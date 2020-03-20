IT news
Got It, a technology startup, has introduced a trial version of COVID-19 Check, a service that helps users check the possibility of infection with coronavirus, classified from F0 to F5.
17/03/2020
Vietnam-Japan cooperation in the field of shipbuilding is hoped to bring great opportunities to develop Vietnam’s technology, especially in ship designing.
16/03/2020
Investors are no longer rushing to pour money into solar power projects because the new solar power purchase price is considered unattractive.
15/03/2020
Meeting on Facebook, the two young men developed an app, listed among the world’s top 20, in since 2015 without any call for capital.
15/03/2020
Analysts began issuing warnings about the saturation of the mobile phone market several years ago. However, mobile phone distributors are still thriving.
13/03/2020
The latest technologies have been used by Vietnam’s agencies and organizations to fight against the spread of Covid-19
13/03/2020
Compared with businesses in the US and Europe, the digital transformation process in Vietnamese enterprises is less risky and simpler.
11/03/2020
Dozens of Vietnamese mobile phone brands once existed in the domestic market, but now only a few brands remain.
10/03/2020
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on March 2 announced a program on popularizing smartphones to 100 percent of the population.
10/03/2020
Analysts believe that an agreement between Viettel, a mobile network operator, and Vsmart, a mobile phone manufacturer, could drive Chinese smartphones into a corner.
09/03/2020
“If we don’t develop our own digital platforms, we will still just be hired workers in the next 15-20 years,” said Tran Thanh Hai, who was the CEO of beGroup.
04/03/2020
Witnessing a satisfying increase of 3 positions to 42 out of 129 nations/economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2019, Vietnam is planning to put more focus on improving this rating via a series of practical activities.
02/03/2020
The mobile phone market is getting saturated and phone distributors must seek a new driving force for growth from other sectors.
01/03/2020
New technologies, including AI and Big Data, will be the new economic growth momentum for Vietnam. However, there is still much work to be done to bring the new technologies to life.
29/02/2020
Vietnam’s nuclear engineering is used in traditional fields but also in organic agricultural development, farm produce origin tracing, and others.
28/02/2020
If the government puts the new 2600 MHz frequency band up for auction, it will be able to collect VND6-8 trillion, a significant amount of money in the context of Covid-19 which is threatening economic growth.
28/02/2020
Vietnam’s digital firms need a reasonable legal framework and a level playing field where they can compete against multinational groups with big money and modern technology.
25/02/2020
Phan Son Hai, director of the Da Lat Nuclear Research Institute, when asked about about the institute’s achievements, put emphasis on radioactive isotope production.