lai Chau
tin tức về lai Chau mới nhất
icon
Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.
icon TRAVEL
28/02/2020
Authorities in the northern province of Lai Chau are promoting policies for community-based tourism to develop the local economy and create jobs.
icon SOCIETY
17/01/2020
Two new roads will be built connecting the northern mountainous region with Hanoi, Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.
icon PHOTOS
12/01/2020
Known as Bach Moc Luong Tu by trekkers, Ky Quan San mountain can be found situated between the northern provinces of Lao Cai and Lai Chau.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
06/01/2020
The Kho Mu are one of 5 ethnic groups in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau. Despite physical hardships, they have developed strong cultural traditions and customs.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/12/2019
The 11th lunar month is when the Ha Nhi minority group celebrate their traditional new year, known as Khu Su Cha. This is the time for people to relax, entertain, reunite and send best wishes for the new year.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019
It is forecast that climate change will increase the risk of forest fires next year, therefore concerned organisations should be vigilant and prepare for fire prevention and control.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/12/2019
The first ever international cross-country paragliding competition to be held in Vietnam, the Putaleng XC Open, finished on December 1 in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau following a fantastic event.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2019
The Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament 2019 kicked off in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on November 29.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019
The Putaleng XC Open, the first international cross country paragliding competition in Vietnam, will be held in Tam Duong District in Lai Chau Province from November 28 to December 1.
icon TRAVEL
19/11/2019
Located in the ecological tourism site of Son Binh commune in Tam Duong district, Lai Chau province, Rong May Glass Bridge has started to emerge as a popular tourist destination since opening to the public.
icon VIDEO
19/11/2019
The Sun Gate Group has inaugurated the first stage of Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism site, as part of Thac Trang (White Falls) tourism project, in Tam Duong district, Lai Chau province.
icon TRAVEL
06/10/2019
The northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau is proving a popular destination for tourists seeking adventure amid a stunning landscape with unique cultural characteristics.
icon YOUR VIETNAM
27/08/2019
The Lu ethnic minority of Lai Chau province have long earned their living by growing cotton, raising silkworms, spinning thread and weaving fabrics.
icon SOCIETY
08/08/2019
Police in the northern mountain province of Lai Chau have busted 151 drug related cases in the first six months of this year.
icon SOCIETY
22/07/2019
Violations in the construction of a number of hydropower plants in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have been blamed on poor management by local authorities.
icon TRAVEL
13/07/2019
You've heard of Mount Fansipan, the highest point of Vietnam at 3,147m above sea level, but Vietnam has a few other peaks worth checking out, including Putaleng Mountain.
icon SOCIETY
11/07/2019
Heavy rains in recent days have caused many landslides, especially on national highways, in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.