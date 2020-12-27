 
land price

tin tức về land price mới nhất

Phu Quoc real estate market forecast to grow, driven by upgrade into first island cityicon
BUSINESS12 giờ trước0

Phu Quoc real estate market forecast to grow, driven by upgrade into first island city

The real estate market of Phu Quoc in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta of Kiên Giang was forecast to be robust as the island district has just been given the green light to be upgraded to the country’s first island city in March this year.
 
Land price soars by 600%: advantages turn into barriers to development

Land price soars by 600%: advantages turn into barriers to development

icon27/12/20200
Da Nang land market falls into crisis

Da Nang land market falls into crisis

icon04/10/20200
New F1 race track has not led to higher land pricesicon

New F1 race track has not led to higher land prices

BUSINESS
29/04/2020
Contrary to real estate investors and businesses’ expectations, one year after the Formula 1 race track kicked off, the real estate market in Hanoi remains at a standstill.
Vietnam remains attractive destination to investorsicon

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors

BUSINESS
20/04/2020
With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.
Land prices escalate in some localities, ‘bogus’ projects break outicon

Land prices escalate in some localities, ‘bogus’ projects break out

BUSINESS
03/01/2020
The real estate market was lackluster last year. The land fever in early 2019 was followed by a sharp decline in supply and the number of transactions.
In Vietnam, resort real estate sees setback in salesicon

In Vietnam, resort real estate sees setback in sales

BUSINESS
21/09/2019
After a hot development period, resort real estate is facing challenges because of an oversupply of villas and condotels.
Many guaranteed projects may go bankrupticon

Many guaranteed projects may go bankrupt

BUSINESS
19/06/2019
The Ministry of Finance (MOF) in 2018 granted government guarantee to two power projects developed by EVN and PetroVietnam (PVN) with the total value of $1.6 billion. 
 
 
