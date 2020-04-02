indian news
tin tức về indian news mới nhất
icon
The death of a man in Mumbai's densely-packed Dharavi has sparked a frantic race to trace his contacts.
icon SOCIETY
20/02/2020
Officials say the container came off its hinges after one of the wheels of the truck had a puncture.
icon SOCIETY
17/02/2020
Dozens of women were made to remove their knickers to prove they were not menstruating.
icon SOCIETY
02/12/2019
The 27-year-old's death in the southern city of Hyderabad has sparked furious protests.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019
Experts are worried about private companies using the technology in the absence of privacy laws.
icon SOCIETY
18/11/2019
The Indian girl was enrolled in school after a photo of her peeking into a classroom sparked outcry.
icon BUSINESS
08/10/2019
Onion prices have yet again dominated the headlines in India over the past week. BBC Marathi's Janhavee Moole explains what makes this sweet and pungent vegetable so political.