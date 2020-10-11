inflation rate
If the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be well put under control as it is now, Vietnam’s GDP growth in the fourth quarter is likely to be higher than the first three quarters.
21/08/2020
Truong Van Phuoc, a respected economist, is optimistic about Vietnam’s growth, though some analysts warned about a negative growth rate after the new Covid-19 outbreak was discovered in Da Nang.
15/06/2020
Under pressure from investors, annual business plans are rarely changed at large enterprises. But things may be different this year.
07/05/2020
As some business fields are stagnant and the government’s shock relief plans need more time to bring benefits, the picture of the national economy is expected to be darker in Q2 than in Q1.
16/02/2020
Keeping the inflation rate at 4 percent in 2020 will be a challenging task, not only because of the pork price escalation, but also money excess.
26/01/2020
Vietnam has made solid efforts to be more enabling and responsive to businesses that form a firm pillar for strong economic growth.
19/01/2020
Many problems arose in the last months of 2019, which sparked the worry that 2020 would be a tough year for Vietnam’s economy.
16/01/2020
The average inflation rate in 2019 was low at 2.79 percent. However, the inflation rate in December 2019 reached 5.23 percent compared with December 2018, and this is worrying.
16/01/2020
Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh of Academy of Finance talks about the important role of the private sector in the national economy.
10/01/2020
Vietnam’s exports still heavily relied on foreign invested enterprises (FIEs), while foreign direct investment (FDI) did not have positive influences to the other economic sectors of the economy.
09/12/2019
“We think that in 2020-2022, Vietnam may face negative impact from the trade war instead of short-term positive impact, ” said Tran Toan Thang from the Centre for Socio-Economic Information and Forecast (NCIF).
09/12/2019
Vietnam could drop out of the Top 20 economies of global growth. Is this because Vietnam is going more slowly or the world is going faster?
29/11/2019
Many economic targets set for 2020 are lower in comparison with real implemented levels.
19/11/2019
Vietnam is among the countries with the highest GDP growth rates in the region.
16/11/2019
A large market with 100 million consumers is not the only reason which attracts foreign investors. They come to Vietnam because they can work and "play" with other investors from the world, according to Vo Tri Thanh, a respected economist.
07/11/2019
The government’s report to the National Assembly on the 2019 public debt and 2020 budget shows that it plans to mobilize VND460 trillion worth of capital, mostly to offset the deficit and repay principal.
29/10/2019
The investment capital keeps flowing to Vietnam, bringing concerns about the country's capability to absorb such a high level of capital resources.
22/08/2019
Analysts believe that the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should follow the move of other central banks to cut interest rates. This would help ease the burden on businesses.