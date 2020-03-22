Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
investment

tin tức về investment mới nhất

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region
BUSINESS 22/03/2020

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

 
Urban townhouses: a bright investment channel

Urban townhouses: a bright investment channel

04/03/2020
Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2

Investment cost and construction time increased for Metro Line No.2

04/03/2020
Overseas Vietnamese invest nearly $2 billion in HCM City

Overseas Vietnamese invest nearly $2 billion in HCM City

SOCIETY
29/02/2020

More than 3,000 overseas Vietnamese had invested VNĐ45 trillion (US$1.94 billion) as of the end of last year in HCM City, an official said at a meeting yesterday in the city.

COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate relocation wave from China to Vietnam

COVID-19 outbreak to accelerate relocation wave from China to Vietnam

BUSINESS
29/02/2020

While COVID-19 will have a negative impact on Vietnam's economic growth in 2020, it will boost the relocation of manufacturing facilities from China to Vietnam.

Investors dive into VN supporting industries

Investors dive into VN supporting industries

BUSINESS
27/02/2020

The local supporting industries have seen positive movements after Vietnam has more thoroughly embraced its diverse new-generation free trade agreements.

Opening the doors for South Korean investors

Opening the doors for South Korean investors

BUSINESS
06/01/2020

South Korea’s New Southern Policy has brought changes in investment in Vietnam in 2019, facilitating a fourth investment wave across the country. 

Transport ministry to prioritise investment in expressway in 2020

Transport ministry to prioritise investment in expressway in 2020

BUSINESS
31/12/2019

The Ministry of Transport will prioritise investment in building expressways in 2020 to improve connection between economic centres, regions, and industrial parks, as well as ensure traffic safety, Minister Nguyen Van The said.

Upbeat outlook on Korean investment in Vietnam

Upbeat outlook on Korean investment in Vietnam

BUSINESS
24/12/2019

The Vietnamese government now also places high expectation for new Korean investment, especially in advanced and new technologies.

93 percent of Korean firms satisfied with investments in Vietnam: survey

93 percent of Korean firms satisfied with investments in Vietnam: survey

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Up to 93 percent of the businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) are satisfied with their investments in Vietnam, according to a recent survey conducted by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Premium real estate projects attracting foreign customers

Premium real estate projects attracting foreign customers

BUSINESS
19/12/2019

Law on Housing 2014 has brought huge opportunities for foreigners to buy houses in Vietnam, as numerous real estate projects quickly filling up their quotas.

VN top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Minister

VN top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Minister

POLITICS
15/12/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.

Top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Minister

Top legislator meets with Belarusian Prime Minister

POLITICS
14/12/2019

Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergey Nikolayevich Rumas on December 13 as part of her ongoing official visit to the European country.

Egypt's travel company invests $300 million in Vietnam

Egypt’s travel company invests $300 million in Vietnam

BUSINESS
13/12/2019

Egypt’s Wanna Explore Travel Limited has been licensed to provide services of operating tours and other direct support for air transportation in Vietnam.

Start-ups must 'go global', says Grab's Vietnam chief

Start-ups must ‘go global’, says Grab’s Vietnam chief

BUSINESS
10/12/2019

Overcoming human resources problems, understanding local cultures and finding reliable partners are needed for Vietnamese start-ups to “go global,” the CEO of Grab Financial Group Vietnam Nguyen Tuan Anh has said.

Trade deals trigger foreign investments in Vietnam's food sector

Trade deals trigger foreign investments in Vietnam’s food sector

BUSINESS
05/12/2019

According to forecasts of BMI Research, Vietnam’s food industry is expected to achieve annual growth of 10.9% in 2015-2020.

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%

Efficient resource utilization may help Vietnam GDP grow 9-10%

BUSINESS
04/12/2019

The public capital must be allocated based on market principles, said an expert.

Urban railway project to be delayed as cost increased

Urban railway project to be delayed as cost increased

SOCIETY
25/11/2019

Hanoi People's Committee have proposed to delay the Nam Thang Long-Tran Hung Dao Urban Railway Project until 2027 after proposing increased project investment.

Four million-dollar projects land in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park this year

Four million-dollar projects land in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park this year

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/11/2019

The Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park is currently home to 91 projects which have combined investment approvals of over VND85.8 trillion (nearly US$3.7 billion).

Draft Law on Investment adds incentive sectors

Draft Law on Investment adds incentive sectors

BUSINESS
19/11/2019

Numerous sectors were added to receive incentives under the Draft Law on Investment to ensure it matches the new FDI strategy.

 
 
