Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# VirusCorona
2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | English | Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2020
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Vòng chung kết U23 châu Á 2020

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

13/05/2020 07:43:08 (GMT +7)

tag
 

international law

tin tức về international law mới nhất

Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international lawicon
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY28/04/20200

Foreign experts call China’s actions in East Sea breaches of international law

Foreign experts have condemned China’s recent actions in the East Sea, saying its moves have escalated tensions in the region and infringed upon international law.

 
China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson

China’s notes at UN inconsistent with int’l law: Deputy spokesperson

icon24/04/20200
Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law

Experts: Chinese acts in East Sea run counter to international law

icon23/04/20200
Vietnam backs UNSC-OSCE stronger cooperationicon

Vietnam backs UNSC-OSCE stronger cooperation

POLITICS
08/02/2020

Vietnam supports the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the UNSC to strengthen their cooperation in line with the UN Charter, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN.

Vietnam welcomes all efforts to re-start Middle East peace processicon

Vietnam welcomes all efforts to re-start Middle East peace process

POLITICS
01/02/2020

Vietnam closely follows the situation in the Middle East and welcomes all efforts to re-start the Middle East peace process, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said on January 31.

Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea-related issuesicon

Vietnam, China hold negotiations on sea-related issues

POLITICS
28/12/2019

Vietnam and China held the 12th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin.

Vietnamese defence minister urges more internal integrity within ASEANicon

Vietnamese defence minister urges more internal integrity within ASEAN

POLITICS
18/11/2019

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should exert more efforts to enhance internal integrity so as to flexibly cope with external challenges and impact, Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich said on November 17.

Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int’l law in East Seaicon

Swiss lawyer emphasises observance of int’l law in East Sea

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
14/11/2019

It is necessary to maintain and respect international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), in the settlement of disputes in the East Sea, Swiss lawyer Pierre Schifferli has said.

Vietnam attends 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forumicon

Vietnam attends 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

POLITICS
22/10/2019

A high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam is taking part in the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum that opened in Beijing on October 21.

US expert condemns China’s violations in Vietnam’s EEZicon

US expert condemns China’s violations in Vietnam’s EEZ

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
18/10/2019

China’s deployment of survey vessel group Haiyang Dizhi-8 to Tu Chinh reef (Vanguard Bank) in Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) has violated international law, Associate Prof. Ryan Martinson of the US Naval War College said.

Philippine defence chief criticises China for East Sea actsicon

Philippine defence chief criticises China for East Sea acts

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTY
31/07/2019

Defence Secretary of the Philippines Delfin Lorenzana on July 30 criticized China for what he called "bullying" actions in the East Sea and said Beijing's peaceful assurances contrast with its behaviour in the contested waters.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 