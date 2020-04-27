international community
Despite its limited resources, Vietnam has supported many other nations worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, proving itself as a responsible member of the international community,
08/01/2020
Vietnam’s assumption of the UNSC’s non-permanent membership for the 2020-2021 tenure and the UNSC’s presidency in January 2020 is a valuable opportunity for the country to contribute to the international community.
25/09/2019
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as Chair of ASEAN in 2019, has reiterated the commitment of the grouping to partnering with the international community to cope with climate change.
16/08/2019
Vietnam has made contact with China to oppose its repeated serious violation and demand the country to withdraw its survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi 8 and escort ships out of Vietnam’s territorial waters.