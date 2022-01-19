labor market
tin tức về labor market mới nhất
The International Labor Organization has downgraded its forecast for the recovery of Vietnam’s labor market in 2022, predicting the number of unemployed laborers in the nation in 2022 to be some 1.3 million, compared to nearly 1.2 million in 2021.
BUSINESS
27/10/2021
Salary increases at multinational companies this year are expected to be marginally down from 2020 and rise slightly next year.
SOCIETY
11/10/2021
The average monthly income of workers in most economic sectors in the third quarter declined compared to the previous quarter and the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
SOCIETY
27/07/2021
Insurance, banking and securities are among the industries with the highest hiring needs in the third quarter of the year, according to job services provider Navigos Group.
SOCIETY
11/04/2021
Vietnamese labor export firms are working hard to find more contracts and markets.
SOCIETY
07/03/2021
Ho Chi Minh City authorities have set a target of creating 140,000 new jobs in 2021, according to the city Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs’ plan for the year.
BUSINESS
28/02/2021
Strongest recruitment plans for the next three to six months are seen in manufacturing and processing and construction sectors.
SOCIETY
12/07/2020
Truong Anh Dung, directorate of Vocational Education and Training Department under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, talks on his department’s resolve to create a diverse occupational education network to meet labour market needs.
BUSINESS
08/07/2020
The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and FTAs have brought more job opportunities to workers but also challenges as Vietnamese workers will have to compete with international staff in the home market.
BUSINESS
14/06/2020
Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.
BUSINESS
14/04/2020
Large companies are not recruiting workers, while small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are laying off workers as they cannot maintain a big staff during the Covid-19 crisis.
SOCIETY
28/11/2019
Usually, in the last months of the year, most companies hunt for well-trained workforce in the fields of technology, electronics, mechanics to meet production demand in the year-end.
FEATURE
14/10/2019
Many young Vietnamese have foregone the 9 to 5 routine and chosen to work in alternative types of employment.
BUSINESS
14/10/2019
Policymakers amending the Labor Code want to lift the retirement age but a survey has found that 50.7 percent of polled workers oppose the idea.
BUSINESS
15/04/2019
Both recruitment startups and leading head-hunters in Vietnam have been eagerly investing in technologies to improve the employment process.