07/05/2022   05:02 (GMT+07:00)

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 7/5: Inter thắng kịch tính, Juventus thua đau

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 7/5 - Cập nhật nhanh kết quả bóng đá vòng bảng bóng đá nam SEA Games 31, vòng 36 Ngoại hạng Anh, vòng 35 La Liga, vòng 36 Serie A, vòng 36 Ligue 1 và vòng 33 Bundesliga.

Kết quả bóng đá nam SEA Games 31:

07/05 - 16:00: Singapore - Lào (VTV6, On Football)

07/05 - 19:00: Thái Lan - Malaysia (VTV6, On Football)

Kết quả vòng 36 Ngoại hạng Anh: 

07/05 - 21:00: Chelsea - Wolverhampton (K+Sport1)

07/05 - 21:00: Burnley - Aston Villa

07/05 - 21:00: Brentford - Southampton

07/05 - 21:00: Crystal Palace - Watford

07/05 - 23:30: Brighton - Man Utd (K+Sport1)

Kết quả vòng 35 La Liga:

07/05 - 02:00: Levante 2-1 Real Sociedad (On Football)

07/05 - 19:00: Mallorca - Granada (On Sports)

07/05 - 21:15: Athletic Bilbao - Valencia (On Football)

07/05 - 23:30: Cadiz - Elche (On Football)

07/05 - 23:30: Celta Vigo - Alaves (ON)

Kết quả vòng 36 Serie A: 

06/05 - 23:45: Inter Milan 4-2 Empoli (On Sports+)

07/05 - 02:00: Genoa 2-1 Juventus (On Sports+)

07/05 - 20:00: Torino - Napoli (On Sports+)

07/05 - 23:00: Sassuolo - Udinese (On Sports+)

Kết quả vòng 36 Ligue 1: 

07/05 - 02:00: Lille 1-2 Monaco (On Sports News)

07/05 - 20:00: Brest - Strasbourg

Kết quả vòng 33 Bundesliga:

07/05 - 01:30: Bochum 2-1 Bielefeld (ON)

07/05 - 20:30: FC Koln - Wolfsburg (ON)

07/05 - 20:30: Freiburg - Union Berlin (ON)

07/05 - 20:30: Greuther Furth - Dortmund (On Sports News)

07/05 - 20:30: Hoffenheim - Leverkusen (ON)

07/05 - 23:30: Hertha Berlin - Mainz 05 (On Sports News)

Thiên Bình

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật lịch thi đấu mới nhất Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á 2021 được tổ chức tại Việt Nam.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật toàn bộ lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá tại SEA Games 31 diễn ra từ ngày 6/5 đến 23/5.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nữ SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá Nữ tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.
 Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31: Cập nhật lịch thi đấu môn bóng đá nam tại Đại hội Thể thao Đông Nam Á đầy đủ và chính xác.

U23 Việt Nam hạ U23 Indonesia: Nhiều hơn một chiến thắng
U23 Việt Nam hạ U23 Indonesia: Nhiều hơn một chiến thắng

U23 Việt Nam có chiến thắng dễ dàng đến khó tin trước U23 Indonesia ở trận ra quân SEA Games 31, giúp thầy trò HLV Park Hang Seo có được quá nhiều ưu thế cho chặng đường dài.
HLV Park ưng ý với Tiến Linh, Hùng Dũng, Hoàng Đức trong trận thắng U23 Indonesia
HLV Park ưng ý với Tiến Linh, Hùng Dũng, Hoàng Đức trong trận thắng U23 Indonesia

HLV Park đánh giá cao bộ ba "vũ khí hạng nặng" Hùng Dũng, Hoàng Đức và Tiến Linh trong đội hình của U23 Việt Nam ở trận thắng U23 Indonesia.
U23 Việt Nam thắng đậm U23 Indonesia: Hùng Dũng, Hoàng Đức sáng chói
U23 Việt Nam thắng đậm U23 Indonesia: Hùng Dũng, Hoàng Đức sáng chói

U23 Việt Nam hạ U23 Indonesia 3 bàn không gỡ nhờ sự vượt trội trong suốt 90 phút trên sân Việt Trì. Ngôi sao sáng nhất trong chiến thắng mở màn chính là thủ quân Hùng Dũng.
Tiến Linh: Hạ Indonesia, U23 Việt Nam tăng thêm tinh thần
Tiến Linh: Hạ Indonesia, U23 Việt Nam tăng thêm tinh thần

Chân sút mở tài khoản cho U23 Việt Nam tại SEA Games 31 quả quyết, chiến thắng trước U23 Indonesia giúp anh và đồng đội tăng thêm hưng phấn cho hành trình bảo vệ HCV SEA Games.
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá SEA Games 31
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá SEA Games 31

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá SEA Games 31 mới nhất tại đây.
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá nam SEA Games 31
Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá nam SEA Games 31

