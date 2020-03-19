Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Coronavirus: Olympic doubts grow as Canada withdraws athletesicon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS10 giờ trước0

As it becomes the first country to pull out, Canada "urgently calls" for the games to be postponed.

 
Competition on Japanese literature calls for entries

icon19/03/20200
Satoshi Uematsu: Japanese man who killed 19 disabled people sentenced to death

icon16/03/20200
Prolonged Covid-19 epidemic to take toll on Vietnam export growth target in 2020icon

BUSINESS
10/03/2020

The spreading of Covid-19 epidemic in Vietnam’s major trade partners including Japan and South Korea are causing problem for export-import activities.

Japan’s ancient way to save the planeticon

TRAVEL
09/03/2020

The concept of mottainai encompasses the idea of respecting resources and not wasting them, along with an inherent recognition of their value.

Coal to remain key in Vietnam’s power expansion: Fitch Solutionsicon

BUSINESS
05/03/2020

Coal remains the most practical option in the near-term to stimulate affordable electricity generation growth at the pace and scale needed by the country, said Fitch Solutions.

Japan enhances support for Vietnamese trainees amid COVID-19 epidemicicon

SOCIETY
04/03/2020

There has been no COVID-19 case among Vietnamese technical trainees in Japan so far, an official from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) confirmed.

Vietnam urged to look beyond Asian markets for FDI amid Covid-19icon

BUSINESS
04/03/2020

Vietnam should take advantage of being the second country in Southeast Asia to sign a free trade agreement with the EU to attract FDI from Europe.

Foreign retailers hurry to cash in on Vietnamese marketicon

BUSINESS
02/03/2020

Vietnam, with its young demographic, growing incomes and large population, is considered a hugely promising market for retailers.

Five Vietnamese sailors missing as vessel sinks off Japanicon

SOCIETY
02/03/2020

Five Vietnamese sailors were reported missing after a cargo vessel sank off the coast of Aomori prefecture in Japan on February 29, according to a Vietnamese official.

Aeon mulls US$2 billion business expansion in Vietnamicon

BUSINESS
01/03/2020

Japanese retail giant Aeon is set to have 25 shopping malls across Vietnam by 2025, with a total investment worth US$2 billion, said Aeon Vietnam general director Iwamura Yasutsugu.

Firm appeal for Japanese developersicon

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

Japanese investors continued to demonstrate their confidence in the Vietnamese real estate market with recent involvement in new large-scale projects.

Many Vietnamese firms could stop operations by late March as inputs run outicon

BUSINESS
28/02/2020

The disruption of materials supply chain from major markets to Vietnam has led to a lower growth rate of the industrial production index in the first two months.

Coronavirus: Japan to close all schools to halt spreadicon

SOCIETY
28/02/2020

The month-long closure will affect 13 million students, the government says.

Japanese businesses to invest in Vietnam’s services and retailicon

BUSINESS
24/02/2020

Services and retail are forecast to attract a large amount of Japanese direct investment into Vietnam this year.

COVID-19: No ban on flights to RoK, Japanicon

TRAVEL
23/02/2020

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has imposed no ban on flights to the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, CAAV Director General Dinh Viet Thang has said.

Coronavirus: What could it mean for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyoicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
20/02/2020

What steps are being taken to guard against coronavirus affecting the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Japan to offer VND400-billion aid for antiflooding project in HCMCicon

SOCIETY
15/02/2020

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will offer VND400 billion in aid to the HCMC government to rehabilitate the aging and deteriorating sewers in downtown HCMC to help address flooding in the city.

Nissan to shut Japan factory due to shortage of Chinese partsicon

BUSINESS
11/02/2020

The Japanese car maker shuts a factory for two days due to a shortage of parts from China.

JICA offers emergency assistance to combat coronavirus in Vietnamicon

SOCIETY
09/02/2020

As a countermeasure against the new coronavirus in Vietnam, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) plans to provide testing reagents worth 14 million yen, which ensures the rapid detection of the virus.

 
 
