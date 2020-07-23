land management
tin tức về land management mới nhất
icon
After moving there to escape poverty in their hometowns over the years, almost 200 people in Cư Bung Valley, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, still live without electricity, clean water, schools and medical care.
icon SOCIETY
19/05/2020
The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,”
icon BUSINESS
13/05/2020
The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was being hindered by troublesome policies, lack of transparency in land management and the recent devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.
icon BUSINESS
21/02/2020
The increasing amount of property and land under State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was mentioned as a factor in their slow equitisation.
icon SOCIETY
08/01/2020
The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on Tuesday proposed jail sentences ranging from 18 to 27 years for two former chairmen of Da Nang City People’s Committee for violations in land management and causing losses and waste of State resources.
icon SOCIETY
24/11/2019
HCM City plans to tighten management of public lands and apply information technology to increase the city’s revenues, a city official said yesterday at a meeting.
icon SOCIETY
20/10/2019
The Supreme People's Procuracy has prosecuted 21 people involved in the high-profile corruption case relating to Phan Van Anh Vu (also known as Vu Nhom), the agency said on October 18.
icon SOCIETY
18/10/2019
The Supreme People's Procuracy has prosecuted 21 people involved in the high-profile corruption case relating to Phan Van Anh Vu (also known as Vu Nhom), the agency said on October 18.