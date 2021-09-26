 
VN enterprises can't produce because of lack of materials, partsicon
FEATURE26/09/20210

VN enterprises can't produce because of lack of materials, parts

A fish sauce plant using millions of tons of fish has had to close because it cannot buy stopples to bottle products.
 
Firms struggle with labour shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic

icon24/09/20210
Firms face labour shortage after social distancing

icon19/09/20210
Vietnam determined to meet international labor standardsicon

Vietnam determined to meet international labor standards

SOCIETY
23/08/2020
Vietnam is determined to increase its international integration and honor its international labor commitments.
VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measuresicon

VN enterprises face shortage of workers after easing of social distancing measures

BUSINESS
03/05/2020
Enterprises in the southern provinces of Việt Nam that have resumed operation after the end of the social distancing period are facing a shortage of workers.
Vietnam’s logistics sector faces labor shortage of 2 million peopleicon

Vietnam’s logistics sector faces labor shortage of 2 million people

BUSINESS
26/11/2019
The issue of labor shortage is becoming more severe as Vietnam is a member of ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and is joining in a number of next generation free trade agreements.
Labor shortage may cause a ‘bottleneck’ in EVFTA implementationicon

Labor shortage may cause a ‘bottleneck’ in EVFTA implementation

BUSINESS
13/11/2019
The need for laborers is expected to become more serious when the EU-Vietnam FTA (EVFTA) takes effect.
Tackling labor shortageicon

Tackling labor shortage

FEATURE
03/11/2019
The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is poised to help Vietnam both create more job opportunities and improve the quality of her labor force. However, the road ahead is really tough.
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
