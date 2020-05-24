Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
BUSINESS

IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

 
Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms

Time to bank on industrial parks and industrial property firms

24/05/2020
A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?

A repeat of the 2011-2013 real estate crisis?

22/05/2020
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving

BUSINESS
20/03/2020

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

VN real estate firms struggle to find 'clean' land

VN real estate firms struggle to find ‘clean’ land

BUSINESS
17/12/2019

Legal bottlenecks have affected the real estate market since the beginning of the year.

Vietnam's industrial real estate sector heats up

Vietnam's industrial real estate sector heats up

BUSINESS
05/11/2019

The development of the industrial real estate market will have a positive impact on other market segments such as houses and offices for rent.

Industrial real estate thrives on FDI increase

Industrial real estate thrives on FDI increase

BUSINESS
04/10/2019

Existing factors in the market, especially strong FDI inflow, all are supporting the prosperity of the industrial real estate market.

Industrial infrastructure mostly serves FIEs

Industrial infrastructure mostly serves FIEs

BUSINESS
11/07/2019

Vietnam has borrowed big money to develop industrial infrastructure, but this has mostly brought benefits to foreign invested IZs (industrial zones) and FIEs (foreign invested enterprises).

Will Vietnam be a new production base for the world?

Will Vietnam be a new production base for the world?

BUSINESS
04/07/2019

Vietnam has the opportunity to become a new production base for the world amid the US-China trade war.

Industrial real estate developers see windfall as demand soars

Industrial real estate developers see windfall as demand soars

BUSINESS
02/07/2019

The rent in industrial zones (IZ) has increased rapidly. Some provinces in the eastern part of the south have no more land to lease, while investments in the processing and manufacturing industry continue to rise.

Production shift from China to Vietnam speeds up in trade war

Production shift from China to Vietnam speeds up in trade war

BUSINESS
02/07/2019

Vietnam is an ideal destination for foreign investors, including Chinese, despite China’s efforts to prevent capital flowing out of the country.

Tycoons gather strength for new game – industrial property

Tycoons gather strength for new game – industrial property

BUSINESS
01/07/2019

Some large corporations with plentiful capital have decided to pour money into industrial real estate as they can see opportunity in the sector.

Vietnam's industrial zone projects face obstacles

Vietnam's industrial zone projects face obstacles

BUSINESS
20/06/2019

Because of local agencies’ tardiness in setting up a land rental framework, the HCMC Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in the first four months of the year granted licenses to only two projects with registered capital of $5 million.

Real estate market focuses on industrial zones

Real estate market focuses on industrial zones

BUSINESS
18/06/2019

The reports released by securities companies so far this year all show the bright prospects of the industrial real estate market segment.

Build-to-suit mini workshops favored by foreign enterprises

Build-to-suit mini workshops favored by foreign enterprises

BUSINESS
07/06/2019

Despite relatively high leasing fees, ready-made workshops are still being chosen by foreign investors, especially those from Japan and South Korea.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
