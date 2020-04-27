Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19icon
SOCIETY27/04/20200

Vietnam praised for supporting nations in fight against COVID-19

Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,

 
Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions

Experts: China’s acts in East Sea increase regional tensions

icon25/04/20200
Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight

Vietnam earns int’l plaudits for successes in COVID-19 fight

icon24/04/20200
UNSC presidency – “golden chance” for Vietnam: Deputy PMicon

UNSC presidency – “golden chance” for Vietnam: Deputy PM

POLITICS
08/01/2020

Vietnam’s assumption of the UNSC’s non-permanent membership for the 2020-2021 tenure and the UNSC’s presidency in January 2020 is a valuable opportunity for the country to contribute to the international community.

ASEAN pledges to join global efforts in coping with climate changeicon

ASEAN pledges to join global efforts in coping with climate change

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/09/2019

Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as Chair of ASEAN in 2019, has reiterated the commitment of the grouping to partnering with the international community to cope with climate change.

China asked to withdraw ships out of Vietnam’s territorial watersicon

China asked to withdraw ships out of Vietnam’s territorial waters

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
16/08/2019

Vietnam has made contact with China to oppose its repeated serious violation and demand the country to withdraw its survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 and escort ships out of Vietnam’s territorial waters.

 
 
