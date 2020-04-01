information technology
tin tức về information technology mới nhất
As many as 113 outstanding information technology (IT) solutions and services will be honoured with the Sao Khue Awards 2020, of which many could support firms affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
06/12/2019
Nearly 53,000 drug users in Vietnam has received Methadone treatment to cure their addiction since the treatment was first piloted in Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong in April 2008.
08/07/2019
The market for integrated circuits (IC) and semiconductors in Vietnam has huge potential, offering great investment opportunities for domestic and foreign enterprises, according to experts.