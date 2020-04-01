Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
information technology

tin tức về information technology mới nhất

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT 01/04/2020

Sao Khue Awards: IT products seek to reduce losses caused by COVID-19

As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025

Can Tho to become first smart city in Mekong Delta by 2025

30/03/2020
NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online

NA Standing Committee meeting next month to be held online

25/03/2020
Nearly 53,000 drug users receive Methadone treatment to cure addiction

Nearly 53,000 drug users receive Methadone treatment to cure addiction

SOCIETY
06/12/2019

Nearly 53,000 drug users in Vietnam has received Methadone treatment to cure their addiction since the treatment was first piloted in Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong in April 2008.

HCM City promotes IC, semiconductor industry

HCM City promotes IC, semiconductor industry

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/07/2019

The market for integrated circuits (IC) and semiconductors in Vietnam has huge potential, offering great investment opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises, according to experts.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
