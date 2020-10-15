landslide
tin tức về landslide mới nhất
icon
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.
icon SOCIETY
14/10/2020
Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/08/2020
Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/08/2020
The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/07/2020
Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.
icon SOCIETY
29/05/2020
Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year,
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/01/2020
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Mekong River Commission (MRC) say the river bed of Mekong’s two main tributaries in Mekong Delta fell by 1.4 meters in 1998-2008 due to sand overexploitation.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019
Mekong Delta has weak vulnerable geological structure, so any event in nature or human activities will have great influence on the land.
icon SOCIETY
17/12/2019
Up to five kilometres of a beach in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been eroded, forcing many local households to be evacuated.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/11/2019
Some Vietnamese scientists believe the finding that Vietnam’s Mekong Delta will be under water by 2050 is reliable, and that Vietnam needs to be more active in implementing measures to delay subsidence and fight floods.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/10/2019
It is now the flood season in the Mekong Delta, but people there have already begun to worry about saline intrusion in the upcoming dry season.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/09/2019
In the wake of the complicated development of riverside and coastal landslides, many experts argue that if sand exploitation is an option, the Mekong Delta must be “sacrificed”.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/09/2019
If uncontrolled sand exploitation continues, Mekong Delta will disappear in the future, experts warn.
icon SOCIETY
12/09/2019
Two days of heavy rain in north Vietnam has left five people dead, five more injured, and one person missing.
icon SOCIETY
20/08/2019
The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has pointed out shortcomings in the operation of the Disaster Risks Prevention Fund.
icon SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019
The Mekong River Commission last month said the Mekong water levels during this early flood season from June to July are at historical low, wreaking havoc on hundreds of millions of inhabitants in downstream countries.
icon SOCIETY
09/08/2019
All three members in a family were buried in their home due to landslide in Dak Sin commune, Dak R’lap district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on August 7 night.
icon SOCIETY
06/08/2019
A section of a sea dyke in the southernmost province of Ca Mau’s western coast has been eroded due to high flood tides.