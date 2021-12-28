industrialization
tin tức về industrialization mới nhất
icon
The two most labor-intensive industries in Vietnam - textiles/apparel and footwear - which employ nearly 4 million workers - have become vulnerable to impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s time for a change.
icon FEATURE
23/12/2020
If you want to get over the rapids, you must first get off the boat. Will the next decade reach the goal of industrialization without success?
icon FEATURE
22/12/2020
Vietnam’s industries, especially the processing and manufacturing industry, are developing.