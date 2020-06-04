Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructureicon
BUSINESS04/06/20200

HCM City’s IPs, EPZs let down by lack of infrastructure

Many industrial parks and export processing zones in HCM City lack sufficient infrastructure since authorities’ failure to pay compensation for lands has meant they have been unable to acquire and clear them.

 
IZs development needs planning to attract FDI

IZs development needs planning to attract FDI

icon01/06/20200
VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts

icon25/05/20200
Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020icon

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020

BUSINESS
27/04/2020

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemicicon

Industrial parks forecast lower profits due to pandemic

BUSINESS
14/04/2020

Industrial park owners are forecasting a drop in 2020 profits, blaming the ongoing damage inflicted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Industrial and logistics real estate faces bountiful yearicon

Industrial and logistics real estate faces bountiful year

BUSINESS
04/02/2020

Last year was another record year for industrial and logistics real estate in Vietnam when foreign direct investment (FDI) into manufacturing remained positive.

Transport ministry to prioritise investment in expressway in 2020icon

Transport ministry to prioritise investment in expressway in 2020

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investment in building expressways in 2020 to improve connection between economic centres, regions, and industrial parks, as well as ensure traffic safety, Minister Nguyen Van The said.

Leasing demand in Vietnam’s industrial parks remains strongicon

Leasing demand in Vietnam’s industrial parks remains strong

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

During the first nine months of 2019, industrial park companies achieved impressive business results, especially developers who own large-scale land banks for lease.

Economic zone draws investment from the manufacturing sectoricon

Economic zone draws investment from the manufacturing sector

BUSINESS
14/10/2019

Industrial property in the Northern Key Economic Zone (NKEZ) saw strong development in the third quarter of this year, according to Jones Lang LaSalle firm (JLL Viet Nam).

HCM City needs to upgrade industrial zones to attract FDI: expertsicon

HCM City needs to upgrade industrial zones to attract FDI: experts

BUSINESS
08/10/2019

To attract more investment, especially from overseas, HCM City needs to renovate and reform its export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs), Tran Quang Truong, general director of Tan Binh Industry Park said.

 
 
