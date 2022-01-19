 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#VUITẾT2022#Covid-19
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Khởi tố vụ án liên quan đến ông Lê Tùng Vân và Tịnh Thất Bồng Lai
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 8 tuổi tử vong vì bị "dì ghẻ" bạo hành
#Toàn cảnh vụ bé gái 3 tuổi ở Hà Nội bị găm nhiều đinh vào đầu
#'Thổi giá' kit test Covid-19
#Cô gái ở Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu mất tích bí ẩn
#Nữ sinh ở Thanh Hóa trộm váy bị chủ cửa hàng làm nhục
#Hà Nội tạm dừng tiêm 2 lô vắc xin Pfizer gia hạn cho trẻ em

MobileHotline: 19001081 (8-20h) | 0962237788 (ngoài giờ HC)

Tuyển dụng23/01/2022 03:03:26 (GMT +7)

tag
 

labor market

tin tức về labor market mới nhất

Some 1.3 million Vietnamese workers to lose jobs in 2022: ILOicon
SOCIETY19/01/20220

Some 1.3 million Vietnamese workers to lose jobs in 2022: ILO

The International Labor Organization has downgraded its forecast for the recovery of Vietnam’s labor market in 2022, predicting the number of unemployed laborers in the nation in 2022 to be some 1.3 million, compared to nearly 1.2 million in 2021.
 
Millions of people unemployed, lowest income in years

Millions of people unemployed, lowest income in years

icon17/01/20220
Labor market becomes vibrant again

Labor market becomes vibrant again

icon11/11/20210
Salary increase in 2021 lowest in last decadeicon

Salary increase in 2021 lowest in last decade

BUSINESS
27/10/2021
Salary increases at multinational companies this year are expected to be marginally down from 2020 and rise slightly next year.
Workers’ incomes reduce remarkably due to COVID-19 pandemic in Q3icon

Workers’ incomes reduce remarkably due to COVID-19 pandemic in Q3

SOCIETY
11/10/2021
The average monthly income of workers in most economic sectors in the third quarter declined compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
COVID stalls personnel hiring, but demand set to zoom: employment firmicon

COVID stalls personnel hiring, but demand set to zoom: employment firm

SOCIETY
27/07/2021
Insurance, banking and securities are among the industries with the highest hiring needs in the third quarter of the year, according to job services provider Navigos Group.
Vietnam expects to send 90,000 laborers overseas in 2021icon

Vietnam expects to send 90,000 laborers overseas in 2021

SOCIETY
11/04/2021
Vietnamese labor export firms are working hard to find more contracts and markets.
HCMC sets target of creating 140,00 new jobs in 2021icon

HCMC sets target of creating 140,00 new jobs in 2021

SOCIETY
07/03/2021
Ho Chi Minh City authorities have set a target of creating 140,000 new jobs in 2021, according to the city Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs’ plan for the year.
Vietnam recruitment demand surges in 1H 2021icon

Vietnam recruitment demand surges in 1H 2021

BUSINESS
28/02/2021
Strongest recruitment plans for the next three to six months are seen in manufacturing and processing and construction sectors.
Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour marketicon

Occupational training goes hand in hand with labour market

SOCIETY
12/07/2020
Truong Anh Dung, directorate of Vocational Education and Training Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, talks on his department’s resolve to create a diverse occupational education network to meet labour market needs.
Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challengesicon

Vietnam’s labor market: opportunities as well as challenges

BUSINESS
08/07/2020
The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and FTAs have brought more job opportunities to workers but also challenges as Vietnamese workers will have to compete with international staff in the home market.
Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVIDicon

Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID

BUSINESS
14/06/2020
Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.
Labor market freezes due to Covid-19icon

Labor market freezes due to Covid-19

BUSINESS
14/04/2020
Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.
Companies hunt for qualified technical workers at year-end periodicon

Companies hunt for qualified technical workers at year-end period

SOCIETY
28/11/2019
Usually, in the last months of the year, most companies hunt for well-trained workforce in the fields of technology, electronics, mechanics to meet production demand in the year-end.
The new world of workicon

The new world of work

FEATURE
14/10/2019
Many young Vietnamese have foregone the 9 to 5 routine and chosen to work in alternative types of employment.
50% of workers oppose raising retirement age: surveyicon

50% of workers oppose raising retirement age: survey

BUSINESS
14/10/2019
Policymakers amending the Labor Code want to lift the retirement age but a survey has found that 50.7 percent of polled workers oppose the idea.
Right person, right jobicon

Right person, right job

BUSINESS
15/04/2019
Both recruitment startups and leading head-hunters in Vietnam have been eagerly investing in technologies to improve the employment process.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 