Airlines have been ready to fly internationally for two months and will provide the first post-Covid-19 flights as soon as they get the nod from the government.
07/05/2020
Transport Minister Nguyen Van The directed the ministry's sub-divisions and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to propose resumption of international commercial flights with limited frequency.
20/03/2020
Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
19/03/2020
25/02/2020
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has restored some services on domestic and international flights with durations of less than 2.5 hours since February 24, as there have been signs showing COVID-19 has been put under control in Vietnam.
24/11/2019
Phu Cat airport in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, is scheduled to welcome the first international flight by the end of December this year.
19/07/2019
More foreign air carriers have opened new direct air routes in the growing aviation sector in Vietnam.