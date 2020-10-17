Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Radio frequency controllers care for resource more valuable than goldicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT22 giờ trước0

Radio frequency controllers care for resource more valuable than gold

Radio frequency is a particularly important resource in any country. To control and ensure the harmonious use of frequencies, there must be staff who control the frequencies and handle frequency interference.

 
Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply

Number of Vietnamese botnet IPs falls sharply

icon17/10/20200
Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed

Cyber information security ratings of State agencies revealed

icon05/10/20200
E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7icon

E-wallets owners must complete the identity verification before July 7

BUSINESS
03/06/2020

Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Dao Minh Tu has said July 7 is the deadline for e-wallet owners to complete the identity verification.

Cyberattacks plunge more than half in four monthsicon

Cyberattacks plunge more than half in four months

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/05/2020

Vietnam reported 1,056 cyberattacks that triggered incidents in its information systems in the first four months of 2020, down 51.4 percent year-on-year.

How much should VN customers spend on information security solutions?icon

How much should VN customers spend on information security solutions?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/12/2019

Ensuring information security is increasingly important as more online transactions are made. However, the budgets for information security allocated by financial institutions remain modest.

Huawei wants to cooperate with Vietnam’s ‘super committee’icon

Huawei wants to cooperate with Vietnam’s ‘super committee’

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/12/2019

Experts said Vietnam needs to be cautious when cooperating with Huawei in digital transformation because of problems related to information security.

Cybersecurity emergency response centre to be operational next monthicon

Cybersecurity emergency response centre to be operational next month

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019

The Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Centre (VNCERT/CC) will be put into official operation from November 1 under the management of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Information security at risk on Zalo: ministericon

Information security at risk on Zalo: minister

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
05/09/2019

Localities should be cautious when offering online public services through social network Zalo, to ensure information security, stated Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Personal information can be easily exploited in Vietnam in illegal wayicon

Personal information can be easily exploited in Vietnam in illegal way

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/08/2019

The Cyber Security Law strictly prohibits firms doing business on technology platforms to sell clients’ personal information.

Vietnam reinforces human resources for information security tasksicon

Vietnam reinforces human resources for information security tasks

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/07/2019

Vietnam has a number of computer emergency response teams (CERTs), but they are not connected and are unprofessional.

 
 
