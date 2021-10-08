 
Vietnam gets ready for ITU Digital World 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT

Vietnam gets ready for ITU Digital World 2021

The opening ceremony of the ITU Digital World 2021 is taking place at the International Convention Center in Hanoi this evening.
 
Việt Nam đã sẵn sàng cho lễ khai mạc ITU Digital World 2021

Việt Nam đã sẵn sàng cho lễ khai mạc ITU Digital World 2021

icon3 giờ trước0
Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2021

Vietnam to host ITU Digital World 2021

icon12 giờ trước0
ITU Digital World 2021 slated for October 12-14

ITU Digital World 2021 slated for October 12-14

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/10/2021
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World 2021, a global digital conference and exhibition, will be held virtually from October 12-14, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications.
ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021

ITU Digital World postponed until September 2021

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/05/2020
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam to host global ICT event

Vietnam to host global ICT event

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019
ITU Digital World, a global platform for accelerating information and communications technology (ICT) innovations, will take place in Ha Noi from September 6 to 9 next year.  
 
 
