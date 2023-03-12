Bàn thắng: Haaland (78' pen)
Đội hình thi đấu:
Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne (Ward 71), Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Milivojevic (Ahamada 61), Lokonga; Schlupp (Eze 80), Olise, Ayew (Edouard 80); Zaha.
Man City: Ederson; Stones (Walker 89), Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva (De Bruyne 79), Rodri, Gundogan; Foden (Alvarez 58), Haaland, Grealish.
|Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
|STT
|Đội
|Trận
|T
|H
|B
|HS
|Điểm
|1
|Arsenal
|26
|20
|3
|3
|34
|63
|2
|Manchester City
|27
|19
|4
|4
|42
|61
|3
|Manchester United
|25
|15
|4
|6
|6
|49
|4
|Tottenham
|27
|15
|3
|9
|12
|48
|5
|Liverpool
|26
|12
|6
|8
|18
|42
|6
|Newcastle
|24
|10
|11
|3
|18
|41
|7
|Brighton
|24
|11
|6
|7
|14
|39
|8
|Fulham
|26
|11
|6
|9
|4
|39
|9
|Brentford
|25
|9
|11
|5
|7
|38
|10
|Chelsea
|26
|10
|7
|9
|1
|37
|11
|Aston Villa
|25
|10
|4
|11
|-7
|34
|12
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|9
|11
|-12
|27
|13
|Wolves
|26
|7
|6
|13
|-16
|27
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|26
|6
|8
|12
|-26
|26
|15
|Everton
|27
|6
|7
|14
|-18
|25
|16
|Leicester
|26
|7
|3
|16
|-9
|24
|17
|Bournemouth
|26
|6
|6
|14
|-26
|24
|18
|West Ham
|25
|6
|5
|14
|-10
|23
|19
|Leeds
|26
|5
|8
|13
|-11
|23
|20
|Southampton
|25
|6
|3
|16
|-21
|21