 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Premium#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Hướng dẫn phòng chống dịch Covid-19
#Chiến sự ở Afghanistan
#Lionel Messi chia tay Barca, gia nhập PSG
#Kiện toàn nhân sự lãnh đạo khóa mới
#Bộ GD-ĐT ra chuẩn tiến sĩ mới gây tranh cãi
#Kỳ thi tốt nghiệp THPT năm 2021
#Áp lực tuổi 15 trượt lớp 10 công lập ở Hà Nội

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng30/10/2021 09:53:06 (GMT +7)

tag
 

IT

tin tức về IT mới nhất

IT graduates earn monthly pay of VND30-40 million: reporticon
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT27/10/20210

IT graduates earn monthly pay of VND30-40 million: report

Vietnam is seriously lacking IT engineers, which explains why many new graduates with good skills and experience find jobs with attractive pay of up to VND30 million ($1,300) a month.
 
Lương sinh viên IT mới ra trường 30-40 triệu đồng làm nhiều ngành khác mơ ước

Lương sinh viên IT mới ra trường 30-40 triệu đồng làm nhiều ngành khác mơ ước

icon25/10/20210
Vietnam’s ICT industry grows 26% annually in 2015-2019

Vietnam’s ICT industry grows 26% annually in 2015-2019

icon07/06/20200
Learning lessons for Vietnam's future prosperityicon

Learning lessons for Vietnam's future prosperity

BUSINESS
27/01/2020
Vietnam has reaped impressive economic successes in 2019 and is expecting a bumper crop this year.
Da Nang has second centralised IT Zoneicon

Da Nang has second centralised IT Zone

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/01/2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to approve the Da Nang Information Technology Park (DITP) as a centralised information technology (CIT) zone.
Human resources revolution in the digitalised world of ITicon

Human resources revolution in the digitalised world of IT

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
30/12/2019
Despite being hailed as a high-income sector with massive potential, IT continues to face shortages and a weak labour force that requires comprehensive changes through earlier education and training.
Ransomware rises in third quartericon

Ransomware rises in third quarter

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
11/12/2019
The number of variants of money stealing malware rose in the third quarter of 2019, though the number of victims recorded fell, according to a report from security firm Kaspersky.  
Is China gaining an edge in artificial intelligence?icon

Is China gaining an edge in artificial intelligence?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019
The US-China over artificial intelligence is heating up, but some warn the US could be over-reacting.
Rise of ride-hailing firms against traditional taxis is inevitable in Vietnam: PMicon

Rise of ride-hailing firms against traditional taxis is inevitable in Vietnam: PM

POLITICS
18/11/2019
Such trend would help better meet transportation needs at more affordable prices, ensuring convenience, safety and improving service quality of both taxis and electronic-contract based vehicles, stated Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
IT firms expected to lead country’s digital transformationicon

IT firms expected to lead country’s digital transformation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
10/08/2019
Information and technology (IT) firms will lead the country’s digital transformation in all sectors, said Phan Tam, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications (MIC).
PM Phuc speaks with Japanese businesses about training IT workersicon

PM Phuc speaks with Japanese businesses about training IT workers

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/07/2019
Efforts to develop an information technology (IT) workforce were highlighted during a dialogue between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and representatives of leading Japanese technology groups in Japan on Friday.  
Vietnam’s software firms shift from outsourcing to R&amp;Dicon

Vietnam’s software firms shift from outsourcing to R&D

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
03/06/2019
Vietnam’s software firms are no longer satisfied with outsourcing for foreign partners. They have shifted to conduct research and develop products of their own.
Old way of thinking clips technology firms’ wingsicon

Old way of thinking clips technology firms’ wings

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
27/05/2019
Vietnam’s technology firms need to develop tax incentives, human resources and legal framework. But all three factors are putting the firms at a disadvantage.
Siêu phẩm kinh dị được chờ đợi nhất năm 2019 hé lộ dàn sao 'khủng'icon

Siêu phẩm kinh dị được chờ đợi nhất năm 2019 hé lộ dàn sao 'khủng'

Phim
11/05/2019
Phần 2 của bom tấn kinh dị 'It: Chapter Two' (Chú hề ma quái 2) vừa tung trailer đầu tiên đầu ám ảnh với sự góp mặt của các ngôi sao James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård.... 
Lý do khiến phụ nữ Việt không ‘mặn’ với ngành công nghệicon

Lý do khiến phụ nữ Việt không ‘mặn’ với ngành công nghệ

Thị trường - tiêu dùng
07/05/2019
Sách trắng với chủ đề “Mục tiêu cân bằng giới tính: Góc nhìn từ ngành CNTT” vừa công bố tuần qua những số liệu đáng chú ý, 78% phụ nữ Việt cho biết họ không nhận được các lợi ích cần thiết để có thể thành công trong ngành CNTT.
HCM City to host tech conference in Octobericon

HCM City to host tech conference in October

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
14/04/2019
The Viet Nam Information Technology Outsourcing Conference (VNITO) 2019 will be held for the third time in HCM City from October 23 to 25.  
Lương hơn 50 triệu tháng, kỹ sư IT 'than' còn thấpicon

Lương hơn 50 triệu tháng, kỹ sư IT 'than' còn thấp

Tài chính
14/03/2019
Nhóm kỹ sư phát triển phần mềm liên quan đến Blockchain nhận mức lương trung bình 2.241 USD, nhóm phát triển phần mềm liên quan đến AI có mức lương 1.844 USD, đứng vị trí thứ 3 là Full Stack với mức lương 1.642 USD.
Thợ điện, thợ mộc... đắt hàng: Muốn tuyển cũng khóicon

Thợ điện, thợ mộc... đắt hàng: Muốn tuyển cũng khó

Đầu tư
14/11/2017
Công việc đòi hỏi tay nghề cao như thợ điện, thợ mộc,… vẫn được xếp vào loại khó tìm nhân lực nhất trong 5 năm gần đây
Cuộc thi Global IT Challenge: Hỗ trợ phát triển CNTT cho người khuyết tậticon

Cuộc thi Global IT Challenge: Hỗ trợ phát triển CNTT cho người khuyết tật

Công nghệ
22/09/2017
Global IT Challenge là cuộc thi công nghệ dành cho thanh thiếu niên khuyết tật đến từ nhiều quốc gia với ý nghĩa thông qua ứng dụng CNTT giúp các em có cơ hội giao lưu, hòa nhập cộng đồng và tìm kiếm cơ hội việc làm. 
74% nhân sự IT tại VN không yêu công ty, có mong muốn nhẩy việcicon

74% nhân sự IT tại VN không yêu công ty, có mong muốn nhẩy việc

Công nghệ
31/07/2017
Thông tin bất ngờ này vừa mới được cung cấp bởi một trong những mạng tuyển dụng lớn nhất Việt Nam.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 