code should put more emphasis on contracts: ILOicon

Labor Code should put more emphasis on contracts: ILO

SOCIETY
03/10/2019

It is not necessary to add more details on paper but to make sure that what is already on paper fits the needs of employees and employers, International Labour Organization (ILO) Senior Advisor on Standards Policy Tim De Meyer said.

Vietnam, ILO co-operate for decent workicon

Vietnam, ILO co-operate for decent work

SOCIETY
28/08/2019

Social justice and satisfactory employment based on the respect and protection of workers’ and employers’ legitimate rights and interests are core values of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Will 85 percent of garment workers lose jobs in 4.0 industry era?icon

Will 85 percent of garment workers lose jobs in 4.0 industry era?

BUSINESS
28/08/2019

The scenario that 85 percent of garment workers would lose jobs to robots because of the 4.0 industry revolution will not happen in Vietnam in the next 10 years, businesspeople say.

IMF, ILO pledge further support for Vietnamicon

IMF, ILO pledge further support for Vietnam

POLITICS
20/08/2019

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue to work with and assist Vietnam in policy consultancy and capacity improvement, the IMF’s newly-accredited Resident Representative in Vietnam Francois Painchaud has said.

Vietnam seeks to eliminate child labouricon

Vietnam seeks to eliminate child labour

SOCIETY
08/08/2019

Vietnam’s deeper integration into the global economy requires the country to enhance its capacity to comply with international labour commitments, including the elimination of forced labour and child labour, experts have said.

Vietnam seeks to protect migrants’ rightsicon

Vietnam seeks to protect migrants’ rights

SOCIETY
04/08/2019

Improved international regulations and standards to protect the rights and welfare of migrants, including thousands of Vietnamese guest workers, are needed in today’s globalised world.

Academic's study of migrant workers wins prize from ILOicon

Academic's study of migrant workers wins prize from ILO

SOCIETY
16/07/2019

A Vietnamese academic, Hanh Nguyen, has won the 2019 Regulating for Decent Work Prize from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for her study of the conditions of female migrant workers in Myanmar’s garment factories.

National Assembly: Time to approve Vietnam’s accession to ILO’s Convention 98icon

National Assembly: Time to approve Vietnam’s accession to ILO’s Convention 98

POLITICS
07/06/2019

Most opinions at the debate at the National Assembly supported Vietnam’s joining Convention 98 of the International Labour Organisation on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively.

ILO hỗ trợ Việt Nam thực hiện quyền lao động trong TPPicon

ILO hỗ trợ Việt Nam thực hiện quyền lao động trong TPP

TuanVietNam
23/11/2015
Thông báo bằng văn bản của văn phòng ILO tại Việt Nam cho biết, cơ quan này  hoan nghênh các cam kết của Việt Nam trong việc thúc đẩy và thực thi những nguyên tắc và quyền cơ bản trong lao động của ILO.
 
 
