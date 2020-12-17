 
# Covid-19
interest rates

tin tức về interest rates mới nhất

Vietnam banks promote loans with low interest rates by year-end
BUSINESS17/12/2020

Vietnam banks promote loans with low interest rates by year-end

Given abundant liquidity and low demand for credit, banks are offering attractive loans during the year-end period.
 
Interest rate for home loans forecast to stay low in 2021

Interest rate for home loans forecast to stay low in 2021

05/12/2020
Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

Billions of dollars worth of shares expected to enter bourse

07/10/2020
VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy

VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy

BUSINESS
01/10/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A strange move initiated by the central bank

A strange move initiated by the central bank

BUSINESS
21/08/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued decisions No. 1349 and 1351 on cutting interest rates applicable to compulsory reserves deposited at the central bank by credit institutions, 
Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period

Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period

BUSINESS
18/06/2020
Credit demand in Vietnam is expected to stay low in the foreseeable future as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be complicated globally, said a central banker.
Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager

Reforms needed to attract foreign portfolio investment: fund manager

BUSINESS
08/06/2020
Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.
Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC

Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC

BUSINESS
20/05/2020
With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.
More regulations needed for P2P lending

More regulations needed for P2P lending

BUSINESS
23/04/2020
Internet users are often bombarded with attractive advertising, offering loans in five minutes, no mortgage, no lender fees and no commission.  
Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms

Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms

BUSINESS
10/04/2020
The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bad debt settlement in Vietnam process slowing down

Bad debt settlement in Vietnam process slowing down

BUSINESS
23/11/2019
Banks’ nine-month financial reports show that bad debts have increased compared with the beginning of the year, though the bad debt ratio has fallen.
VN banks lower savings rates but base rate could still be high

VN banks lower savings rates but base rate could still be high

BUSINESS
14/11/2019
Several local banks have reduced their interest rates in recent days, going against the banking sector’s general year-end trend of increasing rates to boost earnings.  
Vietnamese banks look to Asian investors for more capital

Vietnamese banks look to Asian investors for more capital

BUSINESS
20/09/2019
Some small banks in Vietnam are seeking investors from Asia such as South Korea, China and Japan.
Interest rates stay steady til year end: VN Central Bank official

Interest rates stay steady til year end: VN Central Bank official

BUSINESS
18/09/2019
With a positive macroeconomic background at the moment, interest rates will basically stay steady until the end of the year due to excessive liquidity and proper credit growth, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam.
State Bank of Vietnam cuts official interest rates

State Bank of Vietnam cuts official interest rates

BUSINESS
14/09/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said the official interest rates will be adjusted down as from September 16.  
What's behind real estate firms' race to issue corporate bonds?

What's behind real estate firms’ race to issue corporate bonds?

BUSINESS
23/08/2019
Real estate firms are rushing to issue corporate bonds, which analysts say shows their thirst for capital. But there are risks.
 
 
