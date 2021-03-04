 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Biểu tình căng thẳng ở Myanmar
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé 2 tuổi rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư 60B Nguyễn Huy Tưởng
#Vợ anh Nguyễn Ngọc Mạnh không thể tin nổi chồng mình cứu được cháu bé rơi từ tầng 12A chung cư
#Chính biến ở Myanmar
#Cuộc chiến bản quyền tin tức giữa Facebook và Autralia
#Vắc xin Covid-19 Việt Nam

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

15/03/2021 06:41:03 (GMT +7)

tag
 

IVAC

tin tức về IVAC mới nhất

Sáng nay không có ca mắc Covid-19, Việt Nam tiêm thử nghiệm vắc xin mớiicon
Sức khỏe0 giờ trước0

Sáng nay không có ca mắc Covid-19, Việt Nam tiêm thử nghiệm vắc xin mới

Sáng 15/3, Việt Nam không ghi nhận ca mắc Covid-19 mới, số bệnh nhân được chữa khỏi là hơn 2.086 trường hợp, chiếm 83%.  
 
Bắt đầu tuyển tình nguyện viên tham gia thử nghiệm vắc xin COVIVAC

Bắt đầu tuyển tình nguyện viên tham gia thử nghiệm vắc xin COVIVAC

icon04/03/20210
Việt Nam sắp có thêm vắc xin Covid-19 ngừa được biến thể Anh, Nam Phi

Việt Nam sắp có thêm vắc xin Covid-19 ngừa được biến thể Anh, Nam Phi

icon27/02/20210
Human trials of third homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to begin in Marchicon

Human trials of third homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to begin in March

SOCIETY
20/01/2021
A third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Vietnam is scheduled to be tested on humans at the end of March, the Ministry of Health said on January 19.
Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovaxicon

Volunteers get 2nd shot of 25mcg dose of Nanocovax

SOCIETY
14/01/2021
Three volunteers getting the first shot of the 25mcg dose of Nanocovax, the first Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans, last December received the second on January 14.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 