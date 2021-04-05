land speculation
Land prices unexpectedly escalated after Tet holiday, though Vietnam is still struggling with Covid-19 and people have had to tighten their purse strings during the pandemic.
28/03/2021
A leading Vietnamese real estate developer has reported an additional loss of tens of billions of dong, raising its total loss in 2020 to VND500 billion, though land prices are escalating all over the country.
05/06/2019
HCM City will organise an auction to seek investors for the right to use nine land plots in the Thu Thiem new urban area in District 2.
11/05/2019
Whenever information on infrastructures of a town gets leaked, even as a mere proposal of the government, real estate prices of that area would immediately go up.