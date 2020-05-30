industrial real estate
Asian investors are the buyers in most M&A and capital contribution deals in Vietnam. However, more and more investors from the US and EU have appeared in recent deals.
20/03/2020
Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.
05/11/2019
The development of the industrial real estate market will have a positive impact on other market segments such as houses and offices for rent.
12/10/2019
The foreign direct investment (FDI) flow to Vietnam in the first eight months of the year did not increase as expected, but instead fell sharply.
04/10/2019
Existing factors in the market, especially strong FDI inflow, all are supporting the prosperity of the industrial real estate market.
18/08/2019
The EVFTA officially signed last June is expected to give another push to the industrial real estate market in Vietnam.
03/07/2019
The time when IPs could attract investors with infrastructure and incentives is over, as now IPs need to be designed and operated according to new standards.