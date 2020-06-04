industrial parks
Many industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City lack sufficient infrastructure since authorities’ failure to pay compensation for lands has meant they have been unable to acquire and clear them.
27/04/2020
Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.
14/04/2020
Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
04/02/2020
Last year was another record year for industrial and logistics real estate in Vietnam when foreign direct investment (FDI) into manufacturing remained positive.
31/12/2019
The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investment in building expressways in 2020 to improve connection between economic centres, regions, and industrial parks, as well as ensure traffic safety, Minister Nguyen Van The said.
07/11/2019
During the first nine months of 2019, industrial park companies achieved impressive business results, especially developers who own large-scale land banks for lease.
14/10/2019
Industrial property in the Northern Key Economic Zone (NKEZ) saw strong development in the third quarter of this year, according to Jones Lang LaSalle firm (JLL Viet Nam).
08/10/2019
To attract more investment, especially from overseas, HCM City needs to renovate and reform its export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs), Tran Quang Truong, general director of Tan Binh Industry Park said.