inflation rate

tin tức về inflation rate mới nhất

The last quarter's momentum
BUSINESS11/10/20200

The last quarter’s momentum

If the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be well put under control as it is now, Vietnam’s GDP growth in the fourth quarter is likely to be higher than the first three quarters.

 
Vietnam: the rare economy that still grew during Covid-19 pandemic

Vietnam: the rare economy that still grew during Covid-19 pandemic

03/10/20200
Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth

Vietnam targets 6.5% GDP 2021 growth

20/09/20200
If COVID-19 is contained soon, Vietnam's GDP may grow 3.5-4% this year: economist

If COVID-19 is contained soon, Vietnam's GDP may grow 3.5-4% this year: economist

BUSINESS
21/08/2020

Truong Van Phuoc, a respected economist, is optimistic about Vietnam’s growth, though some analysts warned about a negative growth rate after the new Covid-19 outbreak was discovered in Da Nang.

Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19

Vietnamese big firms adjust business plans because of Covid-19

BUSINESS
15/06/2020

Under pressure from investors, annual business plans are rarely changed at large enterprises. But things may be different this year.

How will Vietnam's economy perform in the time to come?

How will Vietnam’s economy perform in the time to come?

BUSINESS
07/05/2020

As some business fields are stagnant and the government’s shock relief plans need more time to bring benefits, the picture of the national economy is expected to be darker in Q2 than in Q1.

Money oversupply increases core inflation

Money oversupply increases core inflation

BUSINESS
16/02/2020

Keeping the inflation rate at 4 percent in 2020 will be a challenging task, not only because of the pork price escalation, but also money excess.

Economic think tanks praise Vietnam's responsive tactics

Economic think tanks praise Vietnam’s responsive tactics

BUSINESS
26/01/2020

Vietnam has made solid efforts to be more enabling and responsive to businesses that form a firm pillar for strong economic growth. 

The challenges for Vietnam's economy in 2020

The challenges for Vietnam’s economy in 2020

BUSINESS
19/01/2020

Many problems arose in the last months of 2019, which sparked the worry that 2020 would be a tough year for Vietnam’s economy.

Inflation in 2020: many unknowns

Inflation in 2020: many unknowns

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

The average inflation rate in 2019 was low at 2.79 percent. However, the inflation rate in December 2019 reached 5.23 percent compared with December 2018, and this is worrying.

Private sector must drive economy: academic

Private sector must drive economy: academic

BUSINESS
16/01/2020

Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh of Academy of Finance talks about the important role of the private sector in the national economy.

Vietnam did well in 2019, but it can do better in 2020

Vietnam did well in 2019, but it can do better in 2020

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

Vietnam’s exports still heavily relied on foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), while foreign direct investment (FDI) did not have positive influences to the other economic sectors of the economy.

Vietnam may see negative impact from trade war in 2020: economists

Vietnam may see negative impact from trade war in 2020: economists

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

“We think that in 2020-2022, Vietnam may face negative impact from the trade war instead of short-term positive impact, ” said Tran Toan Thang from the Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF).

How long will Vietnam stay in the top 20 in economic growth?

How long will Vietnam stay in the top 20 in economic growth?

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

Vietnam could drop out of the Top 20 economies of global growth. Is this because Vietnam is going more slowly or the world is going faster?

Is Vietnam too cautious when setting economic development goals for 2020?

Is Vietnam too cautious when setting economic development goals for 2020?

BUSINESS
29/11/2019

Many economic targets set for 2020 are lower in comparison with real implemented levels.

Vietnam's GDP is high, but uncertainties exist: economists

Vietnam's GDP is high, but uncertainties exist: economists

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Vietnam is among the countries with the highest GDP growth rates in the region.

Foreign investors flock to Vietnam's fast-growing environment

Foreign investors flock to Vietnam's fast-growing environment

BUSINESS
16/11/2019

A large market with 100 million consumers is not the only reason which attracts foreign investors. They come to Vietnam because they can work and "play" with other investors from the world, according to Vo Tri Thanh, a respected economist.

Vietnamese government plans to borrow US$20 billion in 2020

Vietnamese government plans to borrow US$20 billion in 2020

BUSINESS
07/11/2019

The government’s report to the National Assembly on the 2019 public debt and 2020 budget shows that it plans to mobilize VND460 trillion worth of capital, mostly to offset the deficit and repay principal.

Can Vietnam absorb increased FDI capital flow?

Can Vietnam absorb increased FDI capital flow?

BUSINESS
29/10/2019

The investment capital keeps flowing to Vietnam, bringing concerns about the country's capability to absorb such a high level of capital resources.

Asian central banks slash interest rates, and Vietnam may follow

Asian central banks slash interest rates, and Vietnam may follow

BUSINESS
22/08/2019

Analysts believe that the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should follow the move of other central banks to cut interest rates. This would help ease the burden on businesses.

 
 
