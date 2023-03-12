Bàn thắng: Haaland (78' pen)

Làm khách trên sân của đối thủ khói chơi Crystal Palace, Man City vẫn giữ thói quen kiểm soát bóng vượt trội
The Citizens làm chủ hoàn toàn trận đấu
Phút 28, Haaland đệm bóng vọt xà khó tin trong khu cấm địa sau đường chuyền vào thuận lợi của trung vệ Nathan Ake
Sự tiếc nuối của tiền đạo người Na Uy và cả người đồng đội Bernado Silva
Trận đấu diễn ra khá quyết liệt
Trong hiệp một, Jack Grealish khuấy đảo hàng thủ Palace với pha đi bóng lắt léo song cú đá cuối cùng của anh lại sạt cột dọc trong gang tấc
Haaland gặp nhiều khó khăn trước hàng thủ Crystal
Wilfried Zaha không có nhiều cơ hội để uy hiếp khung thành Man City
Mãi đến phút 78 thế bế tắc mới được phá vỡ, khi tiền vệ Ilkay Gundogan kiếm về cho Man City một quả phạt đền sau tình huống anh bị Michael Olise giẫm vào chân
Trên chấm penalty, Haaland đã không mắc sai lầm nào đánh lừa thủ thành Vicente Guaita mở tỷ số trận đấu.
Đây cũng là bàn thắng duy nhất của trận đấu
HLV Pep Guardiola ăn mừng phấn khích với cậu học trò cưng
Thắng trận tối thiểu, Man City có được 3 điểm quan trọng và tạm thu hẹp cách biệt điểm số với đội đầu bảng Arsenal xuống còn 2 điểm (61 vs 63), đồng thời gây áp lực lớn lên Pháo thủ - đội sẽ phải làm khách trước Fulham vào 21h00 tối nay (12/3).

Đội hình thi đấu:

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne (Ward 71), Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Milivojevic (Ahamada 61), Lokonga; Schlupp (Eze 80), Olise, Ayew (Edouard 80); Zaha.

Man City: Ederson; Stones (Walker 89), Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva (De Bruyne 79), Rodri, Gundogan; Foden (Alvarez 58), Haaland, Grealish.

Bảng xếp hạng Ngoại hạng Anh 2022-23
STT Đội Trận T H B HS Điểm
1 Arsenal 26 20 3 3 34 63
2 Manchester City 27 19 4 4 42 61
3 Manchester United 25 15 4 6 6 49
4 Tottenham 27 15 3 9 12 48
5 Liverpool 26 12 6 8 18 42
6 Newcastle 24 10 11 3 18 41
7 Brighton 24 11 6 7 14 39
8 Fulham 26 11 6 9 4 39
9 Brentford 25 9 11 5 7 38
10 Chelsea 26 10 7 9 1 37
11 Aston Villa 25 10 4 11 -7 34
12 Crystal Palace 26 6 9 11 -12 27
13 Wolves 26 7 6 13 -16 27
14 Nottingham Forest 26 6 8 12 -26 26
15 Everton 27 6 7 14 -18 25
16 Leicester 26 7 3 16 -9 24
17 Bournemouth 26 6 6 14 -26 24
18 West Ham 25 6 5 14 -10 23
19 Leeds 26 5 8 13 -11 23
20 Southampton 25 6 3 16 -21 21