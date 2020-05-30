Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 1/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

01/06/2020 20:10:03 (GMT +7)

tag
 

industrial real estate

tin tức về industrial real estate mới nhất

American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businessesicon
BUSINESS13 giờ trước0

American, European investors eye Vietnam’s businesses

Asian investors are the buyers in most M&A and capital contribution deals in Vietnam. However, more and more investors from the US and EU have appeared in recent deals.

 
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19

icon30/05/20200
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms

icon24/05/20200
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thrivingicon

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving

BUSINESS
20/03/2020

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Vietnam's industrial real estate sector heats upicon

Vietnam's industrial real estate sector heats up

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

The development of the industrial real estate market will have a positive impact on other market segments such as houses and offices for rent.

Vietnam worried as high-quality FDI declinesicon

Vietnam worried as high-quality FDI declines

BUSINESS
12/10/2019

The foreign direct investment (FDI) flow to Vietnam in the first eight months of the year did not increase as expected, but instead fell sharply.

Industrial real estate thrives on FDI increaseicon

Industrial real estate thrives on FDI increase

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Existing factors in the market, especially strong FDI inflow, all are supporting the prosperity of the industrial real estate market.

IZ developers see big opportunities to make money amid strong FDIicon

IZ developers see big opportunities to make money amid strong FDI

BUSINESS
18/08/2019

The EVFTA officially signed last June is expected to give another push to the industrial real estate market in Vietnam.

Industrial real estate in Hai Phong setting new standardsicon

Industrial real estate in Hai Phong setting new standards

BUSINESS
03/07/2019

The time when IPs could attract investors with infrastructure and incentives is over, as now IPs need to be designed and operated according to new standards.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 