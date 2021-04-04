land prices
The Ministry of Construction (MoC) and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) have requested provinces and cities review State management on land prices amid 'land fever' in some localities.
HCM City authorities have announced that the city will maintain land prices at the current rate for the next five-year period (2020-24) as approved by the People’s Council.
While there are few, if any, signs of the real estate bubble bursting in 2020, the Ministry of Construction said that land prices could increase in some areas.
Many localities have raised their land prices by up to 70%, while on the national scale the Government is expected to issue a new price framework, driving up prices by 30%.
The real estate market in Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province, site of the proposed new airport, has entered an upward spiral following the National Assembly Standing Committee's passage of a resolution to dissolve