inflation

tin tức về inflation mới nhất

Modest inflation expected for 2020icon
BUSINESS12/05/20200

Modest inflation expected for 2020

Despite a four-month high in the consumer price index, Vietnam will likely be successful in reining in inflation this year thanks to a decline in oil price and public demand, as well as the government’s efforts to stabilise prices in the market.

 
Low business performance may prompt Vietnam c.bank to further cut policy rates

icon08/05/20200
PM calls for prevention of speculation, price increases

icon21/04/20200
How Vietnam sacrifices economy to protect its people?

FEATURE
16/03/2020

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

2020 inflation rate rides on outbreak eventualities

BUSINESS
12/03/2020

Vietnam is likely to experience difficulties in controlling inflation this year due to global uncertainties and unexpected price rises of many items in the local market in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

A lot of pressure for Vietnam's inflation control in 2020

BUSINESS
13/01/2020

The fluctuating price of pork last year had significant impacts on the market, as the price plummeted in the first half of the year then soared in...

Vietnam to imports 100,000 tons of pork in Q1 to offset shortage

BUSINESS
10/01/2020

Vietnam would import 100,000 tons of pork in the first quarter this year to stabilize the domestic market and lower pork prices, which have surged since the outbreak of African swine fever.

Gov’t-to-localities teleconference slated for Dec. 30 – 31

POLITICS
28/12/2019

A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Inflation to remain below 4 percent in 2020: officials

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

Inflation for the next 12 months is expected to remain lower than 4 per cent, just like it has over the past three years.

State firms make up 5% of total corporate loans in Vietnam

BUSINESS
25/12/2019

A major proportion of bank loans are provided for the business community, particularly the private sector and individuals.

Vietnam's inflation controllable despite soaring pork prices

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

This years inflation is controllable at 3.3-3.9 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said while chairing a meeting early this week regarding the recent surge in pork prices, an essential foodstuff.

Vietnamese government determined to fulfil set goals: PM

POLITICS
01/06/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc underscored the determination to accomplish all goals set for 2019, striving for a GDP growth of 6.8 percent and reining in inflation under 4 percent at the Government’s monthly meeting held in Hanoi on May 31.

 
 
