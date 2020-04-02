Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
indian news

tin tức về indian news mới nhất

Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum'
SOCIETY11 giờ trước0

Coronavirus: The race to stop the virus spread in Asia's 'biggest slum'

The death of a man in Mumbai's densely-packed Dharavi has sparked a frantic race to trace his contacts.

 
Tablighi Jamaat: The group blamed for new Covid-19 outbreak in India

Tablighi Jamaat: The group blamed for new Covid-19 outbreak in India

icon02/04/20200
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

icon20/03/20200
Container slides off truck killing 19 in India freak accident

Container slides off truck killing 19 in India freak accident

SOCIETY
20/02/2020

Officials say the container came off its hinges after one of the wheels of the truck had a puncture.

'Period-shaming' Indian college forces students to strip to underwear

'Period-shaming' Indian college forces students to strip to underwear

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

Dozens of women were made to remove their knickers to prove they were not menstruating.

India vet murder: Outrage mounts over Hyderabad rape killing

India vet murder: Outrage mounts over Hyderabad rape killing

SOCIETY
02/12/2019

The 27-year-old's death in the southern city of Hyderabad has sparked furious protests.

Chaayos cafe: Indian cafe's facial recognition use sparks anger

Chaayos cafe: Indian cafe's facial recognition use sparks anger

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
22/11/2019

Experts are worried about private companies using the technology in the absence of privacy laws.

The truth behind India's viral photo that got a girl into school

The truth behind India's viral photo that got a girl into school

SOCIETY
18/11/2019

The Indian girl was enrolled in school after a photo of her peeking into a classroom sparked outcry.

India's onion crisis: Why rising prices make politicians cry

India's onion crisis: Why rising prices make politicians cry

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

Onion prices have yet again dominated the headlines in India over the past week. BBC Marathi's Janhavee Moole explains what makes this sweet and pungent vegetable so political.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
