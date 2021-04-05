land fever
tin tức về land fever mới nhất
The Da Nang Department of Natural Resources and Environment has warned that the tricks of several property speculators could drive up land prices in the central city after recent announcements of adjusted master planning.
14/04/2019
The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked the relevant agencies and banks to ensure strict control over real estate credit, especially in localities known to show signs of land fever, the local media reported.