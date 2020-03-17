India
tin tức về India mới nhất
India has reported 114 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and two related deaths.
24/02/2020
The US president's visit is expected to focus on ties between the world's two largest democracies.
10/02/2020
Scholars from Vietnam, India and other countries including Australia and Belgium exchanged views on Buddhism’s role in India’s Bhubaneswar city on February 8-9.
02/02/2020
A Vietnamese youth delegation recently participated in an international exchange programme in New Delhi at the invitation of India’s National Cadet Corps.
20/01/2020
The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam has announced that India has initiated an anti-dumping investigation concerning imports of viscose spun yarn originating in or exported from three countries, including Vietnam, China and Indonesia.
08/01/2020
The steel industry experienced many difficulties in 2019 due to stronger steel imports and reduced sales of locally made products at home and abroad.
15/12/2019
The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2019 (HOZO 2019) kicked off at the Nguyen Hue pedestrian street, District 1, HCM City on December 13.
04/12/2019
The move is aimed to help develop the automotive supporting industries, particularly as Vietnam still has to import massive basic materials for domestic car production.
16/11/2019
The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.
06/11/2019
Yen Trang, Vietnam’s entrant at Miss Asia 2019, has been crowned the competition’s winner at the pageant’s recent conclusion in India.
05/11/2019
The Indian government has dropped evisa application fees for Vietnamese visitors to the lowest available levels, aiming to attract more tourists from the potential source market.
30/10/2019
Indian naval ship INS Sahyadri, under the leadership of captain Ashwin Arvind, docked at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang on October 29, beginning its four-day visit to the central city.
15/10/2019
Newborn baby girl was heard crying after being buried alive in clay pot in Uttar Pradesh
03/10/2019
A London court has ruled that £35m ($42m) held in a UK bank account must go to the descendants of an Indian royal, and not to Pakistan.
23/09/2019
Indonesia will prioritise importing buffalo meat, rice and raw sugar from India, which agreed to adjust crude palm oil (CPO) tariff for the country earlier this month.
17/09/2019
The Indian navy on September 16 began a trilateral exercise with counterparts from Thailand and Singapore at Port Blair on Adaman and Nicobar islands, according to the Indian news agency ANI.
07/09/2019
Indian low-cost airline IndiGo has opened its second direct air route linking the country to Vietnam.
05/08/2019
The Vietnamese community in Slovakia introduced the unique culture, tourism potential and gastronomy of Vietnam at the recent Asian Weekend 2019 in the host country.