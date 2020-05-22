Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
industry 4.0

tin tức về industry 4.0 mới nhất

Chính phủ ra Nghị quyết về Trung tâm liên kết CMCN 4.0 Việt Nam
Thông tin & Truyền thông22/05/20200

Chính phủ ra Nghị quyết về Trung tâm liên kết CMCN 4.0 Việt Nam

Ngày 22/5, Chính phủ ban hành Nghị quyết 78 về việc Chính phủ nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam ký bản ghi nhớ với Diễn đàn Kinh tế thế giới về Trung tâm liên kết Cách mạng công nghiệp lần thứ tư (CMCN 4.0) Việt Nam.

 
Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period

Vietnam urged to readjust development strategy in post-pandemic period

icon18/05/20200
VN banking human resources change in Industry 4.0

VN banking human resources change in Industry 4.0

icon12/03/20200
Crafting a workable PPP law in 2020

Crafting a workable PPP law in 2020

BUSINESS
03/02/2020

Le Net and Vu Thi Thinh from LNT & Partners discuss how important public-private partnerships are to the country’s infrastructure development.

Digitalising SMEs' road to success

Digitalising SMEs’ road to success

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Digital transformation is not only a trend but also a must for small- and medium-sized enterprises as Industry 4.0 sweeps across the globe – while at the same time being an ideal solution for improving their competitiveness.

Why skillset matters in Industry 4.0

Why skillset matters in Industry 4.0

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Vietnam is entering a new development decade amid global changes, with disruptive Industry 4.0 technologies widely influencing society and economic development, which requires growing demand in qualified human resources. 

Industry 4.0 brings big changes for stock market

Industry 4.0 brings big changes for stock market

BUSINESS
27/01/2020

Increasing internet and mobile network coverage has changed the way Tran Van Toan, a stock investor with 15 years’ experience in Hanoi, does business.

WEF wants to speed up Industry 4.0 Center project in Vietnam

WEF wants to speed up Industry 4.0 Center project in Vietnam

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

The center would be among the WEF’s global network of Industry 4.0 centers.

Increasing business readiness for 4.0 era

Increasing business readiness for 4.0 era

BUSINESS
07/01/2020

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is now bringing immense prospects to Vietnamese enterprises to conduct digital transformation and smart production. 

Meeting Industry 4.0 workforce demands

Meeting Industry 4.0 workforce demands

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

Human resources is considered a key factor for a country in the process of digital transformation and trying to catch up with Industry 4.0. 

Germany automation firm Festo to expand investment in Vietnam

Germany automation firm Festo to expand investment in Vietnam

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

Festo, a German supplier of automation technology and technical education, plans to expand investment in Vietnam to take advantage of the increasing foreign investment and production in the country.

Amended regulation must adopt modern standards to strike home

Amended regulation must adopt modern standards to strike home

BUSINESS
23/11/2019

In the context of rapid changes in business methods, the current Law on Investment needs changes in favour of investors. 

Vietnam ready to leapfrog in education

Vietnam ready to leapfrog in education

SOCIETY
22/11/2019

Vietnam appears poised to enjoy a leap forward in education thanks to an increasing contribution from the private sector and the use of cutting-edge technologies.

Improving frameworks in order to reach the Industry 4.0 peak

Improving frameworks in order to reach the Industry 4.0 peak

BUSINESS
17/11/2019

New disruptive technologies associated with Industry 4.0 are changing how companies do business, and so finding a mechanism to adapt these new technologies to modern development needs is imperative. 

Appeals for sturdy sandbox direction

Appeals for sturdy sandbox direction

FEATURE
15/11/2019

The new economic models of transportation, lodging services, fintech, energy, and digital entertainment are expected to drive the sharing economy in Vietnam if regulatory sandboxes become more readily available. 

Vietnam changes mindset for Industry 4.0

Vietnam changes mindset for Industry 4.0

BUSINESS
11/11/2019

Intelligence, science, technology, innovative ideas, and qualified human resources are the most important factors for development during the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Studying existing models to avail of Industry 4.0 benefits

Studying existing models to avail of Industry 4.0 benefits

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

The Vietnamese transport sector is moving towards smart development in order to tap into the advantages of Industry 4.0. 

EVFTA gains in Vietnam's telecoms and banking

EVFTA gains in Vietnam's telecoms and banking

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

Even though a bigger lift in foreign ownership cap could become a driving force to lure further European investment in banking and telecommunications, the funding picture in these sectors remains a question.

Digital prosperity is near

Digital prosperity is near

BUSINESS
28/10/2019

Vietnam is swiftly developing its digital economy and infrastructure in order to proceed with the digital transformation of the country. 

Harnessing a digital future

Harnessing a digital future

BUSINESS
12/10/2019

With its vast potential of e-commerce development thanks to surging IT and wide smartphone coverage, Vietnam is trying to build its own digital economy fuelled by a hallmark strategy on Industry 4.0.

 
 
