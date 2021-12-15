lai chau travel
tin tức về lai chau travel mới nhất
Dubbed as one of the four great peaks of the Northwest region, O Quy Ho is a destination that any backpacker wants to conquer.
16/09/2021
Visiting Sin Suoi Ho at any time of the year, tourists will be fascinated by the beautiful natural landscape and the Mong’s traditional customs.
21/02/2021
The Putaleng Peak in Tam Duong District, Lai Chau Province, is named among the top-three roofs of Indochina.
25/12/2020
The Open Putaleng Paragliding Tournament is currently under way between December 24 to 27 along with the hot air balloon activities in Lai Chau Province's Tam Duong District to boost local tourism.
08/12/2020
At the end of the year, roads from Lai Chau city to Sin Suoi Ho community-based tourism village in Phong Tho district, Lai Chau province are covered with wild sunflowers.