Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 7/5: Inter thắng kịch tính, Juventus thua đau

Kết quả bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:
07/05 - 16:00: Singapore - Lào (VTV6, On Football)
07/05 - 19:00: Thái Lan - Malaysia (VTV6, On Football)
Kết quả vòng 36 Ngoại hạng Anh:
07/05 - 21:00: Chelsea - Wolverhampton (K+Sport1)
07/05 - 21:00: Burnley - Aston Villa
07/05 - 21:00: Brentford - Southampton
07/05 - 21:00: Crystal Palace - Watford
07/05 - 23:30: Brighton - Man Utd (K+Sport1)
Kết quả vòng 35 La Liga:
07/05 - 02:00: Levante 2-1 Real Sociedad (On Football)
07/05 - 19:00: Mallorca - Granada (On Sports)
07/05 - 21:15: Athletic Bilbao - Valencia (On Football)
07/05 - 23:30: Cadiz - Elche (On Football)
07/05 - 23:30: Celta Vigo - Alaves (ON)
Kết quả vòng 36 Serie A:
06/05 - 23:45: Inter Milan 4-2 Empoli (On Sports+)
07/05 - 02:00: Genoa 2-1 Juventus (On Sports+)
07/05 - 20:00: Torino - Napoli (On Sports+)
07/05 - 23:00: Sassuolo - Udinese (On Sports+)
Kết quả vòng 36 Ligue 1:
07/05 - 02:00: Lille 1-2 Monaco (On Sports News)
07/05 - 20:00: Brest - Strasbourg
Kết quả vòng 33 Bundesliga:
07/05 - 01:30: Bochum 2-1 Bielefeld (ON)
07/05 - 20:30: FC Koln - Wolfsburg (ON)
07/05 - 20:30: Freiburg - Union Berlin (ON)
07/05 - 20:30: Greuther Furth - Dortmund (On Sports News)
07/05 - 20:30: Hoffenheim - Leverkusen (ON)
07/05 - 23:30: Hertha Berlin - Mainz 05 (On Sports News)
Thiên Bình