labor shortage
tin tức về labor shortage mới nhất
icon
A fish sauce plant using millions of tons of fish has had to close because it cannot buy stopples to bottle products.
icon SOCIETY
23/08/2020
Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.
icon BUSINESS
03/05/2020
Enterprises in the southern provinces of Việt Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers.
icon BUSINESS
26/11/2019
The issue of labor shortage is becoming more severe as Vietnam is a member of ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and is joining in a number of next generation free trade agreements.
icon BUSINESS
13/11/2019
The need for laborers is expected to become more serious when the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) takes effect.
icon FEATURE
03/11/2019
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is poised to help Vietnam both create more job opportunities and improve the quality of her labor force. However, the road ahead is really tough.