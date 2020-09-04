Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

06/09/2020 01:22:45 (GMT +7)

tag
 

infrastructure development

tin tức về infrastructure development mới nhất

HCM City needs VND21t for water transport in next 30 yearsicon
SOCIETY04/09/20200

HCM City needs VND21t for water transport in next 30 years

The HCMC Department of Transport has estimated that the city will need more than VND21 trillion for its water transport in the next 30 years,

 
Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors

Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors

icon31/08/20200
Major Hanoi bridge overhaul proposed

Major Hanoi bridge overhaul proposed

icon25/08/20200
Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debticon

Nearly US$3 billion worth of loans to BOT projects likely to become bad debt

BUSINESS
27/05/2020

Forty-nine BOT (build-operate-transfer) transport projects have been reported as having revenue below expectations.

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP lawicon

Foreign investors call for greater flexibility in Vietnam's upcoming PPP law

BUSINESS
16/05/2020

A lack of a unified legal framework governing PPP is the main factor that Vietnam’s infrastructure sector growth potential is capped at 6.1% per year through 2029.

Vietnam needs new approaches to fund development: ADB experticon

Vietnam needs new approaches to fund development: ADB expert

BUSINESS
26/02/2020

As Vietnam is estimated to need an average of US$210 billion for infrastructure per year through 2030 to meet its development targets, an ADB expert suggested the country should adopt new approaches to get the huge capital.

With 200 aircraft for 90 million people, Vietnam’s aviation industry remains modesticon

With 200 aircraft for 90 million people, Vietnam’s aviation industry remains modest

BUSINESS
24/01/2020

Investors have noted that the number of aircraft in Vietnam is low compared with regional countries.

Vietnam ready for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020: ambassadoricon

Vietnam ready for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020: ambassador

POLITICS
31/12/2019

The Vietnamese Permanent Mission to ASEAN has completed all preparations for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020, a diplomat has said.

Infrastructure developers await law on PPPicon

Infrastructure developers await law on PPP

BUSINESS
09/12/2019

The National Assembly is working on an investment law on public-private partnerships (PPP) which investors hope will settle legal conflicts.

More airlines join market, create infrastructure bottlenecksicon

More airlines join market, create infrastructure bottlenecks

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Runways, infrastructure and air traffic control activities cannot keep up with the pace of aviation market development.

5G subscriptions in Vietnam likely to hit 6.3 million by 2025icon

5G subscriptions in Vietnam likely to hit 6.3 million by 2025

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/10/2019

The number of 5G subscribers in Vietnam could hit 6.3 million by 2025, according to technology conglomerate Cisco Vietnam.

Soc Trang attractive to wind power developersicon

Soc Trang attractive to wind power developers

BUSINESS
18/08/2019

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has risen to an attractive destination for investors in renewable energy, especially wind power.

VN Transport Ministry moves ahead to reorganize inland container depotsicon

VN Transport Ministry moves ahead to reorganize inland container depots

BUSINESS
03/07/2019

Inland container depots (ICD) play an important role in connecting transport modes, sharing the burden with seaports.

Infrastructure development to give southern region a pushicon

Infrastructure development to give southern region a push

BUSINESS
07/06/2019

Still the ‘engine’ of the country’s economic development, southern provinces have seen growth slowing down.

VN Government supports special mechanisms for ground clearance in HCM Cityicon

VN Government supports special mechanisms for ground clearance in HCM City

POLITICS
13/04/2019

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with HCMC leaders yesterday on implementation of special policies and procedures to shorten times for compensation, resettlement, and handover of land during ground clearance for infrastructure development.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 