landslides

tin tức về landslides mới nhất

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region
SOCIETY26/04/20200

Period of extreme weather conditions kills five in northern mountainous region

A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.

 
Flash floods, landslides kill 3 in northern Vietnam

Flash floods, landslides kill 3 in northern Vietnam

icon25/04/20200
Jakarta floods leave at least five people dead, three missing

Jakarta floods leave at least five people dead, three missing

icon27/02/20200
Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta region

Sinking predicted for Mekong Delta region

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/01/2020

The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.

Company fined for illegal sand mining

Company fined for illegal sand mining

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019

Central Highlands Dak Nong Province's People’s Committee has fined a company VND130 million (US$5,600) for illegal sand mining, vov.vn online newspaper reported.

Locality put on alert as bad weather forecast

Locality put on alert as bad weather forecast

SOCIETY
19/09/2019

Some areas in the northern mountainous provinces of Ha Giang and Lao Cai have been warned to expect flash floods and landslides.

Vietnam should be proactive in coping with natural disasters: experts

Vietnam should be proactive in coping with natural disasters: experts

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/09/2019

As a country highly exposed to droughts, floods and landslides, Vietnam needs more active prevention instead of just a passive response.

Ca Mau wants $22.5 million to upgrade sea dyke

Ca Mau wants $22.5 million to upgrade sea dyke

SOCIETY
29/08/2019

The People's Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has proposed the Government spend VND524 billion to upgrade the sea dyke on its west coast to combat rising tides and landslides, which are seriously affecting local people.

Landslides continue pulling down national road

Landslides continue pulling down national road

SOCIETY
20/08/2019

Severe landslides continue to sweep away another section of National Highway No 91 in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, threatening many lives along the road.

Storm Wipha lands in Quang Ninh, weakens to tropical depression

Storm Wipha lands in Quang Ninh, weakens to tropical depression

SOCIETY
03/08/2019

Storm Wipha made landfall in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on August 2 night and has weaken to a tropical depression, delivering drenching rains and strong gusts to northern and north-central localities.

Mekong Delta suffers from coastal erosion, landslides

Mekong Delta suffers from coastal erosion, landslides

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/08/2019

Provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta have suffered land erosion for decades, with hundreds of hectares being washed away along with many houses.

Landslides cause traffic jam on highway in Lai Chau

Landslides cause traffic jam on highway in Lai Chau

SOCIETY
11/07/2019

Heavy rains in recent days have caused many landslides, especially on national highways, in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.

Landslides cause huge losses in Ca Mau

Landslides cause huge losses in Ca Mau

SOCIETY
12/06/2019

A series of landslides have been reported along a river in Nam Can District in the Mekong Delta Province of Ca Mau over the past few days, causing damage worth hundreds of millions of dong.

Heavy rains forecast to hit northern localities

Heavy rains forecast to hit northern localities

SOCIETY
27/05/2019

Northern localities are forecast to suffer heavy rains beginning Monday night, with rainfall expected to reach 200mm within a 24-hour period in some provinces, according to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecast Centre.

Mekong Delta losing land from subsidence, landslides

Mekong Delta losing land from subsidence, landslides

Vietnam's marine sovereignty
14/01/2019

VietNamNet Bridge - Every year, the southern region loses 300 hectares of land because of subsidence and landslides. The Mekong Delta, for example, is sinking faster than predicted.

 
 
