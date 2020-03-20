Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infectionsicon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT20/03/20200

Covid-19 Check trial service tracks possible infections

Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.

 
How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?

How did Vietnam develop its SARS-CoV-2 test kits?

icon19/03/20200
Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices

Investors develop wind power projects to enjoy good prices

icon18/03/20200
Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperationicon

Great progress expected from Vietnam-Japan shipbuilding cooperation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
17/03/2020

Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the field of shipbuilding is hoped to bring great opportunities to develop Vietnam’s technology, especially in ship designing.

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices dropicon

Investment slows in solar power projects as prices drop

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/03/2020

Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.

Two Vietnamese mans creates app listed among the world’s top 20icon

Two Vietnamese mans creates app listed among the world’s top 20

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

Meeting on Facebook, the two young men developed an app, listed among the world’s top 20, in since 2015 without any call for capital.

Is Vietnam’s mobile phone market saturated?icon

Is Vietnam’s mobile phone market saturated?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
15/03/2020

Analysts began issuing warnings about the saturation of the mobile phone market several years ago. However, mobile phone distributors are still thriving.

High tech helps in fight against Covid-19 in Vietnamicon

High tech helps in fight against Covid-19 in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020

The latest technologies have been used by Vietnam’s agencies and organizations to fight against the spread of Covid-19

Vietnam has great advantages in digital transformationicon

Vietnam has great advantages in digital transformation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/03/2020

Compared with businesses in the US and Europe, the digital transformation process in Vietnamese enterprises is less risky and simpler.

Vietnamese smartphone brands find it difficult to grow in home marketicon

Vietnamese smartphone brands find it difficult to grow in home market

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/03/2020

Dozens of Vietnamese mobile phone brands once existed in the domestic market, but now only a few brands remain.

Super-cheap smartphone program brings golden opportunities to Vsmarticon

Super-cheap smartphone program brings golden opportunities to Vsmart

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on March 2 announced a program on popularizing smartphones to 100 percent of the population.

Will Chinese low-cost smartphones in Vietnam lose market share?icon

Will Chinese low-cost smartphones in Vietnam lose market share?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/03/2020

Analysts believe that an agreement between Viettel, a mobile network operator, and Vsmart, a mobile phone manufacturer, could drive Chinese smartphones into a corner.

Vietnam urged to develop digital platforms of its ownicon

Vietnam urged to develop digital platforms of its own

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/03/2020

“If we don’t develop our own digital platforms, we will still just be hired workers in the next 15-20 years,” said Tran Thanh Hai, who was the CEO of beGroup.

Vietnam aiming to boost its innovation indexicon

Vietnam aiming to boost its innovation index

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
04/03/2020

Witnessing a satisfying increase of 3 positions to 42 out of 129 nations/economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019, Vietnam is planning to put more focus on improving this rating via a series of practical activities.

Will the 5G revolution reignite VN mobile phone market?icon

Will the 5G revolution reignite VN mobile phone market?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
02/03/2020

The mobile phone market is getting saturated and phone distributors must seek a new driving force for growth from other sectors.

AI still unattractive to Vietnam’s enterprisesicon

AI still unattractive to Vietnam’s enterprises

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/03/2020

New technologies, including AI and Big Data, will be the new economic growth momentum for Vietnam. However, there is still much work to be done to bring the new technologies to life.

Nuclear technology applied in production, daily life in Vietnamicon

Nuclear technology applied in production, daily life in Vietnam

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/02/2020

Vietnam’s nuclear engineering is used in traditional fields but also in organic agricultural development, farm produce origin tracing, and others.

Vietnam plans to allocate wavebands through auctionicon

Vietnam plans to allocate wavebands through auction

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/02/2020

If the government puts the new 2600 MHz frequency band up for auction, it will be able to collect VND6-8 trillion, a significant amount of money in the context of Covid-19 which is threatening economic growth.

Where are the opportunities for Vietnam's digital production ecosystem?icon

Where are the opportunities for Vietnam's digital production ecosystem?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
28/02/2020

Vietnam’s digital firms need a reasonable legal framework and a level playing field where they can compete against multinational groups with big money and modern technology.

Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute's use of research results in practice commendedicon

Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute's use of research results in practice commended

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/02/2020

Phan Son Hai, director of the Da Lat Nuclear Research Institute, when asked about about the institute’s achievements, put emphasis on radioactive isotope production.

 
 
