International Labour Organisation
The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.
20/05/2020
The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.
22/04/2020
Despite difficulties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, an opportunity is emerging for Vietnam to build the foundations of a more inclusive growth path, which leaves no one behind once recovery begins, according to the ILO in Vietnam.
16/12/2019
Remittances to Vietnam are likely to further increase in 2019 because overseas Vietnamese people believe in the stability of the economy and see better investment opportunities, economist Nguyen Tri Hieu said.
21/11/2019
The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Vietnam’s adoption of the revised Labour Code on November 20, saying that the code will held everyone gain fair benefits of economic growth.
07/06/2019
Most opinions at the debate at the National Assembly supported Vietnam’s joining Convention 98 of the International Labour Organisation on the application of principles of the right to organise and bargain collectively.