The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,
BUSINESS
27/05/2020
Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.
BUSINESS
16/05/2020
A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.
BUSINESS
26/02/2020
As Vietnam is estimated to need an average of US$210 billion for infrastructure per year through 2030 to meet its development targets, an ADB expert suggested the country should adopt new approaches to get the huge capital.
BUSINESS
24/01/2020
Investors have noted that the number of aircraft in Vietnam is low compared with regional countries.
POLITICS
31/12/2019
The Vietnamese Permanent Mission to ASEAN has completed all preparations for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, a diplomat has said.
BUSINESS
09/12/2019
The National Assembly is working on an investment law on public-private partnerships (PPP) which investors hope will settle legal conflicts.
BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Runways, infrastructure and air traffic control activities cannot keep up with the pace of aviation market development.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019
The number of 5G subscribers in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025, according to technology conglomerate Cisco Vietnam.
BUSINESS
18/08/2019
The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has risen to an attractive destination for investors in renewable energy, especially wind power.
BUSINESS
03/07/2019
Inland container depots (ICD) play an important role in connecting transport modes, sharing the burden with seaports.
BUSINESS
07/06/2019
Still the ‘engine’ of the country’s economic development, southern provinces have seen growth slowing down.
POLITICS
13/04/2019
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with HCMC leaders yesterday on implementation of special policies and procedures to shorten times for compensation, resettlement, and handover of land during ground clearance for infrastructure development.