Khanh Van

tin tức về Khanh Van mới nhất

Khanh Van predicted to win top spot at Miss Universe pageanticon
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS09/05/20210

Khanh Van predicted to win top spot at Miss Universe pageant

Khanh Van, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe, is forecast to be named the winner of the 69th version of the global pageant according to predictions made by beauty website Sash Factor of the Philippines.
 
Khanh Van looks confident in US for Miss Universe 2021

Khanh Van looks confident in US for Miss Universe 2021

icon06/05/20210
Khanh Van departs for Miss Universe 2021 pageant in US

Khanh Van departs for Miss Universe 2021 pageant in US

icon03/05/20210
Khanh Van named among top five hot picks by Missosologyicon

Khanh Van named among top five hot picks by Missosology

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
12/12/2020
As the world’s leading publication on beauty pageants, Missosology has selected Vietnamese representative Khanh Van among its top five Hot Picks for the upcoming Miss Universe 2021 contest.
Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local cultureicon

Costume designs for Khanh Van at Miss Universe 2020 feature local culture

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
01/07/2020
A design contest aimed at selecting a suitable national costume for Khanh Van at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular, 
Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemicicon

Beauty queens return to fashion show following COVID-19 epidemic

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/06/2020
H’Hen Nie, a Top 5 finisher at Miss Universe 2018, was joined by many beauty queens as they returned to the stage for a fashion show held in HCM City following a long suspension to all entertainment activities for the COVID-19 fight.
Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universeicon

Impressive costume designs revealed for Khanh Van at Miss Universe

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
05/06/2020
A design contest to select a national costume for the Vietnamese representative to wear at the upcoming Miss Universe 2020 pageant is proving popular among members of the public and has attracted plenty of entries. 
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020icon

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
08/05/2020
Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has published a new photo collection which follows her journey in preparation for the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
Design contest selects national costume for Miss Universe 2020icon

Design contest selects national costume for Miss Universe 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
25/04/2020
A design contest aimed at choosing the national costume that the Vietnamese representative at Miss Universe 2020 will wear during her participation in the global pageant got underway on April 23.
Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fighticon

Beauty queens come together to donate to COVID-19 fight

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
16/04/2020
A number of local celebrities have joined forces to pledge their support for the nation’s battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, gaining plenty of praise from people across the country.
Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19icon

Vietnamese celebrities call on people stay at home to combat COVID-19

PHOTOS
28/03/2020
Actress Ngo Thanh Van has joined with beauty queens H’Hen Nie and Khanh Van as part of a group of celebrities encouraging people to stay at home as a means of fighting the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020icon

Khanh Van launches photo collection ahead of Miss Universe 2020

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/02/2020
Khanh Van, Miss Universe Vietnam 2019, has made public her latest photo collection which kicks off the local beauty’s journey to compete in the Miss Universe 2020 pageant.
 
 
