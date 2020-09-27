Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Long An international port’s phase 1 inauguratedicon
BUSINESS27/09/20200

Long An international port’s phase 1 inaugurated

The Dong Tam Group held an inauguration ceremony for the first phase of the Long An International Port in Tan Lap commune, Can Giuoc district, the southern province of Long An on September 26.

 
Challenges for the new city

Challenges for the new city

icon24/09/20200
Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA

Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA

icon26/06/20200
Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expresswayicon

Lang Son proposes new construction plan for $330 million Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway

BUSINESS
24/06/2020

Lang Son People’s Committee has submitted the construction plan of Huu Nghi-Chi Lang Expressway to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projectsicon

Private investors see risks in transport infrastructure projects

BUSINESS
25/04/2020

Regulatory risks are the biggest barrier to attracting private investors to the infrastructure sector.

Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2icon

Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

Ho Chi Minh City sent a proposal to the relevant ministries to increase the investment capital and construction time for a component project of Metro Line No.2.

HCM City hopes investment in infrastructure will foster economic growthicon

HCM City hopes investment in infrastructure will foster economic growth

BUSINESS
10/02/2020

HCM City authorities have identified urban infrastructure development as the key factor in meeting the city’s economic targets in 2020-25.

Vietnam’s aviation market: attractive but riskyicon

Vietnam’s aviation market: attractive but risky

BUSINESS
31/01/2020

Vietnam has great potential for airlines, but it is not easy to access it. Many players have had to give up the game.

Urban areas can’t be isolated placesicon

Urban areas can’t be isolated places

SOCIETY
21/12/2019

Architect Pham Thanh Tung, Chief of the Vietnam Real Estate Association, talks on Vietnam’s trend of green architecture.

Infrastructure underdevelopment hinders Vietnam's aviation industryicon

Infrastructure underdevelopment hinders Vietnam's aviation industry

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Twenty two airports in Vietnam have the capacity equal to one airport in Thailand or Singapore. The overloaded infrastructure is affecting the aviation and tourism industries.

What do foreign investors worry about when investing in VN infrastructure projects?icon

What do foreign investors worry about when investing in VN infrastructure projects?

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

There are three problems which may make foreign investors shrink when considering investment in transport infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

China contributes US$1.4 million for planning of express railway project in Vietnamicon

China contributes US$1.4 million for planning of express railway project in Vietnam

BUSINESS
27/11/2019

The Chinese Government has provided nonrefundable aid of 10 million Chinese yuan (US$1.4 million) for a feasibility study for the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong express railway project, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Phase 1 of Long Thanh airport faces cost overrunsicon

Phase 1 of Long Thanh airport faces cost overruns

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

The cost of the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport is roughly US$1 billion higher than the estimate previously cited and approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to the NA Standing Committee.

Crystallising investment rules for infrastructure developersicon

Crystallising investment rules for infrastructure developers

BUSINESS
25/11/2019

Vietnam is now a magnet for overseas financiers wishing to implement infrastructure initiatives before transferring them to the state. 

Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet fear they may lose market share to newcomersicon

Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet fear they may lose market share to newcomers

BUSINESS
02/10/2019

Both Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet have had to change their policy on air tickets for the 2020 Tet season because of the presence of Bamboo Airways, a ‘rookie’ in the aviation market.

Dutch scientists say Mekong Delta 0.8 meters above sea water levelicon

Dutch scientists say Mekong Delta 0.8 meters above sea water level

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
24/09/2019

A new study by Dutch scientists has found that the Mekong Delta is just 0.8 meters above sea water level, which means that 12 million people will have to evacuate in the next 50 years.

Vietnam’s logistics industry receives Asian investmenticon

Vietnam’s logistics industry receives Asian investment

BUSINESS
29/08/2019

Japanese and South Korean are running a race to pour capital into Vietnam’s logistics industry.

Looking further afield to stimulate infrastructureicon

Looking further afield to stimulate infrastructure

BUSINESS
06/08/2019

Vietnam’s new draft law on public-private partnership takes inspiration from legal frameworks around the world and provides an opening to satisfy the country’s growing demand for infrastructure investment. 

Bottlenecks in logistics need to be clearedicon

Bottlenecks in logistics need to be cleared

VIDEO
22/07/2019

The logistics sector has long been considered the backbone of trade activities. However in Vietnam, that backbone seems to have a lot of problems. 

Industrial infrastructure mostly serves FIEsicon

Industrial infrastructure mostly serves FIEs

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

Vietnam has borrowed big money to develop industrial infrastructure, but this has mostly brought benefits to foreign invested IZs (industrial zones) and FIEs (foreign invested enterprises).

 
 
