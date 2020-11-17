industrial property
tin tức về industrial property mới nhất
Industrial property continues dominating the market thanks to the fast growing manufacturing industry.
07/08/2020
It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.
19/07/2020
“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).
13/03/2020
Despite the COVID-19 outbreak piling pressure on the toughest segments of the real estate market in hospitality, retail, and industrial property, positive signs have also been unearthed.
04/03/2020
The coronavirus outbreak will certainly have an effect on the global economy in the coming months. Vietnam, with its proximity and close trade and supply relationships with China, is no exception.
17/12/2019
The industrial property landscape in Vietnam is changing with localities looking at raising costs of land.