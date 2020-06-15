ILO
Children need to be protected from child labour more than ever due to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, experts said during a virtual interactive panel discussion held in Hanoi last week.
30/04/2020
Vietnam plans to join the Convention 105 (C105) on the abolition of forced labour developed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded at its 44th session on Tuesday.
29/11/2019
In 2019, Vietnam joined the Convention 98 of the International Labor Organization (ILO) on the application of the principles of organizational rights and collective bargaining,
29/11/2019
The jobless rate in Vietnam is low, but the quality of jobs remains a challenge for the country, the International Labor Organization (ILO) said in a recent report.
21/11/2019
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Vietnam’s adoption of the revised Labour Code on November 20, saying that the code will held everyone gain fair benefits of economic growth.
02/11/2019
National Assembly Deputies spent the whole day on October 23 discussing the draft of the Labor Code.
14/10/2019
Policymakers amending the Labor Code want to lift the retirement age but a survey has found that 50.7 percent of polled workers oppose the idea.
03/10/2019
It is not necessary to add more details on paper but to make sure that what is already on paper fits the needs of employees and employers, International Labour Organization (ILO) Senior Advisor on Standards Policy Tim De Meyer said.
28/08/2019
Social justice and satisfactory employment based on the respect and protection of workers’ and employers’ legitimate rights and interests are core values of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
28/08/2019
The scenario that 85 percent of garment workers would lose jobs to robots because of the 4.0 industry revolution will not happen in Vietnam in the next 10 years, businesspeople say.
20/08/2019
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will continue to work with and assist Vietnam in policy consultancy and capacity improvement, the IMF’s newly-accredited Resident Representative in Vietnam Francois Painchaud has said.
08/08/2019
Vietnam’s deeper integration into the global economy requires the country to enhance its capacity to comply with international labour commitments, including the elimination of forced labour and child labour, experts have said.
04/08/2019
Improved international regulations and standards to protect the rights and welfare of migrants, including thousands of Vietnamese guest workers, are needed in today’s globalised world.
16/07/2019
A Vietnamese academic, Hanh Nguyen, has won the 2019 Regulating for Decent Work Prize from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) for her study of the conditions of female migrant workers in Myanmar’s garment factories.
07/06/2019
Most opinions at the debate at the National Assembly supported Vietnam’s joining Convention 98 of the International Labour Organisation on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively.
23/11/2015
Thông báo bằng văn bản của văn phòng ILO tại Việt Nam cho biết, cơ
quan này hoan nghênh các cam kết của Việt Nam trong việc thúc đẩy và
thực thi những nguyên tắc và quyền cơ bản trong lao động của ILO.