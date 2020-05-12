inflation
Despite a four-month high in the consumer price index, Vietnam will likely be successful in reining in inflation this year thanks to a decline in oil price and public demand, as well as the government’s efforts to stabilise prices in the market.
FEATURE
16/03/2020
Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.
BUSINESS
12/03/2020
Vietnam is likely to experience difficulties in controlling inflation this year due to global uncertainties and unexpected price rises of many items in the local market in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.
BUSINESS
13/01/2020
The fluctuating price of pork last year had significant impacts on the market, as the price plummeted in the first half of the year then soared in...
BUSINESS
10/01/2020
Vietnam would import 100,000 tons of pork in the first quarter this year to stabilize the domestic market and lower pork prices, which have surged since the outbreak of African swine fever.
POLITICS
28/12/2019
A teleconference between the Government and localities is scheduled to take place on December 30 and 31 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
BUSINESS
26/12/2019
Inflation for the next 12 months is expected to remain lower than 4 per cent, just like it has over the past three years.
BUSINESS
25/12/2019
A major proportion of bank loans are provided for the business community, particularly the private sector and individuals.
BUSINESS
21/11/2019
This years inflation is controllable at 3.3-3.9 per cent, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said while chairing a meeting early this week regarding the recent surge in pork prices, an essential foodstuff.
POLITICS
01/06/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc underscored the determination to accomplish all goals set for 2019, striving for a GDP growth of 6.8 percent and reining in inflation under 4 percent at the Government’s monthly meeting held in Hanoi on May 31.