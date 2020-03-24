Khanh Hoa
tin tức về Khanh Hoa mới nhất
The third Challenge Vietnam 2020 will take place in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hòa province, on September 13.
21/02/2020
The number of Russian tourists visiting Nha Trang has remained stable, despite Vietnam being among one of several countries globally to be impacted by the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
19/02/2020
Khanh Hoa is eligible to declare itself free of the Covid-19, while Thanh Hoa is speeding up procedures to announce the end of the coronavirus, stated Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen.
12/02/2020
Under the impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam may fall by 50 – 60 percent during the epidemic period, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
10/02/2020
Ponagar Tower and Hon Chong tourist site in the southern central province of Khanh Hoa have been recommenced after being sterilised for coronavirus prevention.
13/01/2020
Just a couple of weeks until Tet, the traditional Phu Loc Tay copper casting village in Dien Khanh district, Khanh Hoa province became more busy to keep up with the supply of goods to the market.
02/01/2020
Thirty-four of 37 Chinese tourists suffering from food poisoning in Khanh Hoa Province have been discharged from hospital in stable condition, said Le Tan Phung, deputy director of the Khanh Hoa Department of Health on Wednesday.
26/12/2019
Police in the southern province of Khanh Hoa have launched criminal proceedings against the former general director of Song Da Nha Trang JSC.
26/12/2019
The Khanh Hoa Province Department of Construction has warned over the illegal sale of tourism properties to foreigners, asking project developers to comply with the established laws.
15/12/2019
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued disciplinary measures against some incumbent and former leaders of the south central province of Khanh Hoa for their “very serious” mistakes while performing duties.
08/12/2019
The National Television Festival will be held for the fourth time in Nha Trang city, Khanh Hoa province from December 11 to 14, heard a press conference held in Hanoi.
08/12/2019
A Japanese 75-year-old tourist on a Panama-flagged cruise ship has been saved from stroke off the coast of the southern central province of Khanh Hoa’s Nha Trang City.
07/12/2019
Maritime search and rescue support vessel of the Russian Navy Igor Belousov is docking at the Cam Ranh international port in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa from December 2-9.
20/11/2019
The central province of Khanh Hoa will hold a ceremony on December 28 to wrap up National Tourism Year 2019 which was themed “Nha Trang – Colour of the Sea”.
14/11/2019
Khanh Hoa Province still took the lead among localities in the country in terms of attracting tourists from China, welcoming some two million Chinese tourists between January and September.
12/11/2019
At least three people have been killed or gone missing as a result of the impact of typhoon Nakri, whilst thousands of homes throughout the central highlands region have been submerged in water.
11/11/2019
After making landfall in the Central provinces of Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa last night, typhoon Nakri weakened into a tropical low pressure system and a low pressure zone this morning.
07/11/2019
Tropical storm Nakri, the sixth storm to affect Vietnam in 2019, is moving slowly eastwards and is expected to change course and head to Vietnam’s central region in the next 24 hours.