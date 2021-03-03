 
Labour market

tin tức về Labour market mới nhất

Labour market faces mounting challengesicon
BUSINESS03/03/20210

Labour market faces mounting challenges

Vietnam is becoming an attractive destination for foreign investors as several of the world’s largest technology corporations plan to shift their production chains to Vietnam, 
 
Labour demand up in the south after Tet as economy recovers

Labour demand up in the south after Tet as economy recovers

icon01/03/20210
Universities offer new majors for 2021-22 academic year

Universities offer new majors for 2021-22 academic year

icon19/01/20210
Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19

Over five million employees lose jobs due to COVID-19

SOCIETY
05/06/2020
Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 
ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment

ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment

POLITICS
15/05/2020
Labour ministers from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had a video conference on May 14 to look into impacts of COVID-19 on labour and employment.
Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic

Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic

SOCIETY
28/04/2020
Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.
Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends

Recruitment market will come back when pandemic ends

BUSINESS
07/04/2020
Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.
Vietnam makes significant progress in labour quality

Vietnam makes significant progress in labour quality

SOCIETY
14/02/2020
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung spoke to Vietnam News Agency about his ministry's achievements in 2019 and measures it plans to implement to reach its goals in 2020.
HCM City needs to fill 320,000 job vacancies next year

HCM City needs to fill 320,000 job vacancies next year

SOCIETY
30/12/2019
There will be more than 320,000 job vacancies in HCM City through next year, including for 135,000 new positions, according to the city Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.
Vocational training sector seeks to develop

Vocational training sector seeks to develop

SOCIETY
02/12/2019
Vietnam's vocational training sector is seeking to fix its long-term problems and develop into a strength.
VN labour market adjusting to disruptive change

VN labour market adjusting to disruptive change

SOCIETY
16/07/2019
Disruptive change is leading to the re-regulation of work and employment around the world, including in Vietnam, Gregor Murray of the University of Montreal in Canada, said.
Labour market needs balanced supply and demand

Labour market needs balanced supply and demand

SOCIETY
04/05/2019
Nguyen Thanh Nhan, deputy director of Ha Noi Department of Labour and Social Affairs, speaks to the newspaper Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) on the need to have high quality workforce.
 
 
