 
Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
#Tải App VietNamNet
Go
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Tiệc ma túy trong Bệnh viện Tâm thần Trung ương 1
#Cô giáo tố bị 'trù dập' ở Quốc Oai, Hà Nội
#Tiền vệ Đỗ Hùng Dũng bị chấn thương nặng
#Đối thoại Hoa Kỳ - Trung Quốc
#Video cho trẻ em của Thơ Nguyễn bị phản đối
#Bê bối Hoàng Gia Anh qua tiết lộ của Hoàng tử Harry và Meghan
#Vụ tai nạn tàu hỏa tông ô tô khiến bé trai tử vong

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

09/04/2021 01:25:55 (GMT +7)

tag
 

land prices

tin tức về land prices mới nhất

Ministries tighten land management to prevent 'land fever'icon
BUSINESS04/04/20210

Ministries tighten land management to prevent 'land fever'

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) have requested provinces and cities review State management on land prices amid 'land fever' in some localities.
 
Big businesses pour billions of dong into land purchases in Da Nang

Big businesses pour billions of dong into land purchases in Da Nang

icon01/04/20210
Investors lose big money after buying land near airport projects

Investors lose big money after buying land near airport projects

icon24/03/20210
HCM City keeps same land prices for 2020-24 periodicon

HCM City keeps same land prices for 2020-24 period

SOCIETY
16/01/2020
HCM City authorities have announced that the city will maintain land prices at the current rate for the next five-year period (2020-24) as approved by the People’s Council.
No bubble but land prices might increase: ministryicon

No bubble but land prices might increase: ministry

BUSINESS
11/01/2020
 While there are few, if any, signs of the real estate bubble bursting in 2020, the Ministry of Construction said that land prices could increase in some areas.  
Land prices set far highericon

Land prices set far higher

BUSINESS
18/12/2019
Many localities have raised their land prices by up to 70%, while on the national scale the Government is expected to issue a new price framework, driving up prices by 30%.  
Long Thanh Airport plans send land prices soaringicon

Long Thanh Airport plans send land prices soaring

SOCIETY
14/06/2019
The real estate market in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province, site of the proposed new airport, has entered an upward spiral following the National Assembly Standing Committee's passage of a resolution to dissolve
 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

Tuyển dụng

 