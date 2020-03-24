Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Khanh Hoa

tin tức về Khanh Hoa mới nhất

Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS24/03/20200

Challenge Vietnam 2020 to take place in September

The third Challenge Vietnam 2020 will take place in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hòa province, on September 13.

 
Visiting quarantine zone in Khanh Hoa
icon04/03/20200

Visiting quarantine zone in Khanh Hoa

icon04/03/20200
Army physicians battle age to help the needy
icon04/03/20200

Army physicians battle age to help the needy

icon04/03/20200
Khanh Hoa remains popular with Russian tourists amid COVID-19 fearsicon

Khanh Hoa remains popular with Russian tourists amid COVID-19 fears

VIDEO
21/02/2020

The number of Russian tourists visiting Nha Trang has remained stable, despite Vietnam being among one of several countries globally to be impacted by the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Some provinces in Vietnam to announce end of Covid-19icon

Some provinces in Vietnam to announce end of Covid-19

SOCIETY
19/02/2020

Khanh Hoa is eligible to declare itself free of the Covid-19, while Thanh Hoa is speeding up procedures to announce the end of the coronavirus, stated Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen.

Foreign arrivals may fall 50-60 percent amid nCoV epidemic: GSOicon

Foreign arrivals may fall 50-60 percent amid nCoV epidemic: GSO

TRAVEL
12/02/2020

Under the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam may fall by 50 – 60 percent during the epidemic period, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Khanh Hoa attractions reopened to visitorsicon

Khanh Hoa attractions reopened to visitors

TRAVEL
10/02/2020

Ponagar Tower and Hon Chong tourist site in the southern central province of Khanh Hoa have been recommenced after being sterilised for coronavirus prevention.

Khanh Hoa: Hundred-year-old copper casting village busy with Teticon

Khanh Hoa: Hundred-year-old copper casting village busy with Tet

PHOTOS
13/01/2020

Just a couple of weeks until Tet, the traditional Phu Loc Tay copper casting village in Dien Khanh district, Khanh Hoa province became more busy to keep up with the supply of goods to the market.

Chinese tourists discharged from hospital in Nha Trang after food poisoning incidenticon

Chinese tourists discharged from hospital in Nha Trang after food poisoning incident

SOCIETY
02/01/2020

Thirty-four of 37 Chinese tourists suffering from food poisoning in Khanh Hoa Province have been discharged from hospital in stable condition, said Le Tan Phung, deputy director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Health on Wednesday.

Former general director arrested for fraudicon

Former general director arrested for fraud

SOCIETY
26/12/2019

Police in the southern province of Khanh Hoa have launched criminal proceedings against the former general director of Song Da Nha Trang JSC.

Khanh Hoa warns about illegal sale of tourism property to foreignersicon

Khanh Hoa warns about illegal sale of tourism property to foreigners

BUSINESS
26/12/2019

 The Khanh Hoa Province Department of Construction has warned over the illegal sale of tourism properties to foreigners, asking project developers to comply with the established laws.

PM disciplines incumbent, former officials of Khanh Hoaicon

PM disciplines incumbent, former officials of Khanh Hoa

POLITICS
15/12/2019

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued disciplinary measures against some incumbent and former leaders of the south central province of Khanh Hoa for their “very serious” mistakes while performing duties.

39th National Television Festival to take place in Khanh Hoa in mid-Decembericon

39th National Television Festival to take place in Khanh Hoa in mid-December

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/12/2019

The National Television Festival will be held for the fourth time in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province from December 11 to 14, heard a press conference held in Hanoi.

Japanese tourist resuced from stroke offshore Nha Trangicon

Japanese tourist resuced from stroke offshore Nha Trang

SOCIETY
08/12/2019

A Japanese 75-year-old tourist on a Panama-flagged cruise ship has been saved from stroke off the coast of the southern central province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang City.

Russian search and rescue support vessel visits Vietnamicon

Russian search and rescue support vessel visits Vietnam

POLITICS
07/12/2019

Maritime search and rescue support vessel of the Russian Navy Igor Belousov is docking at the Cam Ranh international port in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa from December 2-9.

National Tourism Year 2019 to end with ceremony in Khanh Hoaicon

National Tourism Year 2019 to end with ceremony in Khanh Hoa

TRAVEL
20/11/2019

The central province of Khanh Hoa will hold a ceremony on December 28 to wrap up National Tourism Year 2019 which was themed “Nha Trang – Colour of the Sea”.

Khanh Hoa tops Vietnam’s list of favourite destinations for Chinese visitorsicon

Khanh Hoa tops Vietnam’s list of favourite destinations for Chinese visitors

TRAVEL
14/11/2019

Khanh Hoa Province still took the lead among localities in the country in terms of attracting tourists from China, welcoming some two million Chinese tourists between January and September.

Typhoon Nakri leaves two people dead with another missing in central Vietnamicon

Typhoon Nakri leaves two people dead with another missing in central Vietnam

SOCIETY
12/11/2019

At least three people have been killed or gone missing as a result of the impact of typhoon Nakri, whilst thousands of homes throughout the central highlands region have been submerged in water.

Typhoon Nakri weakens after barreling up Central Vietnamicon

Typhoon Nakri weakens after barreling up Central Vietnam

SOCIETY
11/11/2019

After making landfall in the Central provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa last night, typhoon Nakri weakened into a tropical low pressure system and a low pressure zone this morning.

Storm Nakri forecast to make U-turn and head to central Vietnamicon

Storm Nakri forecast to make U-turn and head to central Vietnam

SOCIETY
07/11/2019

Tropical storm Nakri, the sixth storm to affect Vietnam in 2019, is moving slowly eastwards and is expected to change course and head to Vietnam’s central region in the next 24 hours.

 
 
