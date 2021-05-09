Khanh Van
Khanh Van, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe, is forecast to be named the winner of the 69th version of the global pageant according to predictions made by beauty website Sash Factor of the Philippines.
12/12/2020
As the world’s leading publication on beauty pageants, Missosology has selected Vietnamese representative Khanh Van among its top five Hot Picks for the upcoming Miss Universe 2021 contest.
01/07/2020
A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular,
19/06/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.
05/06/2020
A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries.
08/05/2020
Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
25/04/2020
A design contest aimed at choosing the national costume that the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020 will wear during her participation in the global pageant got underway on April 23.
16/04/2020
A number of local celebrities have joined forces to pledge their support for the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, gaining plenty of praise from people across the country.
28/03/2020
Actress Ngo Thanh Van has joined with beauty queens H’Hen Nie and Khanh Van as part of a group of celebrities encouraging people to stay at home as a means of fighting the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
23/02/2020
Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has made public her latest photo collection which kicks off the local beauty’s journey to compete in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.