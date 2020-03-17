Lam Dong
An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.
icon SOCIETY
23/02/2020
The authorities of Lam Dong has asked relevant agencies to supplement and complete a plan on the construction of a green urban village – the first of its kind in Vietnam – in Xuan Tho commune, Da Lat city.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020
An Olympic horse-riding club has opened at the Thien Ma Sports Centre in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the National Sports Administration has announced.
icon SOCIETY
13/02/2020
Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
icon BUSINESS
23/01/2020
With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.
icon PHOTOS
15/01/2020
Flower shops nationwide have been importing orchids featuring colourful designs, including orchid pots costing several thousands of dollars, as a means of serving consumers for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet.
icon TRAVEL
30/12/2019
With Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong being hit by warm weather following the Christmas period, thousands of cherry trees can be seen in full bloom on every corner of the city’s streets.
icon SOCIETY
22/12/2019
Despite her advancing years, Vo Thi Ngoc Thanh is still dedicated to bringing up orphans and poor children, taking care of their daily meals and also their schooling.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/12/2019
Da Lat city always sees a dramatic surge of visitors for its biennial flower festival, which has become a cultural trademark of the Central Highlands.
icon TRAVEL
16/12/2019
In November alone, Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, welcomed half a million tourists, raising total tourist arrivals for the year to 6.2 million.
icon SOCIETY
12/12/2019
Four members of the same family, including two children, have died after a house fire in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong.
icon TRAVEL
25/11/2019
Around eight kilometers from the heart of Dalat City in Lam Dong Province, Linh Phuoc Pagoda was built in 1949.
icon ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/11/2019
The last thing you may expect to find at the foot of Lang Biang Mountain in Lac Duong District, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is a pizza restaurant.
icon TRAVEL
17/11/2019
The third Lang Biang Pink Grass Festival officially opened in the area surrounding Dankia-Suoi Vang Lake in Lac Duong District, Da Lat City, on November 16.
icon TRAVEL
12/11/2019
The pink grass in the area surrounding Dankia-Suoi Vang Lake in Lac Duong District, Da Lat City in the central province of Lam Dong is in full blossom at the end of November, marking the beginning of a festival in the province.
icon TRAVEL
09/11/2019
Located in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, Lien Khuong Airport has been designed in the shape of a Da Quy, known as a wild sunflower or Tithonia diversifolia, which has seen the site attract increasing numbers tourists in recent years.
icon TRAVEL
17/10/2019
Located in the northern border of the country, Lang Son province regularly enthralls visitors with its romantic and stunning array of natural scenery.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/10/2019
Central Highlands Lam Dong Province’s Da Lat City Police on Monday seized three loggers involved in cutting down pine trees in 151A sub-area, District 12, the Vietnam News Agency reported.