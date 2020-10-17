information security
Radio frequency is a particularly important resource in any country. To control and ensure the harmonious use of frequencies, there must be staff who control the frequencies and handle frequency interference.
03/06/2020
Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.
07/05/2020
Vietnam reported 1,056 cyberattacks that triggered incidents in its information systems in the first four months of 2020, down 51.4 percent year-on-year.
08/12/2019
Ensuring information security is increasingly important as more online transactions are made. However, the budgets for information security allocated by financial institutions remain modest.
04/12/2019
Experts said Vietnam needs to be cautious when cooperating with Huawei in digital transformation because of problems related to information security.
26/10/2019
The Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Centre (VNCERT/CC) will be put into official operation from November 1 under the management of the Ministry of Information and Communications.
05/09/2019
Localities should be cautious when offering online public services through social network Zalo, to ensure information security, stated Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.
27/08/2019
The Cyber Security Law strictly prohibits firms doing business on technology platforms to sell clients’ personal information.
06/07/2019
Vietnam has a number of computer emergency response teams (CERTs), but they are not connected and are unprofessional.