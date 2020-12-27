land price
tin tức về land price mới nhất
icon
The real estate market of Phu Quoc in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta of Kiên Giang was forecast to be robust as the island district has just been given the green light to be upgraded to the country’s first island city in March this year.
icon BUSINESS
29/04/2020
Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.
icon BUSINESS
20/04/2020
With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.
icon BUSINESS
03/01/2020
The real estate market was lackluster last year. The land fever in early 2019 was followed by a sharp decline in supply and the number of transactions.
icon BUSINESS
21/09/2019
After a hot development period, resort real estate is facing challenges because of an oversupply of villas and condotels.
icon BUSINESS
19/06/2019
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in 2018 granted government guarantee to two power projects developed by EVN and PetroVietnam (PVN) with the total value of $1.6 billion.