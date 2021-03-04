IVAC
Sáng 15/3, Việt Nam không ghi nhận ca mắc Covid-19 mới, số bệnh nhân được chữa khỏi là hơn 2.086 trường hợp, chiếm 83%.
20/01/2021
A third COVID-19 vaccine developed by Vietnam is scheduled to be tested on humans at the end of March, the Ministry of Health said on January 19.
14/01/2021
Three volunteers getting the first shot of the 25mcg dose of Nanocovax, the first Vietnamese COVID-19 vaccine to be tested on humans, last December received the second on January 14.