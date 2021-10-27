IT
Vietnam is seriously lacking IT engineers, which explains why many new graduates with good skills and experience find jobs with attractive pay of up to VND30 million ($1,300) a month.
27/01/2020
Vietnam has reaped impressive economic successes in 2019 and is expecting a bumper crop this year.
09/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to approve the Da Nang Information Technology Park (DITP) as a centralised information technology (CIT) zone.
30/12/2019
Despite being hailed as a high-income sector with massive potential, IT continues to face shortages and a weak labour force that requires comprehensive changes through earlier education and training.
11/12/2019
The number of variants of money stealing malware rose in the third quarter of 2019, though the number of victims recorded fell, according to a report from security firm Kaspersky.
18/11/2019
The US-China over artificial intelligence is heating up, but some warn the US could be over-reacting.
18/11/2019
Such trend would help better meet transportation needs at more affordable prices, ensuring convenience, safety and improving service quality of both taxis and electronic-contract based vehicles, stated Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
10/08/2019
Information and technology (IT) firms will lead the country’s digital transformation in all sectors, said Phan Tam, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications (MIC).
01/07/2019
Efforts to develop an information technology (IT) workforce were highlighted during a dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of leading Japanese technology groups in Japan on Friday.
03/06/2019
Vietnam’s software firms are no longer satisfied with outsourcing for foreign partners. They have shifted to conduct research and develop products of their own.
27/05/2019
Vietnam’s technology firms need to develop tax incentives, human resources and legal framework. But all three factors are putting the firms at a disadvantage.
11/05/2019
Phần 2 của bom tấn kinh dị 'It: Chapter Two' (Chú hề ma quái 2) vừa tung trailer đầu tiên đầu ám ảnh với sự góp mặt của các ngôi sao James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård....
07/05/2019
Sách trắng với chủ đề “Mục tiêu cân bằng giới tính: Góc nhìn từ ngành CNTT” vừa công bố tuần qua những số liệu đáng chú ý, 78% phụ nữ Việt cho biết họ không nhận được các lợi ích cần thiết để có thể thành công trong ngành CNTT.
14/04/2019
The Viet Nam Information Technology Outsourcing Conference (VNITO) 2019 will be held for the third time in HCM City from October 23 to 25.
14/03/2019
Nhóm kỹ sư phát triển phần mềm liên quan đến Blockchain nhận mức lương trung bình 2.241 USD, nhóm phát triển phần mềm liên quan đến AI có mức lương 1.844 USD, đứng vị trí thứ 3 là Full Stack với mức lương 1.642 USD.
14/11/2017
Công việc đòi hỏi tay nghề cao như thợ điện, thợ mộc,… vẫn được xếp vào loại khó tìm nhân lực nhất trong 5 năm gần đây
22/09/2017
Global IT Challenge là cuộc thi công nghệ dành cho thanh thiếu niên khuyết tật đến từ nhiều quốc gia với ý nghĩa thông qua ứng dụng CNTT giúp các em có cơ hội giao lưu, hòa nhập cộng đồng và tìm kiếm cơ hội việc làm.
31/07/2017
Thông tin bất ngờ này vừa mới được cung cấp bởi một trong những mạng tuyển dụng lớn nhất Việt Nam.