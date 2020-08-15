Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity marketicon
BUSINESS15/08/20200

Lower interest rates not a good thing for equity market

Lower lending rates in the financial-banking market may not mean good things for the securities market, specialist Dao Phuc Tuong said.

 
VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy

VN central bank cuts reserve interest rate to aid the economy

icon07/08/20200
Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates

Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates

icon13/07/20200
COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest ratesicon

COVID-19 woes to weigh on credit growth even with lower interest rates

BUSINESS
24/04/2020

Vietnam’s credit growth is forecast to slow to only 8 percent in 2020 from 13.7 percent last year due to a sharp slowdown in economic activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN State Bank considers cutting prime interest rateicon

VN State Bank considers cutting prime interest rate

BUSINESS
13/03/2020

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) is to make decision soon on cutting the prime interest rate, the bank’s Deputy Governor Dao Miinh Tu said at a meeting on March 12.

Vietnam advised to ‘loosen monetary policy in cautious manner’icon

Vietnam advised to ‘loosen monetary policy in cautious manner’

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

Since the national economy this year is facing bigger challenges than last year, a looser monetary policy is needed, according to Nguyen Tri Hieu, a respected finance expert.

Covid-19 crisis challenges banksicon

Covid-19 crisis challenges banks

BUSINESS
18/02/2020

Some commercial banks have announced lower lending interest rates to help their clients overcome the difficulties caused by coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

Interest rate cuts weighed for borrowers affected by coronavirusicon

Interest rate cuts weighed for borrowers affected by coronavirus

BUSINESS
06/02/2020

Vietnam’s central bank has asked commercial banks to promptly adopt measures to support their customers in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, including rescheduling repayments and revising down interest rates.

Vietnam's monetary market 2019: earlier forecasts missed the markicon

Vietnam's monetary market 2019: earlier forecasts missed the mark

BUSINESS
18/12/2019

When the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) late last week slashed the dollar purchase price, the greenback prices quoted by commercial banks were adjusted immediately.

Profit of VN banks soar againicon

Profit of VN banks soar again

BUSINESS
26/11/2019

Reporting high profits, Vietnamese commercial banks have once again lifted concerns about profit growth limits.

G-bond issuance meets 73 percent of yearly planicon

G-bond issuance meets 73 percent of yearly plan

BUSINESS
21/11/2019

The State Treasury has mobilised more than 182.4 trillion VND (7.88 billion USD) through Government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) so far this year, fulfilling 73 percent of the yearly plan.

Vietnam’s bond market grows 1.9% in Jan-Sep, reaching US$55 billionicon

Vietnam’s bond market grows 1.9% in Jan-Sep, reaching US$55 billion

BUSINESS
20/11/2019

This expansion was due mainly to a 4% on-quarter growth in government bonds to US$51 billion as the central bank increased issuance of bills.

VN Central Bank cuts interest rate in cautious stepicon

VN Central Bank cuts interest rate in cautious step

BUSINESS
30/09/2019

Applauding the State Bank of Vietnam’s move to cut the prime interest rate, experts said the 0.25 percentage point cut, however, is relatively modest.

Vietnam’s forex reserves peak at $70 billionicon

Vietnam’s forex reserves peak at $70 billion

BUSINESS
29/09/2019

After two big purchases of foreign currencies in the first four months of the year and from July until now, Vietnam’s forex reserves reached the highest level, now at $70 billion.

Taxes, loan interest rates burden VN enterprisesicon

Taxes, loan interest rates burden VN enterprises

BUSINESS
29/08/2019

While the EVFTA and CPTPP have paved the way for Vietnamese enterprises to penetrate the world market, high taxes and interest rates have blocked their path.

Asian central banks slash interest rates, and Vietnam may followicon

Asian central banks slash interest rates, and Vietnam may follow

BUSINESS
22/08/2019

Analysts believe that the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) should follow the move of other central banks to cut interest rates. This would help ease the burden on businesses.

Forex reserves reach highest level to dateicon

Forex reserves reach highest level to date

BUSINESS
05/07/2019

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) obtained a large amount of foreign currencies in the first half of 2019, pushing foreign exchange reserves recorded in the period to the highest level to date.

 
 
