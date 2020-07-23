Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Kỷ niệm 25 năm quan hệ Việt - Mỹ
#Bão số 2 - Tin bão mới nhất
#Sống khỏe giữa đại dịch Covid-19
#Tết Nguyên Đán Canh Tý 2020 - Tin tức mới nhất
#Tình hình Mỹ - Iran mới nhất
#Chào mừng ngày 30/4 và quốc tế lao động 1/5
#Ngày Quốc tế Phụ nữ 8/3

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

07/08/2020 19:02:59 (GMT +7)

tag
 

land management

tin tức về land management mới nhất

Internal migrants await resettlement landicon
SOCIETY23/07/20200

Internal migrants await resettlement land

After moving there to escape poverty in their hometowns over the years, almost 200 people in Cư Bung Valley, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, still live without electricity, clean water, schools and medical care.

 
First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners

icon23/07/20200
Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'

Land price escalates on news about FDI 'wave'

icon19/07/20200
Trial opens over land management violations at navy serviceicon

Trial opens over land management violations at navy service

SOCIETY
19/05/2020

The Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy opened a trial on May 18 for a case involving Dinh Ngoc He, alias “Ut troc”, and other defendants on charges of “fraud, appropriation of assets,” 

Conflicting policies, land issues and virus hinder SOE equitisationicon

Conflicting policies, land issues and virus hinder SOE equitisation

BUSINESS
13/05/2020

The equitisation of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was being hindered by troublesome policies, lack of transparency in land management and the recent devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic, experts said.

Super committee faces difficulties in checking SOE propertyicon

Super committee faces difficulties in checking SOE property

BUSINESS
21/02/2020

The increasing amount of property and land under State-owned enterprises (SOEs) was mentioned as a factor in their slow equitisation.

Former top Da Nang officials face jail terms of up to 27 yearsicon

Former top Da Nang officials face jail terms of up to 27 years

SOCIETY
08/01/2020

The Hanoi People’s Procuracy on Tuesday proposed jail sentences ranging from 18 to 27 years for two former chairmen of Da Nang City People’s Committee for violations in land management and causing losses and waste of State resources.

HCM City tightens land managementicon

HCM City tightens land management

SOCIETY
24/11/2019

HCM City plans to tighten management of public lands and apply information technology to increase the city’s revenues, a city official said yesterday at a meeting.

21 in high-profile corruption case prosecutedicon

21 in high-profile corruption case prosecuted

SOCIETY
20/10/2019

The Supreme People's Procuracy has prosecuted 21 people involved in the high-profile corruption case relating to Phan Van Anh Vu (also known as Vu Nhom), the agency said on October 18.

21 in high-profile corruption case prosecutedicon

21 in high-profile corruption case prosecuted

SOCIETY
18/10/2019

The Supreme People's Procuracy has prosecuted 21 people involved in the high-profile corruption case relating to Phan Van Anh Vu (also known as Vu Nhom), the agency said on October 18.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 