Video highlights Betis 2-4 Barca:

Bàn thắng
Betis: Isco (56', 59')
Barca: Torres (21', 48', 90'+2), Felix (90')

Trận đấu giữa Bestis và Barca diễn ra đầy cởi mở và hấp dẫn, với màn rượt đuổi tỷ số kịch tính đến những phút cuối
Đầu tiên là bàn khơi mào ở phút 21 của Ferran Torres, với pha đệm bóng đơn giản sau đường dọn cỗ thuận lợi của Pedri
Bàn mở tỷ số càng làm cho trận đấu sôi động hơn
Ngay đầu hiệp hai, vẫn là Torres với tình huống dứt điểm chính xác nhân đôi cách biệt cho Barca
Không chấp nhận buông xuôi, Real Betis vùng lên mạnh mẽ và được đền đáp xứng đáng
Tiền vệ Isco tỏa sáng để rút ngắn cách biệt ở phút 56
Chỉ 3 phút sau đó, vẫn là cựu tiền vệ Real Madrid khiến CĐV Barca đứng ngồi không yên khi hoàn tất cú đúp, gỡ hòa 2-2 cho đội chủ nhà
Tuy nhiên, đó cũng là tất cả những gì mà Betis có thể làm được trước Barca
Phút 90, cựu sao Torres kiến tạo để Joao Felix dứt điểm đẹp mắt bằng má ngoài chân phải tung lưới Betis
Chưa dừng lại ở đó, chỉ một phút sau, Barca phản công chớp nhoáng. Torres phá bẫy việt vị thoát xuống rồi lạnh lùng bấm bóng ấn định chiến thắng 4-2 chung cuộc cho Barca
Chiến thắng kịch tính 4-2 giúp Barca leo lên thứ 3 trên bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023/24 với 44 điểm, kém đội đầu bảng Girona 8 điểm, ít hơn đại kình địch Real Madrid 7 điểm
HLV Xavi giải tỏa phần nào áp lực

Đội hình thi đấu

Betis: Silva, Papastathopoulos, Pezzella, Bellerin, Abner, Isco, Roca, Cardoso (Altimira 73'), Jose (Iglesias 46'), Henrique, Diao (Fekir 46').

Barca: Pena, Kounde, Araujo, Balde, Cubarsi (Felix 81'), Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri (Fermin 71'), Lewandowski (Roque 63'), Torres, Yamal.

Bảng xếp hạng La Liga 2023/24
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Girona 21 16 4 1 26 52
2 Real Madrid 20 16 3 1 30 51
3 Barcelona 20 13 5 2 16 44
4 Athletic Club 21 12 5 4 17 41
5 Atletico Madrid 19 12 2 5 16 38
6 Real Sociedad 21 9 8 4 11 35
7 Valencia 21 9 5 7 3 32
8 Las Palmas 21 9 4 8 4 31
9 Real Betis 21 7 10 4 0 31
10 Getafe 20 6 8 6 -2 26
11 Osasuna 20 7 4 9 -6 25
12 Alaves 21 6 5 10 -8 23
13 Rayo Vallecano 20 5 8 7 -8 23
14 Villarreal 21 5 5 11 -14 20
15 Mallorca 21 3 11 7 -6 20
16 Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 -10 17
17 Sevilla 21 3 7 11 -9 16
18 Cadiz 21 2 9 10 -16 15
19 Granada CF 20 2 5 13 -19 11
20 Almeria 21 0 6 15 -25 6

  • Dự Champions League
  • Dự Europa league
  • Dự sơ loại Europa league
  • Xuống hạng