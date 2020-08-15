interest rate
Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.
24/04/2020
Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
13/03/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is to make decision soon on cutting the prime interest rate, the bank’s Deputy Governor Dao Miinh Tu said at a meeting on March 12.
21/02/2020
Since the national economy this year is facing bigger challenges than last year, a looser monetary policy is needed, according to Nguyen Tri Hieu, a respected finance expert.
18/02/2020
Some commercial banks have announced lower lending interest rates to help their clients overcome the difficulties caused by coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.
06/02/2020
Vietnam’s central bank has asked commercial banks to promptly adopt measures to support their customers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including rescheduling repayments and revising down interest rates.
18/12/2019
When the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) late last week slashed the dollar purchase price, the greenback prices quoted by commercial banks were adjusted immediately.
26/11/2019
Reporting high profits, Vietnamese commercial banks have once again lifted concerns about profit growth limits.
21/11/2019
The State Treasury has mobilised more than 182.4 trillion VND (7.88 billion USD) through Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) so far this year, fulfilling 73 percent of the yearly plan.
20/11/2019
This expansion was due mainly to a 4% on-quarter growth in government bonds to US$51 billion as the central bank increased issuance of bills.
30/09/2019
Applauding the State Bank of Vietnam’s move to cut the prime interest rate, experts said the 0.25 percentage point cut, however, is relatively modest.
29/09/2019
After two big purchases of foreign currencies in the first four months of the year and from July until now, Vietnam’s forex reserves reached the highest level, now at $70 billion.
29/08/2019
While the EVFTA and CPTPP have paved the way for Vietnamese enterprises to penetrate the world market, high taxes and interest rates have blocked their path.
22/08/2019
Analysts believe that the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should follow the move of other central banks to cut interest rates. This would help ease the burden on businesses.
05/07/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) obtained a large amount of foreign currencies in the first half of 2019, pushing foreign exchange reserves recorded in the period to the highest level to date.