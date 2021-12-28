 
industrialization

It’s time for Vietnam to changeicon
FEATURE28/12/20210

The two most labor-intensive industries in Vietnam - textiles/apparel and footwear - which employ nearly 4 million workers - have become vulnerable to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s time for a change.
 
Extending the dream of modernization

icon24/12/20210
Industrialization: long-term vision needed

icon20/12/20210
Do the Vietnamese still have a chance?icon

FEATURE
23/12/2020
If you want to get over the rapids, you must first get off the boat. Will the next decade reach the goal of industrialization without success?
Unfinished dream to become a 'dragon'icon

FEATURE
22/12/2020
Vietnam’s industries, especially the processing and manufacturing industry, are developing. 
 
 
