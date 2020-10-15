Báo VietNamNet - Đọc báo Online, Tin nhanh trong ngày
Vì một Việt Nam hùng cường
# Covid-19
2Sao| Tintuconline| Infonet| ICTNews| Multimedia| English| Tuyển dụng
Go
 
 
Sự kiện nóng
#Mưa lũ gây thiệt hại nặng nề ở Miền Trung
#Bầu cử Tổng thống Mỹ 2020
#'Lạm thu' đang xâm phạm những giá trị cốt lõi của giáo dục
#Hoa hậu Việt Nam 2020
#Biển Đông đón bão dồn dập trong tháng 10, 11
#Tài xế BMW bị chặn đường vì gây tai nạn rồi bỏ chạy
#Chủ thầu xây dựng ở Hà Nội bị ròng rọc thang máy thắt vào cổ tử vong

Mobile0923 457 788 (Hà Nội) | 0962 237 788 (Tp.HCM)

16/10/2020 22:08:49 (GMT +7)

tag
 

landslide

tin tức về landslide mới nhất

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiersicon
SOCIETY7 giờ trước0

PM sends condolences to families of 13 dead officers and soldiers

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent his deepest condolences to the families and relatives of officers and soldiers, who were buried by a landslide, on their way to Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant on a rescue mission in Thua Thien-Hue.

 
Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam

Landslide disaster: Rescue workers search for 17 in debris in central Vietnam

icon15/10/20200
Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant

Military forces intensifies rescue operations at Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant

icon14/10/20200
1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescueicon

1,000 people deployed for hydropower plant landslide rescue

SOCIETY
14/10/2020

Up to 1,000 people have been sent to search people missing in connection with the landslides at Rao Trang 3 hydropower plant in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Western sea dyke needs urgent protectionicon

Western sea dyke needs urgent protection

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
19/08/2020

Many sections of the western sea dyke in Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces in the Mekong Delta have seriously eroded and could collapse at any time if prompt protective measures are not taken.

Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank sectionicon

Ben Tre province repairs eroded riverbank section

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/08/2020

The Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre is restoring a section along the banks of Ba Lai river that eroded when a temporary dam was removed along the banks.

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversionicon

Drought in Mekong Delta worsens due to hydropower, water diversion

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
09/07/2020

Since countries in the upper course of the Mekong River have diverted water, problems related to drought, saline intrusion and landslides in Mekong Delta have become worse.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy seasonicon

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season

SOCIETY
29/05/2020

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

Landslides in Mekong Delta attributed to sand exploitationicon

Landslides in Mekong Delta attributed to sand exploitation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/01/2020

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Mekong River Commission (MRC) say the river bed of Mekong’s two main tributaries in Mekong Delta fell by 1.4 meters in 1998-2008 due to sand overexploitation.

Landslides in Mekong Delta reach alarming levelsicon

Landslides in Mekong Delta reach alarming levels

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
26/12/2019

Mekong Delta has weak vulnerable geological structure, so any event in nature or human activities will have great influence on the land.

Many houses in Thua Thien-Hue evacuated due to beach erosionicon

Many houses in Thua Thien-Hue evacuated due to beach erosion

SOCIETY
17/12/2019

Up to five kilometres of a beach in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been eroded, forcing many local households to be evacuated.

Will Vietnam's Mekong Delta be under water by 2050?icon

Will Vietnam's Mekong Delta be under water by 2050?

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
08/11/2019

Some Vietnamese scientists believe the finding that Vietnam’s Mekong Delta will be under water by 2050 is reliable, and that Vietnam needs to be more active in implementing measures to delay subsidence and fight floods.

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry seasonicon

Vietnam's Mekong Delta residents worry about saline intrusion in dry season

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/10/2019

It is now the flood season in the Mekong Delta, but people there have already begun to worry about saline intrusion in the upcoming dry season.

The dear cost of sand exploitationicon

The dear cost of sand exploitation

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
29/09/2019

In the wake of the complicated development of riverside and coastal landslides, many experts argue that if sand exploitation is an option, the Mekong Delta must be “sacrificed”.

Experts worry about the fate of Mekong Deltaicon

Experts worry about the fate of Mekong Delta

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
16/09/2019

If uncontrolled sand exploitation continues, Mekong Delta will disappear in the future, experts warn.

Five killed in northern torrential rain, one missingicon

Five killed in northern torrential rain, one missing

SOCIETY
12/09/2019

Two days of heavy rain in north Vietnam has left five people dead, five more injured, and one person missing.

Disaster Risks Prevention Fund criticised as ineffectiveicon

Disaster Risks Prevention Fund criticised as ineffective

SOCIETY
20/08/2019

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has pointed out shortcomings in the operation of the Disaster Risks Prevention Fund.

Mekong water’s record low level threatens downstream countriesicon

Mekong water’s record low level threatens downstream countries

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
13/08/2019

The Mekong River Commission last month said the Mekong water levels during this early flood season from June to July are at historical low, wreaking havoc on hundreds of millions of inhabitants in downstream countries.

Family of three buried under landslides in Dak Nong provinceicon

Family of three buried under landslides in Dak Nong province

SOCIETY
09/08/2019

All three members in a family were buried in their home due to landslide in Dak Sin commune, Dak R’lap district of the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong on August 7 night.

Ca Mau continues struggling with dyke erosionicon

Ca Mau continues struggling with dyke erosion

SOCIETY
06/08/2019

A section of a sea dyke in the southernmost province of Ca Mau’s western coast has been eroded due to high flood tides.

 
 
★ tin mới nhất
 
 
Liên hệ Tòa soạn

Cơ quan chủ quản: Bộ Thông tin và Truyền thông

Số giấy phép: 09/GP - BTTTT, cấp ngày 07/01/2019

Tổng biên tập: Phạm Anh Tuấn

Tòa soạn: Tòa nhà C'Land - 156 Xã Đàn 2, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

© 1997 Báo VietNamNet. All rights reserved.

Chỉ được phát hành lại thông tin từ website này khi có sự đồng ý bằng văn bản của báo VietNamNet.

Liên hệ quảng cáo

Hà Nội. Hotline: 0919 405 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hn@vietnamnet.vn

Tp.HCM. Hotline: 0919 435 885 | Email: vietnamnetjsc.hcm@vietnamnet.vn

Xem thông tin chi tiết: http://vads.vn/

Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: support@tech.vietnamnet.vn

 