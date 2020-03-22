investment
tin tức về investment mới nhất
icon
With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.
icon SOCIETY
29/02/2020
More than 3,000 overseas Vietnamese had invested VNĐ45 trillion (US$1.94 billion) as of the end of last year in HCM City, an official said at a meeting yesterday in the city.
icon BUSINESS
29/02/2020
While COVID-19 will have a negative impact on Vietnam's economic growth in 2020, it will boost the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
27/02/2020
The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.
icon BUSINESS
06/01/2020
South Korea’s New Southern Policy has brought changes in investment in Vietnam in 2019, facilitating a fourth investment wave across the country.
icon BUSINESS
31/12/2019
The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investment in building expressways in 2020 to improve connection between economic centres, regions, and industrial parks, as well as ensure traffic safety, Minister Nguyen Van The said.
icon BUSINESS
24/12/2019
The Vietnamese government now also places high expectation for new Korean investment, especially in advanced and new technologies.
icon BUSINESS
19/12/2019
Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
icon BUSINESS
19/12/2019
Law on Housing 2014 has brought huge opportunities for foreigners to buy houses in Vietnam, as numerous real estate projects quickly filling up their quotas.
icon POLITICS
15/12/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.
icon POLITICS
14/12/2019
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.
icon BUSINESS
13/12/2019
Egypt’s Wanna Explore Travel Limited has been licensed to provide services of operating tours and other direct support for air transportation in Vietnam.
icon BUSINESS
10/12/2019
Overcoming human resources problems, understanding local cultures and finding reliable partners are needed for Vietnamese start-ups to “go global,” the CEO of Grab Financial Group Vietnam Nguyen Tuan Anh has said.
icon BUSINESS
05/12/2019
According to forecasts of BMI Research, Vietnam’s food industry is expected to achieve annual growth of 10.9% in 2015-2020.
icon BUSINESS
04/12/2019
The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.
icon SOCIETY
25/11/2019
Hanoi People's Committee have proposed to delay the Nam Thang Long-Tran Hung Dao Urban Railway Project until 2027 after proposing increased project investment.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019
The Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park is currently home to 91 projects which have combined investment approvals of over VND85.8 trillion (nearly US$3.7 billion).
icon BUSINESS
19/11/2019
Numerous sectors were added to receive incentives under the Draft Law on Investment to ensure it matches the new FDI strategy.