A series of floods and landslides triggered by a period of torrential rain over the past few days has left five people dead, with one person missing and a further 25 people injured in mountainous regions situated in the north on April 25.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
25/01/2020
The Mekong Delta region of Vietnam, an area that helps feed about 200 million people, is predicted to sink underwater by 2100.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
31/10/2019
Central Highlands Dak Nong Province's People’s Committee has fined a company VND130 million (US$5,600) for illegal sand mining, vov.vn online newspaper reported.
SOCIETY
19/09/2019
Some areas in the northern mountainous provinces of Ha Giang and Lao Cai have been warned to expect flash floods and landslides.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
12/09/2019
As a country highly exposed to droughts, floods and landslides, Vietnam needs more active prevention instead of just a passive response.
SOCIETY
29/08/2019
The People's Committee of the southernmost province of Ca Mau has proposed the Government spend VND524 billion to upgrade the sea dyke on its west coast to combat rising tides and landslides, which are seriously affecting local people.
SOCIETY
20/08/2019
Severe landslides continue to sweep away another section of National Highway No 91 in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, threatening many lives along the road.
SOCIETY
03/08/2019
Storm Wipha made landfall in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh on August 2 night and has weaken to a tropical depression, delivering drenching rains and strong gusts to northern and north-central localities.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
01/08/2019
Provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta have suffered land erosion for decades, with hundreds of hectares being washed away along with many houses.
SOCIETY
11/07/2019
Heavy rains in recent days have caused many landslides, especially on national highways, in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau.
SOCIETY
12/06/2019
A series of landslides have been reported along a river in Nam Can District in the Mekong Delta Province of Ca Mau over the past few days, causing damage worth hundreds of millions of dong.
SOCIETY
27/05/2019
Northern localities are forecast to suffer heavy rains beginning Monday night, with rainfall expected to reach 200mm within a 24-hour period in some provinces, according to the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecast Centre.
Vietnam's marine sovereignty
14/01/2019
VietNamNet Bridge - Every year, the southern region loses 300 hectares of land because of subsidence and landslides. The Mekong Delta, for example, is sinking faster than predicted.