Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.
20/03/2020
Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.
17/12/2019
Legal bottlenecks have affected the real estate market since the beginning of the year.
05/11/2019
The development of the industrial real estate market will have a positive impact on other market segments such as houses and offices for rent.
04/10/2019
Existing factors in the market, especially strong FDI inflow, all are supporting the prosperity of the industrial real estate market.
11/07/2019
Vietnam has borrowed big money to develop industrial infrastructure, but this has mostly brought benefits to foreign invested IZs (industrial zones) and FIEs (foreign invested enterprises).
04/07/2019
Vietnam has the opportunity to become a new production base for the world amid the US-China trade war.
02/07/2019
The rent in industrial zones (IZ) has increased rapidly. Some provinces in the eastern part of the south have no more land to lease, while investments in the processing and manufacturing industry continue to rise.
02/07/2019
Vietnam is an ideal destination for foreign investors, including Chinese, despite China’s efforts to prevent capital flowing out of the country.
01/07/2019
Some large corporations with plentiful capital have decided to pour money into industrial real estate as they can see opportunity in the sector.
20/06/2019
Because of local agencies’ tardiness in setting up a land rental framework, the HCMC Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in the first four months of the year granted licenses to only two projects with registered capital of $5 million.
18/06/2019
The reports released by securities companies so far this year all show the bright prospects of the industrial real estate market segment.
07/06/2019
Despite relatively high leasing fees, ready-made workshops are still being chosen by foreign investors, especially those from Japan and South Korea.