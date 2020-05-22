industry 4.0
tin tức về industry 4.0 mới nhất
icon
Ngày 22/5, Chính phủ ban hành Nghị quyết 78 về việc Chính phủ nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam ký bản ghi nhớ với Diễn đàn Kinh tế thế giới về Trung tâm liên kết Cách mạng công nghiệp lần thứ tư (CMCN 4.0) Việt Nam.
icon BUSINESS
03/02/2020
Le Net and Vu Thi Thinh from LNT & Partners discuss how important public-private partnerships are to the country’s infrastructure development.
icon BUSINESS
31/01/2020
Digital transformation is not only a trend but also a must for small- and medium-sized enterprises as Industry 4.0 sweeps across the globe – while at the same time being an ideal solution for improving their competitiveness.
icon BUSINESS
31/01/2020
Vietnam is entering a new development decade amid global changes, with disruptive Industry 4.0 technologies widely influencing society and economic development, which requires growing demand in qualified human resources.
icon BUSINESS
27/01/2020
Increasing internet and mobile network coverage has changed the way Tran Van Toan, a stock investor with 15 years’ experience in Hanoi, does business.
icon BUSINESS
23/01/2020
The center would be among the WEF’s global network of Industry 4.0 centers.
icon BUSINESS
07/01/2020
The Fourth Industrial Revolution is now bringing immense prospects to Vietnamese enterprises to conduct digital transformation and smart production.
icon BUSINESS
10/12/2019
Human resources is considered a key factor for a country in the process of digital transformation and trying to catch up with Industry 4.0.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
Festo, a German supplier of automation technology and technical education, plans to expand investment in Vietnam to take advantage of the increasing foreign investment and production in the country.
icon BUSINESS
23/11/2019
In the context of rapid changes in business methods, the current Law on Investment needs changes in favour of investors.
icon SOCIETY
22/11/2019
Vietnam appears poised to enjoy a leap forward in education thanks to an increasing contribution from the private sector and the use of cutting-edge technologies.
icon BUSINESS
17/11/2019
New disruptive technologies associated with Industry 4.0 are changing how companies do business, and so finding a mechanism to adapt these new technologies to modern development needs is imperative.
icon FEATURE
15/11/2019
The new economic models of transportation, lodging services, fintech, energy, and digital entertainment are expected to drive the sharing economy in Vietnam if regulatory sandboxes become more readily available.
icon BUSINESS
11/11/2019
Intelligence, science, technology, innovative ideas, and qualified human resources are the most important factors for development during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
icon BUSINESS
07/11/2019
The Vietnamese transport sector is moving towards smart development in order to tap into the advantages of Industry 4.0.
icon BUSINESS
05/11/2019
Even though a bigger lift in foreign ownership cap could become a driving force to lure further European investment in banking and telecommunications, the funding picture in these sectors remains a question.
icon BUSINESS
28/10/2019
Vietnam is swiftly developing its digital economy and infrastructure in order to proceed with the digital transformation of the country.
icon BUSINESS
12/10/2019
With its vast potential of e-commerce development thanks to surging IT and wide smartphone coverage, Vietnam is trying to build its own digital economy fuelled by a hallmark strategy on Industry 4.0.