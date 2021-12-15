 
Beautiful "sea of clouds" on the top of O Quy Hoicon
TRAVEL15/12/20210

Beautiful "sea of clouds" on the top of O Quy Ho

Dubbed as one of the four great peaks of the Northwest region, O Quy Ho is a destination that any backpacker wants to conquer. 
 
Exploring centuries-old Shan Tuyet tea trees on Ta Lien Son

Exploring centuries-old Shan Tuyet tea trees on Ta Lien Son

icon21/11/20210
Golden terraces of Ta Leng

Golden terraces of Ta Leng

icon26/09/20210
Sin Suoi Ho a “golden spring” in Lai Chauicon

Sin Suoi Ho a “golden spring” in Lai Chau

TRAVEL
16/09/2021
Visiting Sin Suoi Ho at any time of the year, tourists will be fascinated by the beautiful natural landscape and the Mong’s traditional customs. 
The majestic Putalengicon

The majestic Putaleng

TRAVEL
21/02/2021
The Putaleng Peak in Tam Duong District, Lai Chau Province, is named among the top-three roofs of Indochina.
Lai Chau holds Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament 2020icon

Lai Chau holds Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament 2020

TRAVEL
25/12/2020
The Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament is currently under way between December 24 to 27 along with the hot air balloon activities in Lai Chau Province's Tam Duong District to boost local tourism.
Sin Suoi Ho – A land of a thousand splendid sunsicon

Sin Suoi Ho – A land of a thousand splendid suns

TRAVEL
08/12/2020
At the end of the year, roads from Lai Chau city to Sin Suoi Ho community-based tourism village in Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province are covered with wild sunflowers. 
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
