land fever

Da Nang warns about property speculatorsicon
BUSINESS05/04/20210

Da Nang warns about property speculators

The Da Nang Department of Natural Resources and Environment has warned that the tricks of several property speculators could drive up land prices in the central city after recent announcements of adjusted master planning.
 
Ministries tighten land management to prevent 'land fever'

Ministries tighten land management to prevent 'land fever'

icon04/04/20210
News of proposed project causes land fever

News of proposed project causes land fever

icon22/03/20210
VN Central Bank orders tight control over property loansicon

VN Central Bank orders tight control over property loans

BUSINESS
14/04/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked the relevant agencies and banks to ensure strict control over real estate credit, especially in localities known to show signs of land fever, the local media reported.  
 
 
