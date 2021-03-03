Labour market
Vietnam is becoming an attractive destination for foreign investors as several of the world’s largest technology corporations plan to shift their production chains to Vietnam,
icon SOCIETY
05/06/2020
Multiple businesses in Vietnam suspended or scaled down their operations, and over five million employees nationwide lost their jobs in the first five months of 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,
icon POLITICS
15/05/2020
Labour ministers from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had a video conference on May 14 to look into impacts of COVID-19 on labour and employment.
icon SOCIETY
28/04/2020
Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.
icon BUSINESS
07/04/2020
Experts predict that once the COVID-19 epidemic is under control, recruitment needs will rapidly increase. Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan, Regional Director of Navigos Search, talks about the situation and how workers and employers need to prepare for the future.
icon SOCIETY
14/02/2020
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung spoke to Vietnam News Agency about his ministry's achievements in 2019 and measures it plans to implement to reach its goals in 2020.
icon SOCIETY
30/12/2019
There will be more than 320,000 job vacancies in HCM City through next year, including for 135,000 new positions, according to the city Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (Falmi) Centre.
icon SOCIETY
02/12/2019
Vietnam's vocational training sector is seeking to fix its long-term problems and develop into a strength.
icon SOCIETY
16/07/2019
Disruptive change is leading to the re-regulation of work and employment around the world, including in Vietnam, Gregor Murray of the University of Montreal in Canada, said.
icon SOCIETY
04/05/2019
Nguyen Thanh Nhan, deputy director of Ha Noi Department of Labour and Social Affairs, speaks to the newspaper Hà Nội Mới (New Hà Nội) on the need to have high quality workforce.