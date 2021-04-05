 
land speculation

'Land rush' breaks out, price triples within one month
‘Land rush’ breaks out, price triples within one month

Land prices unexpectedly escalated after Tet holiday, though Vietnam is still struggling with Covid-19 and people have had to tighten their purse strings during the pandemic.
 
Da Nang warns about property speculators

Da Nang warns about property speculators

Local authorities struggle to stop real estate bubble

Local authorities struggle to stop real estate bubble

Land speculation continues, realtors incur big lossesicon

Land speculation continues, realtors incur big losses

28/03/2021
A leading Vietnamese real estate developer has reported an additional loss of tens of billions of dong, raising its total loss in 2020 to VND500 billion, though land prices are escalating all over the country.
HCM City seeks investors for nine plots in Thu Thiem

HCM City seeks investors for nine plots in Thu Thiem

05/06/2019
HCM City will organise an auction to seek investors for the right to use nine land plots in the Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2.  
Projects in theory, raising prices in reality

Projects in theory, raising prices in reality

11/05/2019
Whenever information on infrastructures of a town gets leaked, even as a mere proposal of the government, real estate prices of that area would immediately go up.   
 
 
