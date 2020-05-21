Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
International Labour Organisation

tin tức về International Labour Organisation mới nhất

NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labouricon
POLITICS0 giờ trước0

NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour

The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.

 
Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA

Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA

icon21 giờ trước0
National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour

National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour

icon21/05/20200
National Assembly commences ninth sessionicon

National Assembly commences ninth session

POLITICS
20/05/2020

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.

Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILOicon

Chance emerges for Vietnam's more inclusive growth path: ILO

SOCIETY
22/04/2020

Despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity is emerging for Vietnam to build the foundations of a more inclusive growth path, which leaves no one behind once recovery begins, according to the ILO in Vietnam.

Remittances to Vietnam to further rise in 2019icon

Remittances to Vietnam to further rise in 2019

BUSINESS
16/12/2019

Remittances to Vietnam are likely to further increase in 2019 because overseas Vietnamese people believe in the stability of the economy and see better investment opportunities, economist Nguyen Tri Hieu said.

ILO applauds Vietnam’s adoption of revised Labour Codeicon

ILO applauds Vietnam’s adoption of revised Labour Code

SOCIETY
21/11/2019

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Vietnam’s adoption of the revised Labour Code on November 20, saying that the code will held everyone gain fair benefits of economic growth.

National Assembly: Time to approve Vietnam’s accession to ILO’s Convention 98icon

National Assembly: Time to approve Vietnam’s accession to ILO’s Convention 98

POLITICS
07/06/2019

Most opinions at the debate at the National Assembly supported Vietnam’s joining Convention 98 of the International Labour Organisation on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively.

 
 
