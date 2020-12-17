interest rates
tin tức về interest rates mới nhất
icon
Given abundant liquidity and low demand for credit, banks are offering attractive loans during the year-end period.
icon BUSINESS
01/10/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon BUSINESS
21/08/2020
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has issued decisions No. 1349 and 1351 on cutting interest rates applicable to compulsory reserves deposited at the central bank by credit institutions,
icon BUSINESS
18/06/2020
Credit demand in Vietnam is expected to stay low in the foreseeable future as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be complicated globally, said a central banker.
icon BUSINESS
08/06/2020
Vietnam needs effective changes and reforms to attract more foreign portfolio investment, Andy Ho, chief investment officer of investment fund VinaCapital, has said.
icon BUSINESS
20/05/2020
With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.
icon BUSINESS
23/04/2020
Internet users are often bombarded with attractive advertising, offering loans in five minutes, no mortgage, no lender fees and no commission.
icon BUSINESS
10/04/2020
The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
icon BUSINESS
23/11/2019
Banks’ nine-month financial reports show that bad debts have increased compared with the beginning of the year, though the bad debt ratio has fallen.
icon BUSINESS
14/11/2019
Several local banks have reduced their interest rates in recent days, going against the banking sector’s general year-end trend of increasing rates to boost earnings.
icon BUSINESS
20/09/2019
Some small banks in Vietnam are seeking investors from Asia such as South Korea, China and Japan.
icon BUSINESS
18/09/2019
With a positive macroeconomic background at the moment, interest rates will basically stay steady until the end of the year due to excessive liquidity and proper credit growth, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
14/09/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said the official interest rates will be adjusted down as from September 16.
icon BUSINESS
23/08/2019
Real estate firms are rushing to issue corporate bonds, which analysts say shows their thirst for capital. But there are risks.