lai Chau

tin tức về lai Chau mới nhất

Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantineicon
PHOTOS04/04/20200

Soldiers rise to challenge of caring for people in quarantine

Soldiers deployed for the fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus epidemic have been working hard these days to assist people who are undergoing a compulsory 14-day quarantine period at military camps.

 
Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic

Border guards undergo hardships combating COVID-19 epidemic

icon22/03/20200
Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group

Buffalo worship of Lu ethnic group

icon19/03/20200
Lai Chau embraces community tourismicon

Lai Chau embraces community tourism

TRAVEL
28/02/2020

Authorities in the northern province of Lai Chau are promoting policies for community-based tourism to develop the local economy and create jobs.

New roads to link to northern mountainsicon

New roads to link to northern mountains

SOCIETY
17/01/2020

Two new roads will be built connecting the northern mountainous region with Hanoi, Ministry of Transport said on Thursday.

Viewing a spectacular sunset from Ky Quan San mountainicon

Viewing a spectacular sunset from Ky Quan San mountain

PHOTOS
12/01/2020

Known as Bach Moc Luong Tu by trekkers, Ky Quan San mountain can be found situated between the northern provinces of Lao Cai and Lai Chau.

Cultural characteristics of the Kho Muicon

Cultural characteristics of the Kho Mu

YOUR VIETNAM
06/01/2020

The Kho Mu are one of 5 ethnic groups in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau. Despite physical hardships, they have developed strong cultural traditions and customs.

Ha Nhi group celebrates traditional new yearicon

Ha Nhi group celebrates traditional new year

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
10/12/2019

The 11th lunar month is when the Ha Nhi minority group celebrate their traditional new year, known as Khu Su Cha. This is the time for people to relax, entertain, reunite and send best wishes for the new year.

Vietnam's forest management sector to improve forest protectionicon

Vietnam's forest management sector to improve forest protection

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
07/12/2019

It is forecast that climate change will increase the risk of forest fires next year, therefore concerned organisations should be vigilant and prepare for fire prevention and control.

Putaleng XC Open concludes in Lai Chauicon

Putaleng XC Open concludes in Lai Chau

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
03/12/2019

The first ever international cross-country paragliding competition to be held in Vietnam, the Putaleng XC Open, finished on December 1 in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau following a fantastic event.

First Puteleng paragliding competition opens in Lai Chauicon

First Puteleng paragliding competition opens in Lai Chau

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
30/11/2019

The Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament 2019 kicked off in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on November 29.

Putaleng XC Open to held in Lai Chauicon

Putaleng XC Open to held in Lai Chau

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/11/2019

The Putaleng XC Open, the first international cross country paragliding competition in Vietnam, will be held in Tam Duong District in Lai Chau Province from November 28 to December 1.

Visitors flock to Rong May Glass Bridge in Lai Chauicon

Visitors flock to Rong May Glass Bridge in Lai Chau

TRAVEL
19/11/2019

Located in the ecological tourism site of Son Binh commune in Tam Duong district, Lai Chau province, Rong May Glass Bridge has started to emerge as a popular tourist destination since opening to the public.

Rong May Glass Bridge tourism site opens in Lai Chauicon

Rong May Glass Bridge tourism site opens in Lai Chau

VIDEO
19/11/2019

The Sun Gate Group has inaugurated the first stage of Rong May Glass Bridge ecological tourism site, as part of Thac Trang (White Falls) tourism project, in Tam Duong district, Lai Chau province.

Lai Chau represents ideal destination for adventurous travelersicon

Lai Chau represents ideal destination for adventurous travelers

TRAVEL
06/10/2019

The northwestern mountainous province of Lai Chau is proving a popular destination for tourists seeking adventure amid a stunning landscape with unique cultural characteristics.

Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minorityicon

Traditional costumes of the Lu ethnic minority

YOUR VIETNAM
27/08/2019

The Lu ethnic minority of Lai Chau province have long earned their living by growing cotton, raising silkworms, spinning thread and weaving fabrics.

Lai Chau police bust over 150 drug casesicon

Lai Chau police bust over 150 drug cases

SOCIETY
08/08/2019

Police in the northern mountain province of Lai Chau have busted 151 drug related cases in the first six months of this year.

Violations detected at hydropower plants in Lai Chau Provinceicon

Violations detected at hydropower plants in Lai Chau Province

SOCIETY
22/07/2019

Violations in the construction of a number of hydropower plants in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have been blamed on poor management by local authorities.

Conquering Putalengicon

Conquering Putaleng

TRAVEL
13/07/2019

You've heard of Mount Fansipan, the highest point of Vietnam at 3,147m above sea level, but Vietnam has a few other peaks worth checking out, including Putaleng Mountain.

Landslides cause traffic jam on highway in Lai Chauicon

Landslides cause traffic jam on highway in Lai Chau

SOCIETY
11/07/2019

Heavy rains in recent days have caused many landslides, especially on national highways, in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.

 
 
