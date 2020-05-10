Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONREicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT10/05/20200

No appropriate solutions implemented to improve pollution: MONRE

An increase in the number of industrial zones has been polluting Vietnam’s environment, and there are no appropriate solutions in place, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) warned in its draft 2019 report.

 
icon09/05/20200
Crunch time for labour-intensive areas

Crunch time for labour-intensive areas

icon27/04/20200
All sectors work to stop spread of COVID-19icon

All sectors work to stop spread of COVID-19

SOCIETY
17/02/2020

All 63 provinces and cities across the country have allowed students at different educational level to remain off from school to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chinese capital continues to flow to Vietnamicon

Chinese capital continues to flow to Vietnam

BUSINESS
24/06/2019

Chinese investors are pouring money ino Vietnam as a shelter from the US-China trade war.

Three Chinese nationals arrested for alleged thefticon

Three Chinese nationals arrested for alleged theft

SOCIETY
24/06/2019

Police in Thanh Hoa arrested three Chinese nationals on June 20 for allegedly stealing cash.

 
 
