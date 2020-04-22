Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigationicon
SOCIETY22/04/20200

Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation

The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

 
Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh

Deputy PM orders investigation into suspected loan shark in Thai Binh

icon16/04/20200
Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn

Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn

icon12/04/20200
The truth will outicon

The truth will out

SOCIETY
25/02/2020

Dao Thanh Tam, 44, from HCM City, went to the Lak District's People’s Committee in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak at the beginning of this month to ask for approval for a construction project in the district.

Eleven face prosecution for exam cheating scandal in Son Laicon

Eleven face prosecution for exam cheating scandal in Son La

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

The Investigation Police Agency in the northern province of Son La has concluded another investigation into cheating scandal in the national high school exam in the province two years ago.

Vietnam's police tackle herbal medicine of unclear originicon

Vietnam's police tackle herbal medicine of unclear origin

SOCIETY
16/12/2019

The Ministry of Public Security on Sunday declared it had destroyed a ring smuggling herbal medicine of unclear origin in several different provinces and cities.

Dak Lak investigates forest destructionicon

Dak Lak investigates forest destruction

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019

A joint investigation between police and officials has been carried out into deforestation in Krong Ana District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Disciplinary measures taken against senior officialsicon

Disciplinary measures taken against senior officials

POLITICS
06/11/2019

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee (PCC) has decided to take disciplinary measures against several individuals and a unit for violating the principle of centralised democracy and working regulations.

Vietnam, US customs join hands in fight against origin fraudicon

Vietnam, US customs join hands in fight against origin fraud

POLITICS
02/11/2019

The customs authority of Vietnam has been proactively fighting fraud of origin and illegal trans-shipment, General Director of the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) Nguyen Van Can said on November 1.

Health ministry leaders responsible in fake cancer drugs scandal: GIicon

Health ministry leaders responsible in fake cancer drugs scandal: GI

SOCIETY
18/09/2019

Government inspectors have found leaders of the Health Ministry responsible for wrongdoings at the ministry which led to the import of thousands of fake cancer medications by the pharmaceutical company VN Pharma.

Hai Phong investigates illegal dumping of waste in Da Do Rivericon

Hai Phong investigates illegal dumping of waste in Da Do River

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/08/2019

The People’s Committee of northern Hai Phong City has called for an investigation into the illegal dumping of 27 barrels of suspected chemical waste into the city's Hoa Binh Canal.

Lam Dong orders investigation into tree poisoningicon

Lam Dong orders investigation into tree poisoning

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/06/2019

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province has urged the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Lac Duong District authorities to clarify reports of pine trees being poisoned in an attempt to clear land for cultivation.

50kg of crayfish seized in Lang Sonicon

50kg of crayfish seized in Lang Son

SOCIETY
27/05/2019

On Saturday, police in Lang Son Province seized 50kg of crayfish being transported in a coach.

Land management violations under investigation in Phan Thieticon

Land management violations under investigation in Phan Thiet

SOCIETY
27/05/2019

More than 176,800sq.m of agricultural land in Phan Thiet City had its status changed to residential land from early 2016 until September 2018 in wrongful decisions by the city’s People’s Committee.

 
 
