As it becomes the first country to pull out, Canada "urgently calls" for the games to be postponed.
icon BUSINESS
10/03/2020
The spreading of Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam’s major trade partners including Japan and South Korea are causing problem for export-import activities.
icon TRAVEL
09/03/2020
The concept of mottainai encompasses the idea of respecting resources and not wasting them, along with an inherent recognition of their value.
icon BUSINESS
05/03/2020
Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.
icon SOCIETY
04/03/2020
There has been no COVID-19 case among Vietnamese technical trainees in Japan so far, an official from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) confirmed.
icon BUSINESS
04/03/2020
Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.
icon BUSINESS
02/03/2020
Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.
icon SOCIETY
02/03/2020
Five Vietnamese sailors were reported missing after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of Aomori prefecture in Japan on February 29, according to a Vietnamese official.
icon BUSINESS
01/03/2020
Japanese retail giant Aeon is set to have 25 shopping malls across Vietnam by 2025, with a total investment worth US$2 billion, said Aeon Vietnam general director Iwamura Yasutsugu.
icon BUSINESS
28/02/2020
Japanese investors continued to demonstrate their confidence in the Vietnamese real estate market with recent involvement in new large-scale projects.
icon BUSINESS
28/02/2020
The disruption of materials supply chain from major markets to Vietnam has led to a lower growth rate of the industrial production index in the first two months.
icon SOCIETY
28/02/2020
The month-long closure will affect 13 million students, the government says.
icon BUSINESS
24/02/2020
Services and retail are forecast to attract a large amount of Japanese direct investment into Vietnam this year.
icon TRAVEL
23/02/2020
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has imposed no ban on flights to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, CAAV Director General Dinh Viet Thang has said.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020
What steps are being taken to guard against coronavirus affecting the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
icon SOCIETY
15/02/2020
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will offer VND400 billion in aid to the HCMC government to rehabilitate the aging and deteriorating sewers in downtown HCMC to help address flooding in the city.
icon BUSINESS
11/02/2020
The Japanese car maker shuts a factory for two days due to a shortage of parts from China.
icon SOCIETY
09/02/2020
As a countermeasure against the new coronavirus in Vietnam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) plans to provide testing reagents worth 14 million yen, which ensures the rapid detection of the virus.