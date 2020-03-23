Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Kien Giang

tin tức về Kien Giang mới nhất

Kien Giang, Long An provinces want rice export ban liftedicon
BUSINESS10 giờ trước0

The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.

 
Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears

icon23/03/20200
More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread

icon16/03/20200
VN farmers earn high incomes from pineapple, shrimp and rice cultivation on same fieldicon

SOCIETY
21/02/2020

Farmers are seeing higher incomes from using the same field to grow pineapple and rice and breed shrimp in Kien Giang Province’s Go Quao District.

Tours connected to swift raising villages in Kien Giangicon

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is studying the building of a new tourism product on the basis of swift raising in close association with environment protection so as to attract more tourists.

Hon Xuong island offers same beauty as Maldivesicon

TRAVEL
29/01/2020

The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.

Investigation into homestay fire killing two foreigners in Kien Giangicon

SOCIETY
31/12/2019

Police in the southern province of Kien Giang are investigating into a case in which two foreigners were killed in a local homestay fire.

Must-try dishes in Ha Tien Townicon

TRAVEL
31/12/2019

Ha Tien Beach in the southern province of Kien Giang is well known as a beautiful beach, but it also offers unique delicacies.

Thuy An puts in confident display at swimsuit segment of Miss Intercontinentalicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
15/12/2019

Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has taken part in the swimsuit segment of the ongoing global beauty pageant in Egypt.

Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests reaps high incomeicon

SOCIETY
26/11/2019

Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests in Kien Giang Province’s An Bien and An Minh districts has increased the income of households that have been allocated forestland.

Four fishermen in Kien Giang suffocate to deathicon

SOCIETY
20/11/2019

Four fishermen have died of asphyxiation after being trapped in a fish storage locker of a vessel off southern Kien Giang Province on Tuesday.

Kien Giang to spend VND1.48 trillion coping with sea level riseicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
18/11/2019

Kien Giang Province has approved a project to build 18 sluices at a cost of over VND1.48 trillion to enhance climate change monitoring and adaptation capacity, secure the fresh water supply and cope with the sea level rise.

Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival announces final lineup, showcasesicon

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
06/11/2019

The full lineup for Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival has been released, and ravers are in for a treat.

Grey-sedge handicrafts gain customers’ favouricon

PHOTOS
15/10/2019

Grey-sedge had grown wild for a long time in the border commune of Phu My in Kien Giang province until Khmer ethnic people turned them into eye-catching handicrafts.

Kien Giang needs over $68.8 million to tackle coastal erosionicon

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/10/2019

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang needs $68.8 million to fight coastal erosion, according to Nguyen Van Tam, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Water source a lifeline for farmers near U Minh Thuong national parkicon

FEATURE
18/09/2019

Chopping open a coconut, pouring the liquid into a cup and taking a big slurp, Nguyen Quoc Tuan, also known as Sau Tuan, carefully observes his four rows of ginger.

Is minimalism the answer to a complicated life?icon

SOCIETY
06/09/2019

After getting married recently, a young couple in the southern province of Kien Giang led a life of Japanese-style minimalism, refusing all furniture presented by their parents and friends.

Boat services to Phu Quoc suspended due to strong windsicon

TRAVEL
03/09/2019

Highspeed boats to and from Phu Quoc Island will be suspended again due to strong wind and waves after resuming operation for only three days.

Kien Giang invites bids for three projects in Phu Quocicon

BUSINESS
27/08/2019

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is seeking more than 4.85 trillion VND (208.5 million USD) in investment for three new projects on the island of Phu Quoc.

Ha Tien boasts huge potentials for tourismicon

TRAVEL
21/08/2019

With its 22 km coastline borders the Gulf of Thailand, Ha Tien city in Kien Giang province boasts magnificent landscapes, which attracts lots of tourists.

 
 
