investigation
tin tức về investigation mới nhất
icon
The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.
icon SOCIETY
25/02/2020
Dao Thanh Tam, 44, from HCM City, went to the Lak District's People’s Committee in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak at the beginning of this month to ask for approval for a construction project in the district.
icon SOCIETY
21/02/2020
The Investigation Police Agency in the northern province of Son La has concluded another investigation into cheating scandal in the national high school exam in the province two years ago.
icon SOCIETY
16/12/2019
The Ministry of Public Security on Sunday declared it had destroyed a ring smuggling herbal medicine of unclear origin in several different provinces and cities.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/11/2019
A joint investigation between police and officials has been carried out into deforestation in Krong Ana District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.
icon POLITICS
06/11/2019
The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee (PCC) has decided to take disciplinary measures against several individuals and a unit for violating the principle of centralised democracy and working regulations.
icon POLITICS
02/11/2019
The customs authority of Vietnam has been proactively fighting fraud of origin and illegal trans-shipment, General Director of the General Department of Vietnam Customs (GDVC) Nguyen Van Can said on November 1.
icon SOCIETY
18/09/2019
Government inspectors have found leaders of the Health Ministry responsible for wrongdoings at the ministry which led to the import of thousands of fake cancer medications by the pharmaceutical company VN Pharma.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
06/08/2019
The People’s Committee of northern Hai Phong City has called for an investigation into the illegal dumping of 27 barrels of suspected chemical waste into the city's Hoa Binh Canal.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/06/2019
The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province has urged the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Lac Duong District authorities to clarify reports of pine trees being poisoned in an attempt to clear land for cultivation.
icon SOCIETY
27/05/2019
On Saturday, police in Lang Son Province seized 50kg of crayfish being transported in a coach.
icon SOCIETY
27/05/2019
More than 176,800sq.m of agricultural land in Phan Thiet City had its status changed to residential land from early 2016 until September 2018 in wrongful decisions by the city’s People’s Committee.