Lam Dong

tin tức về Lam Dong mới nhất

Ethnic village turns into civilised communityicon
SOCIETY23 giờ trước0

Ethnic village turns into civilised community

An ethnic-minority village in Lam Dong has become well-known for its title “village with 3-nos” (no drinking, no smoking and no social evils) thanks to a concerted communal effort that commenced over a dozen years ago.

 
Ethnic village turns into civilised community

Ethnic village turns into civilised community

icon17/03/20200
SCMP lists leading five destinations off the beaten track in Vietnam

SCMP lists leading five destinations off the beaten track in Vietnam

icon06/03/20200
Lam Dong pilots building Vietnam’s first green urban villageicon

Lam Dong pilots building Vietnam’s first green urban village

SOCIETY
23/02/2020

The authorities of Lam Dong has asked relevant agencies to supplement and complete a plan on the construction of a green urban village – the first of its kind in Vietnam – in Xuan Tho commune, Da Lat city.

Olympic horse riding club opens in Lam Dongicon

Olympic horse riding club opens in Lam Dong

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
19/02/2020

An Olympic horse-riding club has opened at the Thien Ma Sports Centre in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the National Sports Administration has announced.

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 preventionicon

Vietnam adopts measures for COVID-19 prevention

SOCIETY
13/02/2020

Localities across the country are proactively implementing measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospectsicon

Central Highlands glowing in green energy prospects

BUSINESS
23/01/2020

With ample land funds, abundant natural resources, and a young labour force, provinces in the Central Highlands region have many favourable factors to attract investment from domestic and foreign businesses.

Expensive orchid pots prove popular among customers ahead of Teticon

Expensive orchid pots prove popular among customers ahead of Tet

PHOTOS
15/01/2020

Flower shops nationwide have been importing orchids featuring colourful designs, including orchid pots costing several thousands of dollars, as a means of serving consumers for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Tet.

Cherry blossoms in full bloom brighten the streets of Da Lat cityicon

Cherry blossoms in full bloom brighten the streets of Da Lat city

TRAVEL
30/12/2019

With Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong being hit by warm weather following the Christmas period, thousands of cherry trees can be seen in full bloom on every corner of the city’s streets.

Old teacher with kind heart brings up orphansicon

Old teacher with kind heart brings up orphans

SOCIETY
22/12/2019

Despite her advancing years, Vo Thi Ngoc Thanh is still dedicated to bringing up orphans and poor children, taking care of their daily meals and also their schooling.

Da Lat flower festivalicon

Da Lat flower festival

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
22/12/2019

Da Lat city always sees a dramatic surge of visitors for its biennial flower festival, which has become a cultural trademark of the Central Highlands.

Agro-tourism makes Lam Dong province specialicon

Agro-tourism makes Lam Dong province special

TRAVEL
16/12/2019

In November alone, Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, welcomed half a million tourists, raising total tourist arrivals for the year to 6.2 million.

Family of four killed after house fireicon

Family of four killed after house fire

SOCIETY
12/12/2019

Four members of the same family, including two children, have died after a house fire in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong.

Unique chrystal mosaic pagoda in Da Laticon

Unique chrystal mosaic pagoda in Da Lat

TRAVEL
25/11/2019

Around eight kilometers from the heart of Dalat City in Lam Dong Province, Linh Phuoc Pagoda was built in 1949. 

Bringing American food and beer to the Central Highlandsicon

Bringing American food and beer to the Central Highlands

ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTS
23/11/2019

The last thing you may expect to find at the foot of Lang Biang Mountain in Lac Duong District, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong is a pizza restaurant.

Experiencing Lang Biang pink grass plateauicon

Experiencing Lang Biang pink grass plateau

TRAVEL
17/11/2019

The third Lang Biang Pink Grass Festival officially opened in the area surrounding Dankia-Suoi Vang Lake in Lac Duong District, Da Lat City, on November 16. 

Pink grass festival to be celebrated in Lam Dongicon

Pink grass festival to be celebrated in Lam Dong

TRAVEL
12/11/2019

The pink grass in the area surrounding Dankia-Suoi Vang Lake in Lac Duong District, Da Lat City in the central province of Lam Dong is in full blossom at the end of November, marking the beginning of a festival in the province.

Discovering the uniquely designed Lien Khuong Airporticon

Discovering the uniquely designed Lien Khuong Airport

TRAVEL
09/11/2019

Located in the Central Highland province of Lam Dong, Lien Khuong Airport has been designed in the shape of a Da Quy, known as a wild sunflower or Tithonia diversifolia, which has seen the site attract increasing numbers tourists in recent years.

Discovering stunning landscapes hidden in Lang Sonicon

Discovering stunning landscapes hidden in Lang Son

TRAVEL
17/10/2019

Located in the northern border of the country, Lang Son province regularly enthralls visitors with its romantic and stunning array of natural scenery.

Another forest destruction case detected in Lam Dong Provinceicon

Another forest destruction case detected in Lam Dong Province

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/10/2019

Central Highlands Lam Dong Province’s Da Lat City Police on Monday seized three loggers involved in cutting down pine trees in 151A sub-area, District 12, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

 
 
