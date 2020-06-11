Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tin tức ngày 15/6/2020 trên Báo VietNamNet
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Thông tin tuyển sinh Đại học, cao đẳng năm 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

23/06/2020 10:43:30 (GMT +7)

tag
 

international flights

tin tức về international flights mới nhất

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routesicon
BUSINESS11/06/20200

Ministries consider plans to resume international air routes

Airlines have been ready to fly internationally for two months and will provide the first post-Covid-19 flights as soon as they get the nod from the government.

 
When to restart international flights still undecided

When to restart international flights still undecided

icon01/06/20200
Some international air services likely to be reopened

Some international air services likely to be reopened

icon28/05/20200
Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequencyicon

Vietnam considers resuming int’l flights with limited frequency

TRAVEL
07/05/2020

Transport Minister Nguyen Van The directed the ministry's sub-divisions and the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) to propose resumption of international commercial flights with limited frequency.

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routesicon

Vietnamese airlines suspend many international routes

TRAVEL
20/03/2020

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routesicon

Vietnamese airlines suspends many international routes

TRAVEL
19/03/2020

Vietnamese airlines will halt operations on many international air routes on upcoming days amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines restores some inflight services thanks to COVID-19 fighticon

Vietnam Airlines restores some inflight services thanks to COVID-19 fight

TRAVEL
25/02/2020

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has restored some services on domestic and international flights with durations of less than 2.5 hours since February 24, as there have been signs showing COVID-19 has been put under control in Vietnam.

Phu Cat airport to welcome first international flighticon

Phu Cat airport to welcome first international flight

SOCIETY
24/11/2019

Phu Cat airport in Quy Nhon city, the south central province of Binh Dinh, is scheduled to welcome the first international flight by the end of December this year.

Foreign airlines open more routes to Vietnamicon

Foreign airlines open more routes to Vietnam

TRAVEL
19/07/2019

More foreign air carriers have opened new direct air routes in the growing aviation sector in Vietnam.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 