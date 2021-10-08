ITU digital world
The opening ceremony of the ITU Digital World 2021 is taking place at the International Convention Center in Hanoi this evening.
08/10/2021
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World 2021, a global digital conference and exhibition, will be held virtually from October 12-14, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications.
07/05/2020
The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital World will be organised in Hanoi in September 2021, instead of September 2020, due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
26/12/2019
ITU Digital World, a global platform for accelerating information and communications technology (ICT) innovations, will take place in Ha Noi from September 6 to 9 next year.