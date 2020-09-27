infrastructure
tin tức về infrastructure mới nhất
The Dong Tam Group held an inauguration ceremony for the first phase of the Long An International Port in Tan Lap commune, Can Giuoc district, the southern province of Long An on September 26.
24/06/2020
Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment
25/04/2020
Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.
04/03/2020
Ho Chi Minh City sent a proposal to the relevant ministries to increase the investment capital and construction time for a component project of Metro Line No.2.
10/02/2020
HCM City authorities have identified urban infrastructure development as the key factor in meeting the city’s economic targets in 2020-25.
31/01/2020
Vietnam has great potential for airlines, but it is not easy to access it. Many players have had to give up the game.
21/12/2019
Architect Pham Thanh Tung, Chief of the Vietnam Real Estate Association, talks on Vietnam’s trend of green architecture.
19/12/2019
Twenty two airports in Vietnam have the capacity equal to one airport in Thailand or Singapore. The overloaded infrastructure is affecting the aviation and tourism industries.
05/12/2019
There are three problems which may make foreign investors shrink when considering investment in transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam.
27/11/2019
The Chinese Government has provided nonrefundable aid of 10 million Chinese yuan (US$1.4 million) for a feasibility study for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong express railway project, according to the Ministry of Transport.
25/11/2019
The cost of the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport is roughly US$1 billion higher than the estimate previously cited and approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to the NA Standing Committee.
25/11/2019
Vietnam is now a magnet for overseas financiers wishing to implement infrastructure initiatives before transferring them to the state.
02/10/2019
Both Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet have had to change their policy on air tickets for the 2020 Tet season because of the presence of Bamboo Airways, a ‘rookie’ in the aviation market.
24/09/2019
A new study by Dutch scientists has found that the Mekong Delta is just 0.8 meters above sea water level, which means that 12 million people will have to evacuate in the next 50 years.
29/08/2019
Japanese and South Korean are running a race to pour capital into Vietnam’s logistics industry.
06/08/2019
Vietnam’s new draft law on public-private partnership takes inspiration from legal frameworks around the world and provides an opening to satisfy the country’s growing demand for infrastructure investment.
22/07/2019
The logistics sector has long been considered the backbone of trade activities. However in Vietnam, that backbone seems to have a lot of problems.
11/07/2019
Vietnam has borrowed big money to develop industrial infrastructure, but this has mostly brought benefits to foreign invested IZs (industrial zones) and FIEs (foreign invested enterprises).