Kien Giang
tin tức về Kien Giang mới nhất
The Mekong Delta provinces of Kien Giang and Long An have asked the Government to reconsider its temporary ban on rice exports, saying it would discourage farmers from growing the autumn-winter crop this year.
SOCIETY
21/02/2020
Farmers are seeing higher incomes from using the same field to grow pineapple and rice and breed shrimp in Kien Giang Province’s Go Quao District.
TRAVEL
29/01/2020
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is studying the building of a new tourism product on the basis of swift raising in close association with environment protection so as to attract more tourists.
29/01/2020
The Hon Xuong Island in the southern province of Kien Giang offers the same beauty as the Maldives without the 5-star expense, according to the Evening Standard, a UK based newspaper.
31/12/2019
Police in the southern province of Kien Giang are investigating into a case in which two foreigners were killed in a local homestay fire.
31/12/2019
Ha Tien Beach in the southern province of Kien Giang is well known as a beautiful beach, but it also offers unique delicacies.
15/12/2019
Thuy An, Vietnam’s representative at Miss Intercontinental 2019, has taken part in the swimsuit segment of the ongoing global beauty pageant in Egypt.
26/11/2019
Breeding aquatic species in mangrove forests in Kien Giang Province’s An Bien and An Minh districts has increased the income of households that have been allocated forestland.
20/11/2019
Four fishermen have died of asphyxiation after being trapped in a fish storage locker of a vessel off southern Kien Giang Province on Tuesday.
18/11/2019
Kien Giang Province has approved a project to build 18 sluices at a cost of over VND1.48 trillion to enhance climate change monitoring and adaptation capacity, secure the fresh water supply and cope with the sea level rise.
06/11/2019
The full lineup for Southeast Asia’s top dance music festival has been released, and ravers are in for a treat.
15/10/2019
Grey-sedge had grown wild for a long time in the border commune of Phu My in Kien Giang province until Khmer ethnic people turned them into eye-catching handicrafts.
07/10/2019
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang needs $68.8 million to fight coastal erosion, according to Nguyen Van Tam, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.
18/09/2019
Chopping open a coconut, pouring the liquid into a cup and taking a big slurp, Nguyen Quoc Tuan, also known as Sau Tuan, carefully observes his four rows of ginger.
06/09/2019
After getting married recently, a young couple in the southern province of Kien Giang led a life of Japanese-style minimalism, refusing all furniture presented by their parents and friends.
03/09/2019
Highspeed boats to and from Phu Quoc Island will be suspended again due to strong wind and waves after resuming operation for only three days.
27/08/2019
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is seeking more than 4.85 trillion VND (208.5 million USD) in investment for three new projects on the island of Phu Quoc.
21/08/2019
With its 22 km coastline borders the Gulf of Thailand, Ha Tien city in Kien Giang province boasts magnificent landscapes, which attracts lots of tourists.