Bảng xếp hạng bóng đá SEA Games 31: VietNamNet cập nhật liên tục bảng xếp hạng bóng đá nam SEA Games 31 mới nhất.
HLV Park Hang Seo: U23 Việt Nam thắng nhờ đối thủ xuống sức
HLV Park Hang Seo: U23 Việt Nam thắng nhờ đối thủ xuống sức

HLV Park Hang Seo cho rằng U23 Indonesia gặp nhiều vấn đề về thể lực và tinh thần chiến đấu, và đây là cơ sở giúp U23 Việt Nam mở ra chiến thắng 3 sao trong trận ra quân SEA Games.
HLV Shin Tae Yong: U23 Indonesia thua tâm phục khẩu phục
HLV Shin Tae Yong: U23 Indonesia thua tâm phục khẩu phục

HLV Shin Tae Yong thừa nhận U23 Indonesia có một trận thua tâm phục khẩu phục trước U23 Việt Nam, nhưng đội bóng xứ vạn đảo sớm đứng dậy để bước tiếp ở SEA Games 31.
Kết quả bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31
Kết quả bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31

Kết quả bóng đá Nam SEA Games 31 hôm nay: VietNamNet cập nhật sớm nhất kết quả môn bóng Nam đá tại SEA Games 31, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Rước ngọn lửa SEA Games 31 trên đường phố Hà Nội
Rước ngọn lửa SEA Games 31 trên đường phố Hà Nội

Nghi lễ xin lửa thắp sáng và rước đuốc SEA Games 31 vừa được tổ chức từ Bảo tàng Hồ Chí Minh về đến SVĐ Mỹ Đình (Hà Nội) vào chiều 6/5.

HLV Park ưng ý với Tiến Linh, Hùng Dũng, Hoàng Đức trong trận thắng U23 Indonesia

CĐV đi trăm cây số, đốt pháo sáng khắp Việt Trì cổ vũ U23 Việt Nam đấu Indonesia

CĐV đi trăm cây số, đốt pháo sáng khắp Việt Trì cổ vũ U23 Việt Nam đấu Indonesia

Hoàn tất vận chuyển 17 đoàn tàu tuyến Metro số 1 về Việt Nam

Hoàn tất vận chuyển 17 đoàn tàu tuyến Metro số 1 về Việt Nam

Thế giới 7 ngày: Bóng đen Covid-19 bao trùm Trung Quốc, chiến sự Nga - Ukraine căng thẳng

Thế giới 7 ngày: Bóng đen Covid-19 bao trùm Trung Quốc, chiến sự Nga - Ukraine căng thẳng

Hành động 'lạ' của HLV Indonesia tại buổi tập trước trận gặp U23 Việt Nam

Hành động 'lạ' của HLV Indonesia tại buổi tập trước trận gặp U23 Việt Nam

Kết quả bóng đá SEA Games 31
Kết quả bóng đá SEA Games 31

Kết quả bóng đá SEA Games 31 hôm nay: VietNamNet cập nhật sớm nhất kết quả bóng đá tại SEA Games 31, đầy đủ và chính xác.
Chào SEA Games 31, Việt Nam chiến thắng!
Chào SEA Games 31, Việt Nam chiến thắng!

Việt Nam chào đón SEA Games 31 bằng chiến thắng ‘mở hàng’ của thầy trò Park Hang Seo trước đối thủ khó chơi U23 Indonesia. Ba điểm thật xứng đáng, các chàng trai áo đỏ.
Highlights U23 Việt Nam 3-0 U23 Indonesia: Khởi đầu như mơ ở SEA Games 31
Highlights U23 Việt Nam 3-0 U23 Indonesia: Khởi đầu như mơ ở SEA Games 31

Tiến Linh và Hùng Dũng cùng nhau ghi bàn giúp U23 Việt Nam đè bẹp U23 Indonesia với tỷ số 3-0 ở trận ra quân tại SEA Games 31.
Video Hùng Dũng gieo sầu cho U23 Indonesia
Video Hùng Dũng gieo sầu cho U23 Indonesia

Nhận đường chọc khe của Mạnh Dũng, Hùng Dũng thoát xuống đầy mạnh mẽ. Dù bị hậu vệ U23 Indonesia theo kèm quyết liệt nhưng đội trưởng U23 Việt Nam vẫn thực hiện cú chích mũi giày tung lưới đối phương lần thứ 2.
Tiến Linh, Hùng Dũng giúp U23 Việt Nam thắng đậm Indonesia
Tiến Linh, Hùng Dũng giúp U23 Việt Nam thắng đậm Indonesia

U23 Việt Nam có trận đấu ra quân tưng bừng tại SEA Games 31 bằng chiến thắng đậm đà 3-0 trước U23 Indonesia, tối 6/5.

