Industrial property continues dominating Vietnam’s 2020 real estate sectoricon
6 giờ trước

Industrial property continues dominating the market thanks to the fast growing manufacturing industry.

 
Vietnam to see boom in supply of industrial property next year: Savills

17/11/2020
Land rental rise in industrial property

09/11/2020
Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19icon

07/08/2020
07/08/2020

It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'icon

19/07/2020
19/07/2020

“Someone said the land rent in IZs has surged to $150-200 per square meter. But rent of $100 is considered high already,” said Do Nhat Hoang, director of the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA).

Encouraging signs in real estate arenaicon

13/03/2020
13/03/2020

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak piling pressure on the toughest segments of the real estate market in hospitality, retail, and industrial property, positive signs have also been unearthed.  

How EVFTA, coronavirus affects Vietnam industrial property?icon

04/03/2020
04/03/2020

The coronavirus outbreak will certainly have an effect on the global economy in the coming months. Vietnam, with its proximity and close trade and supply relationships with China, is no exception.

Identifying apt locations for industrial propertyicon

17/12/2019
17/12/2019

The industrial property landscape in Vietnam is changing with localities looking at raising costs of land. 

 
 
